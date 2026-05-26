Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Emma Ray's avatar
Emma Ray
2hEdited

What a moron in the WH! Great reporting, Dean, thanks for the update!

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RuthAnne's avatar
RuthAnne
2h

Thanks for pulling the threads together. It's hard to imagine having a more stupid president.

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