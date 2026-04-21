Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottobermanprofile
Apr 21

The longer he wars, he and close family members make more money by skimming off of it, he is a in it for the money... war is money!

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Sandra
Apr 21

Brilliant. And somehow I managed to chuckle at times. Serious, sound and spot on with a bit of built in entertainment to take the sting out of the horrific stupidity 💫

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