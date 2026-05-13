May 13, 2026

If you are an American who disagrees with Donald Trump, the President of the United States, you have now put your name on a list. He didn’t say your name. He didn’t have to. He had Sebastian Gorka do it for him, in plain English, on White House letterhead.

On May 6, 2026, Trump signed the 2026 United States Counterterrorism Strategy. It is a 16-page document. The foreword is signed in his own handwriting. The closing line — the line he chose to put his name underneath — is this:

“We Will Find You And We Will Kill You.”

That is not a leaked memo. That is not a paraphrase. That is a quote, on White House letterhead, signed by the President of the United States, dated May 2026.

This document does not exist in isolation. It is the operational arm of NSPM-7, the National Security Presidential Memorandum that Trump quietly signed in September 2025. NSPM-7 directed federal agencies to build a “national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence” — before anything violent happens. Pre-crime. The Brennan Center has spent six months warning that NSPM-7’s language is so broad it could be aimed at “labor organizers, socialists, many libertarians, those who criticize Christianity, pro-immigration groups, anti-ICE protestors, and racial justice and transgender activists” — anyone the administration decides is “anti-American.”

The 2026 Strategy is the user manual. NSPM-7 is the legal scaffolding. And the “Joint Mission Center” Ken Klippenstein reported on in April — an FBI-led, ten-agency fusion outfit stood up specifically to execute NSPM-7 — is the machine.

It is real. It is operational. It is funded in the 2027 budget request.

Read what they actually wrote

Here is what the strategy says American counterterrorism will now prioritize, in addition to cartels and jihadists:

“...the rapid identification and neutralization of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist.”

“Radically pro-transgender.”

This is the United States government, in a counterterrorism document, listing support for transgender people next to ISIS and al-Qaeda. Not a violent act. Not a specific organization. An ideology. A belief. A position on a civil rights question that millions of Americans hold.

The document does not mention right-wing extremism. It does not mention white supremacists. It does not mention the groups that the FBI, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, has consistently identified as the largest source of domestic political violence in the country for over a decade. They are simply not in the document.

What is in the document, by way of suspected groups, is “Antifa” — a leaderless movement that Trump executive-ordered into existence as a “Domestic Terrorist Organization” three days before NSPM-7 was signed. There is no Antifa headquarters. There is no Antifa membership roll. It is, functionally, a label the administration can apply to anyone it wants to apply it to.

That is the point.

Then they came for Tucker (Which I’m Fine With)

This is where it gets dark in a way I genuinely did not expect.

Sebastian Gorka — the man who wrote the strategy, the man Trump has tapped to run the National Counterterrorism Center — went on Breitbart last week with editor Alex Marlow. Marlow, sensing the obvious problem with a CT document that contains zero right-wing threats, asked Gorka directly: is there any right-wing terror threat?

Gorka’s answer, on the record, was that there are no “comparable trendlines” — and then he name-checked two people: Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes. The framing he used was that he was “not sure” they were even conservatives.

Stop and absorb that. The architect of the federal counterterrorism strategy, asked about right-wing threats, named two specific private American citizens by name, both of whom have been publicly critical of Trump’s war in Iran, and one of whom (Carlson) is arguably the most influential broadcaster in the country.

The New Republic’s read was blunt: Carlson and Fuentes have “landed themselves among the ranks of people the Trump administration seeks to target.” Klippenstein, who has been on this story since before NSPM-7 was public, said this is the moment the mask slipped — the “war on domestic terrorism” was never just about the left. It is about anyone who breaks from the line.

Carlson’s offense is not violence. Carlson has not advocated violence. Carlson’s offense is that he turned on Trump over Iran. He told his audience he was sorry for “misleading” them into supporting Trump. He said he would be “tormented” by it. He platformed Joe Kent, the former National Counterterrorism Center director who resigned in protest of the Iran war, on his show.

For this — for journalism, for speech, for changing his mind — the man who wrote the federal kill-list policy now publicly questions whether Tucker Carlson is a “real conservative” while explaining away the absence of right-wing threats from the official threat assessment.

If they will do this to Tucker Carlson — a man with eight-figure ad revenue, a media empire, and tens of millions of viewers — what exactly do you think the protection is for you?

And to be fair, Tucker is a Treason weasel. He has always been.

