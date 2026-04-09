Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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FDD's avatar
FDD
Apr 9

The military brass in that meeting should be removed… separation of church and state is a good way to initiate those removal proceedings… and kegsbreath should be first w/n he was in the room.

Interesting side note that any Catholic celebration of Easter was apparently and pointedly missing from the observance of that Christian holy day at the pentagon.

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Marthanne summers's avatar
Marthanne summers
Apr 9

No longer wondering “how low can they go”🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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