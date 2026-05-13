Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
6h

When they come for me, they better have a judicial warrant. And I'm not saying anything until Glen Kirschner arrives.

Glen, I will have your retainer check ready.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

I’m loud, I’m visible, and I’m heard. He wants to come after me, I’m available. I am so sick and tired of his threats. As I’ve said before, when are we going to get rid of this vermin and get our lives and our country back?

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