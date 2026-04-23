Breaking: Trump’s New Anti-Muslim Bill Is Insane. With Special Guest Congressman @DenverRiggleman

Emergency Substack Live Recap — Chip Roy’s “Red-Green Alliance” bill, NSPM-7, and the machinery being built around them

Today’s emergency Substack Live with Denver Riggleman — former Republican Congressman (VA-05), former USAF intelligence officer, former Senior Technical Adviser to the January 6th Select Committee, CEO of RIIG Industries and HOOTL, and author of The Breach — was not a political hot take. It was a threat briefing.

When someone who has spent his career inside signals intelligence, counter-disinformation, and the guts of how domestic extremism actually networks tells you a piece of legislation is dangerous, the appropriate response is to stop scrolling and listen. That’s what this was.

The target of the briefing: Rep. Chip Roy’s newly introduced MAMDANI Act — the Measures Against Marxism’s Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists Act of 2026 — and the way it snaps together with NSPM-7 to form something far more coherent, and far more alarming, than either piece looks on its own.

What the MAMDANI Act Actually Does

Strip the cute-cruel acronym and the Breitbart press rollout away, and you’re left with a bill that rewrites the Immigration and Nationality Act to do four things:

It makes political belief a removal offense. Any noncitizen who is a member of — or advocates for — a socialist party, a communist party, the Chinese Communist Party, or an “Islamic fundamentalist party” becomes inadmissible, deportable, or denaturalizable. The Democratic Socialists of America is named. Any “socialist-action” or “socialist-front” organization is named — a phrase elastic enough to cover unions, mutual aid networks, tenant organizations, or whatever a future prosecutor decides fits.

It criminalizes possession. Not just writing or publishing. Possessing printed or electronic material supporting these ideologies is enough. A copy of Das Kapital on your shelf. A Howard Zinn paperback. A Palestinian solidarity pamphlet. A screenshot of a Mamdani policy post. The bill’s text turns all of it into evidence.

It reaches backward. Post-admission conduct counts. A naturalized citizen who joined DSA years after becoming American is in scope. Denaturalization follows.

And — the line that should stop every reader cold — it strips judicial review. Determinations under the Act are final. Not appealable. Not reviewable by any court. No judge. No jury. No habeas. Just a removal order from an executive branch that has already told you what it thinks of Muslims and leftists.

That last provision is not a drafting accident. It is the entire point.

Where Riggleman’s Expertise Cuts Through

This is where Denver’s background stops being biographical color and starts being the reason you should be paying attention. Signals intelligence work is pattern recognition at scale — understanding how disparate authorities, memos, datasets, and enforcement mechanisms combine into a targeting system. It’s also exactly what he spent the J6 investigation doing: reconstructing how networks of ideology, finance, and communication fused into operational capability on January 6th.

Apply that same analytical lens to the current landscape and the picture resolves fast.

NSPM-7 is the targeting layer. The National Security Presidential Memorandum directs DOJ, FBI, Treasury, and DHS to treat “pre-incident disruption,” financial tracking, and network mapping as tools against “domestic extremism” — with ideological indicators defined vaguely enough to sweep in anti-capitalism, anti-Christian-nationalism, anti-fascism, and broad swaths of progressive civil society. On its own, it’s a memo. It can’t strip rights. But it builds the pipeline: who gets flagged, whose finances get scrutinized, whose network gets mapped, whose speech gets logged as “material support.”

MAMDANI is the removal layer. Once someone is flagged by the machinery NSPM-7 is standing up, MAMDANI provides the statutory vehicle to act — without a courtroom in the way.

The “Red-Green Alliance” framing is the fusion. Chip Roy’s own language — borrowed from European far-right discourse — collapses Muslims and leftists into a single threat category. One public enemy, two demographics, zero daylight between religious identity and political belief in the eyes of the state.

This is the architecture Riggleman’s career has trained him to recognize. It isn’t speculative. The pieces are in the public record. The only question is whether enough people see the shape before the shape hardens.

Why “Symbolic” Is the Wrong Dismissal

The reflexive reassurance — it’ll never pass the current House, relax — misreads how this kind of legislation functions. Bills like MAMDANI don’t need to become law on introduction to do damage. They:

Normalize the taxonomy. DSA-as-terror-front. Muslim-as-fundamentalist-by-default. “Possessing” a book as a removable offense. Each reading of the bill hardens these categories in public discourse.

Stage the constitutional test case. Stripping judicial review is the holy grail of this entire authoritarian project. MAMDANI is a ranging shot.

Pre-position legislative cover for executive action. An administration reading NSPM-7 aggressively knows exactly which enforcement patterns will have friends in Congress.

Chill speech in real time. Muslim Americans, naturalized citizens, DSA members, student organizers, journalists — the self-censorship begins the moment the bill is introduced, not the moment it passes.

The symbolic read assumes the goal is the statute. The intelligence read understands the goal is the system.

The Through-Line Riggleman Keeps Surfacing

What makes Denver’s analysis consistent — whether he’s writing about January 6th networks, domestic extremist finance, or legislation like this — is the refusal to treat any single piece in isolation. The executive memo. The statute. The rhetoric. The targeting. The defunding of oversight. The stripping of review. Each one, alone, is manageable. Stacked, they are a machine.

The MAMDANI Act is one gear in that machine. NSPM-7 is another. Chip Roy’s “no more Muslims” post from March was the operator telling you what the machine is for.

Those of us who want this country to remain a constitutional republic do not have the luxury of pretending otherwise.

Show Notes — The Most Damning Aspects

For readers who want the bullet-point version to share, argue with, or send to a congressional office:

Judicial review eliminated. MAMDANI determinations are final and cannot be challenged in any court. This is the single most constitutionally extreme provision in the bill.

“Possession” of material is grounds for removal. Books, pamphlets, digital files, social media screenshots — all weaponizable.

DSA is explicitly named as a targetable organization, alongside the catch-all “socialist-front” designation.

Naturalized citizens are in scope. Denaturalization is on the table for post-admission political activity.

“Islamic fundamentalism” is undefined in practice — meaning any Muslim immigrant or citizen can be categorized into it by an enforcement decision that cannot be reviewed.

NSPM-7 provides the surveillance and targeting layer the bill would enforce against.

The “Red-Green Alliance” rhetoric fuses religious identity and political ideology into a single removable category — lifted directly from European far-right discourse.

Timing. Introduced four months into the tenure of the first Muslim mayor of New York City, after Roy’s own “no more Muslims” post, and in the same window as a Washington Post analysis documenting his fixation on Muslim immigration.

Stated intent. Roy’s own press release and Breitbart rollout name Mamdani personally as justification — tying the legislation to a sitting American elected official by ethnicity, faith, and politics.

Precedent. Supreme Court jurisprudence going back to Schneiderman v. United States (1943) requires “clear, unequivocal, and convincing” evidence to strip citizenship. MAMDANI attempts to route around that standard by removing the court from the equation entirely.

Where to Follow Denver Riggleman

If you’re not already following his work, fix that. This is the kind of analysis that doesn’t survive in the algorithm-sorted feed — you have to go get it.

Substack: denverriggleman.substack.com

YouTube: Search Denver Riggleman for his channel, including clips from Truth in the Barrel and Denver After Dark

Book: The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th

Company: RIIG Industries / HOOTL

Subscribe. Share. And keep watching the pieces — because the people building the machine are counting on the rest of us to keep looking at them one at a time.

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Thank you Miss Myra, CO, Jeanne Elbe, Cher, Jill B., and many others for tuning into my live video with Denver Riggleman! Join me for my next live video in the app.