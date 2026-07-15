Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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One Canadians Perspective's avatar
One Canadians Perspective
10h

Far too many Americans fail to understand Canadians. Threats don't work! We are more than willing to stand up to their bullshit and bluster. Just as with American booze, they can make it available on our shelves but they cannot force us to buy it. This is the rule for all things American. We have no obligation to continue making them rich while they abuse the world. So we aren't and let their whining continue, it's sweet music to this Canadian's ears!

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
10h

Obviously the US Defense industry finally noticed what was happening and got Mr. Colby to growl at their former customers. The US has demonstrated how willing they are to toss allies under the bus. The allies have taken the lesson and are not willing to be tossed there again.

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