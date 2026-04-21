Let me walk you through the single dumbest sentence in modern geopolitics, and I want you to read it slowly, because the stupidity compounds the longer you sit with it.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump — a man who this morning publicly told CNBC he had zero interest in extending the ceasefire with Iran because “we don’t have that much time” — reversed himself by lunch and posted on Truth Social that he would, in fact, extend the ceasefire. Not for a day. Not for a week. Indefinitely. Until Iran, the country he’s been bombing and blockading, submits a “unified proposal” telling him how the war he started should end.

You read that correctly. Let me say it again for the people in the back:

The President of the United States has told the country he is actively at war with that he will not attack them again — until they write him the peace plan.

I’m not a four-star general. I’m not a Nobel Prize negotiator. I’m a guy with a podcast and a decent bullshit detector. But even I know that when you’re the aggressor in a conflict, the leverage play is “meet my terms or I hit you again,” not “I pinky-promise to leave you alone forever, and in exchange you’re going to do all my homework for me.”

This is the geopolitical equivalent of breaking into someone’s house, tying them to a chair, and then demanding THEY draft the police report.

The Timeline of Stupid

Let’s recap how we got here, because the timeline is genuinely hilarious if you ignore the dead people.

Back in late February, the U.S. and Israel launched combined strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets, killing the supreme leader and a significant number of officials and civilians. Iran retaliated. The Strait of Hormuz got shut down. Oil went to $120. The global economy took a shot to the ribs. Classic Tuesday in Trump’s America.

A tentative ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan back on April 7, built around a 10-point Iranian proposal. Both sides have been violating it ever since. The U.S. Navy is currently running a blockade of Iranian ports. Iran’s negotiator, Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, said Tuesday: “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.” Iran’s negotiating team just told the U.S., through an intermediary in Pakistan, that flying to Islamabad for Round 2 of the talks would be — and I quote — “a waste of time.” JD Vance’s trip got put on hold.

So what did the self-proclaimed Art of the Deal guy do when his counterparty said “we’re not coming”?

He blinked. In public. In writing. On his own social media platform.

His Truth Social post literally says he’s extending the ceasefire because the Iranian government is “seriously fractured” — which is diplomat-speak for “they’re not answering my calls and I don’t know what else to do.”

The “Strategy” Nobody Can Explain

Here’s what’s supposed to happen when you’re winning a war: you press your advantage. You set a deadline. You say “agree to X by Friday or we resume operations.” That’s how leverage works. That’s how every hostage negotiator, every union rep, every divorce lawyer in history has operated.

Here’s what Trump did: he removed the deadline entirely, told Iran he’ll keep the ceasefire going as long as they want, and asked them to please, at their convenience, hand him a peace proposal so he can pretend to have won.

That’s not a strategy. That’s a hostage situation where the hostage-taker is begging the hostages to please come up with a ransom demand because he forgot to think of one.

And Iran knows it. That’s why Pezeshkian is posting mockery on X saying the Americans’ “level of understanding and comprehension” is somehow lower than Trump’s — which, if you’ve listened to Trump speak for 90 seconds about literally anything, is a staggering insult.

Meanwhile, The Adults In The Room Are Sweating

Let’s talk about General Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Because this is where it gets interesting.

Caine has been flashing red lights about this war since before it started. Back in February, the Washington Post ran a piece outlining his concerns that a major Iran operation would face serious problems — including the inconvenient fact that U.S. munitions stockpiles are low, thanks to simultaneously arming Ukraine and defending Israel. He warned about U.S. casualties. He warned about the risk of getting stuck in another forever-war. On April 8, he publicly told reporters that the ceasefire was “a pause,” not peace — which pointedly contradicted Trump’s unhinged Truth Social post a day earlier warning “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Trump, predictably, threw a Truth Social tantrum calling the reporting “100 percent incorrect” and insisting Caine is totally, absolutely, super on board with whatever Trump wants.

Sure he is, Don. Sure he is.

Then, over the weekend, things got weirder. A retired CIA analyst named Larry Johnson claimed on a podcast that during an emergency White House meeting, Trump tried to “use the nuclear codes” on Iran and Caine stood up and told him NO. The clip got millions of views. It has not been independently verified. The White House denies it. Fact-checkers have correctly noted there’s no corroborating reporting from any mainstream outlet, and we should all be careful with unverified claims.

But here’s the thing — the reason that story went viral and nobody in Washington laughed it off the way they should have is that it sounds exactly like something that could happen. That’s the problem. When a president’s behavior is erratic enough that “the generals had to physically stop him from nuking a country” is plausible enough to get 2 million views before anyone fact-checks it, you have a national security problem that is much bigger than any single viral tweet.

The Point You Came Here For

Strip away the posturing, the Truth Social bluster, the fake-tough-guy branding, and here’s what actually happened today:

Trump started a war he can’t finish. His own military leadership is telling him the numbers don’t add up. Iran refused to show up to peace talks. He backed down publicly and called it strength. He then asked the people he’s bombing to please write the peace plan for him.

This is what a collapsing negotiation looks like when the guy in charge doesn’t know he’s losing. And the truly terrifying part isn’t the Truth Social post — it’s that he’s going to wake up tomorrow, read the coverage, and either double down or reverse himself again depending on who called him last.

There’s a word for a foreign policy that changes based on the president’s mood, his ratings, and what Lindsey Graham whispered to him at the West Wing entrance last night. It’s not “strategy.” It’s not “unpredictability as a weapon.” It’s chaos. And the people paying for it are the sailors on that blockade, the soldiers forward-deployed across the Gulf, the Iranians living under a war they didn’t ask for, and every American whose pension fund just got lit on fire by $120 oil.

Truly magical and spectacular bullshit from a man who doesn’t know what day it is.

Wow. Sharp stuff, MacArthur.

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