And then there is Iran

On Tuesday, May 12, the day before I am writing this, Trump posted the following to Truth Social on his way to Beijing:

“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! ... These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country. Iran had 159 ships in their Navy — Every single ship is now resting at the bottom of the sea. They have no Navy, their Air Force is gone, all Technology is gone, their ‘leaders’ are no longer with us, and the Country is an Economic Disaster. Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!”

Let us take this apart.

“Virtual TREASON.” Treason is a capital crime. It is one of three offences defined in the body of the U.S. Constitution itself. The President of the United States just told you that publishing accurate journalism about a war is treason — a crime for which the federal government can kill you. He hedged it with “virtual,” which is the rhetorical move of a man who knows exactly what he is saying and wants the deniability.

“159 ships.” This number is not real. The International Institute for Strategic Studies puts Iran’s navy at roughly 70 principal vessels. Even counting every patrol boat, fast attack craft and IRGC speedboat, the inventory has never been 159 — and the claim that “every single ship is now resting at the bottom of the sea” is contradicted by Iran’s ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where, according to General Caine’s testimony to Senator Durbin this week, 1,500 tankers are currently stranded waiting for permission to transit.

“Their leaders are no longer with us.” Iran’s Supreme Leader gave a speech this week. Their President gave a press conference. This is verifiably, demonstrably false.

And then the New York Times. This week, the Times, citing US intelligence, reported that Iran has rebuilt key missile sites. The CIA has internally assessed that Iran can withstand a US naval blockade for three to four months minimum. The US has burned through roughly 1,100 long-range stealth cruise missiles, more than 1,000 Tomahawks, and more than 1,300 Patriot interceptors. Replacing those stockpiles will take years. A senior Pentagon official told Congress this week the campaign has cost about $29 billion. The Strait of Hormuz, the artery through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, is still effectively closed.

This is not a war being won. It is, by the assessment of the U.S. government’s own intelligence community, a war the U.S. is running out of ammunition for against an adversary that is rebuilding faster than it is being destroyed.

And the President of the United States, faced with that reporting, called it treason.

Now put the pieces on the table together

A counterterrorism strategy that lists Americans as targets and ends with “we will find you and we will kill you.”

A pre-crime legal framework (NSPM-7) and a multi-agency mission center built to execute it.

An on-record statement from the strategy’s author naming Tucker Carlson — a journalist — as not a “real conservative” in answer to a question about right-wing threats.

A presidential post calling accurate war reporting treason, on the same week the war reporting is shown by the administration’s own intelligence to be accurate.

What does that look like to you?

Because to me, it looks like the administration has built the legal architecture, the operational machinery, and the rhetorical ground cover to designate any American — left, right, journalist, transgender kid, anti-war veteran, Tucker Carlson — as a domestic terrorist, and has now openly threatened the press with capital-crime language for publishing facts.

This is the part where I am supposed to tell you to call your representative. I am going to tell you something slightly different.

Read the document. Not the headlines about it. Not my piece about it. Read the actual 16-page strategy on the White House website. Read NSPM-7. Read the Brennan Center’s analysis. The administration is not hiding this. They are publishing it, signing it, and quoting it in press releases. The danger of moments like this is not that they happen in secret. It is that they happen in public, in plain language, and we collectively decide it cannot mean what it obviously means.

It means what it says.

“We Will Find You, And We Will Kill You” is the closing line of an official White House document. The man who wrote it is now publicly designating critics of the President as not-real-Americans. The President is publicly calling journalism treason. And the war he says he is winning is, by his own intelligence community’s assessment, not a war he is winning.

If you are an American who dissents from the war, from the policy, from the man, you are now formally inside a framework that has been written, signed, funded, and stood up to identify and “neutralize” you. The protection for you is the same protection that exists for Tucker Carlson, which is to say: it is the protection of being too loud, too visible, and too widely heard to disappear quietly.

Be loud. Be visible. Be heard.

That is your only protection.

Share

Sources: White House 2026 United States Counterterrorism Strategy (May 6, 2026); NSPM-7 (September 25, 2025); Lawfare; Foreign Policy; NPR; The New Republic; Ken Klippenstein at Substack; Brennan Center for Justice; ACLU; New York Times; Washington Post; testimony of Gen. Caine before the Senate Appropriations Committee, May 12, 2026; Trump Truth Social, May 12, 2026.