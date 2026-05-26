May 26, 2026

Yesterday, Americans stood at gravesides and barbecues to honour the people who actually paid the price for this country’s wars. Today, the man who spent three months promising Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” is quietly negotiating his own — and using a deal that mostly exists on his phone to strong-arm half the Middle East into a bonus prize.

Happy Tuesday. Let’s talk about the deal that isn’t a deal, announced by a President who can’t stop announcing it.

The posts said “WIN.” The paperwork says something else.

If you only read Trump’s Truth Social feed this weekend, you’d think the war was over, and Iran had been brought to its knees. “An Agreement has been largely negotiated.” No nuclear weapons for Iran.

Strait of Hormuz reopened.

Victory.

Greatest deal in the history of the Middle East, probably.

You know the genre by now.

Then you read the actual reporting — Axios’s Barak Ravid got the draft — and the floor drops out.

What’s on the table is not a peace deal. It’s a 60-day memorandum of understanding. A temporary ceasefire extension with an expiry date. During those 60 days, Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and clears its own mines, and in exchange the United States lifts its naval blockade and hands Iran sanctions waivers so it can sell oil again.

The “win” is that we stop the blockade and let Iran’s economy breathe — first — in exchange for promises to TALK about enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions releif fr Iran, who would also continue to own traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Here’s the part Trump’s posts conveniently skip

The thing this entire war was supposedly about — Iran’s enriched uranium — isn’t in the deal. It’s been kicked down the road.

The draft doesn’t have Iran handing over its highly enriched uranium stockpile. It has Iran agreeing to negotiate later about maybe suspending enrichment and maybe removing the stockpile. And those concessions? According to the reporting, they’re verbal commitments, relayed through mediators. Not signed. Not certified. A handshake passed down a phone tree from Tehran.

Trump told America there’d be “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN.” What he negotiated is a promise to talk about it after Iran’s already gotten its sanctions relief and its oil revenue back. Iran never agreed to surrender its uranium. It agreed to a future meeting. Those are not the same thing, and Trump knows they’re not. He’s been doing the same song and dance since May 11.

And about that Strait of Hormuz “win”

Trump’s posts framed reopening the Strait as a concession from Iran. Iran’s own state-linked media — Fars, the outlet wired into the Revolutionary Guard — called Trump’s claim of a near-done deal “incomplete and inconsistent with reality,” and said the deal on the table keeps the Strait under Tehran’s control.

On Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry doubled down, signalling it intends to retain some control over the Strait. CNN flagged that as a potential deal-breaker for the US. So the centrepiece “victory” is a waterway Iran still runs, which it agreed to stop mining — mines it put there.

You don’t get a parade for paying a kidnapper and calling it a refund.

Let’s just list what got conceded

Because the critics are doing this math out loud, and it’s ugly:

Sanctions relief — waivers issued so Iran can sell oil freely again.

The naval blockade — lifted.

Frozen Iranian assets — on track to be unfrozen as the process moves.

The Strait of Hormuz — reopened, but still under Iranian control.

The uranium — not surrendered. Demoted to a future negotiation.

Unconditional surrender — the actual stated war aim from March — quietly retired.

CNN put it plainly: the outline of this deal falls far short of the “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” Trump demanded. That’s not a partisan blogger talking. That’s the straight read.

Now here’s the grift inside the grift: the “new and improved” Abraham Accords

This is the part that should make your jaw hit the floor.

Trump has a fragile, unsigned, mostly-imaginary truce with Iran — a deal his own officials admit “could still fall apart” — and he’s already using it as a crowbar.

On Saturday, he got the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Jordan and Bahrain on a conference call about the Iran deal. Then, per Axios, he sprung the real ask: once the war ends, he expects all of them who aren’t already in the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel. Sign on. Join the club.

The reporting says there was silence on the line. Trump had to crack a joke asking if anyone was still there. These leaders thought they were on a call about ending a war. They got handed a sales pitch.

And here’s the “or else.” Lindsey Graham — Trump’s loudest amplifier on this — went on X and put the threat in writing, aimed straight at Saudi Arabia: join the Accords, or else refusal “will have severe repercussions for our future relationships and make this peace proposal unacceptable.” Translation: take the normalization deal with Israel, or we’ll let the Iran ceasefire your own region is begging for collapse on top of you.

That’s not diplomacy. That’s a hostage negotiation where the hostage is the peace deal itself.

Why does Trump need this so badly? One name: Netanyahu.

Here’s the context Trump won’t post.

Benjamin Netanyahu hates ANY Iran deal. The reporting is blunt about it — after one call with Trump, a US source said Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire.” He wanted to keep bombing. He wanted to grind Iran’s military and infrastructure into dust. Instead, Trump is handing Iran a ceasefire, oil money, and a rain check on the nuclear question — everything Bibi was against.

So Trump has a domestic and allied problem. His own party’s hawks are screaming that he caved. Netanyahu is openly skeptical and furious. Trump needs something shiny — something big — to wave around so the Iran climbdown doesn’t look like a climbdown.

Enter the Abraham Accords expansion. If Trump can announce that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan are normalizing relations with Israel, he gets to reframe the entire story. The narrative stops being “Trump capitulated to Iran” and becomes “Trump ended the Arab-Israeli conflict.” It throws a bone to Netanyahu — look what I got you, Bibi — and it gives the hawks a trophy so they’ll stop calling him a loser on cable news.

In other words, the Gulf states are being pressured to sign a normalization deal with Israel so that Trump has political cover for a different deal that barely exists. They’re props in a story being written for an American audience and an angry Israeli prime minister. The Jerusalem Post reported it plainly — Saudi Arabia is still resisting. Of course they are. They were invited to a peace call and ambushed with a loyalty test.

His own party still smells it

Because the Accords razzle-dazzle hasn’t worked. The hawks didn’t take the bone.

Lindsey Graham. Ted Cruz. Roger Wicker — the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Mike Pompeo — Trump’s own former Secretary of State. They’re calling this a “disastrous mistake” that leaves Iran “stronger, wealthier and strategically intact.” Wicker called the 60-day ceasefire a “disaster” and said everything the military operation accomplished “would be for naught.'“

These aren’t losers from the resistance. These are the guys who wanted the war.

And Trump’s response to his own party? He called the critics “losers” who are “critical about something they know nothing about.” That’s not the posture of a man holding a winning hand. That’s a man who got caught.

Why now? Because the politics are underwater.

Here’s the quiet part, the reporting says out loud. Gas prices are up. Inflation hit its highest level in years — partly because of this war. Trump’s approval is tanking. The midterms are coming. Polls show most Americans never wanted this war in the first place.

So Trump is boxed in. Keep fighting, and he owns an unpopular, expensive war with no off-ramp. Cut a deal, and his own hardliners call him a capitulator. CNN’s analysis said it cleanly: he can’t win politically.

So he picked the option where he gets to post a win. The Truth Social victory lap isn’t for Iran. It isn’t for the hawks. It’s for the domestic audience — for the base, for the midterm map, for the news cycle. Declare victory loudly enough and fast enough that the word “win” sticks before anyone reads the fine print.

The fine print got read. The cover’s blown.

The Memorial Day part

Yesterday, this country honoured its war dead. Today, we’re looking at a President converting a war he sold as a generational triumph into a 60-day IOU with an enemy he promised would surrender unconditionally — and branding the climbdown as a victory to the same public that buried the people who fought it.

Worse: he’s using the wreckage as leverage. Pressuring Gulf nations into a new normalization deal, not because the moment is ripe, but because he needs a headline big enough to drown out the sound of his own party calling him a capitulator.

A war is the most serious thing a government can ask of its citizens. At the very least, the country is owed an honest accounting of how it ends. Instead, we’re getting a press release — and a sequel pitch.

Iran didn’t surrender. Iran got its oil money, its blockade lifted, its Strait, and a rain check on the nuclear question. Netanyahu got told to sit down. The Gulf states got an ultimatum dressed up as an invitation. And Trump got a Truth Social post.

What a time to be alive.

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