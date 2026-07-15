So yesterday, MAGA Knob Elbridge Colby — the Under Secretary of War (they actually renamed it that, because subtlety died in 2025) — fired off a seven-part thread from his official government account explaining to the world that a “middle powers” strategy isn’t a “serious possibility,” that middle powers “don’t have a coherent basis for alignment,” and that access to the American defence industrial base is “a privilege, not a right.”

A privilege. Not a right.

Buddy. Buddy. BUDDY.

Let me walk you through what happened in the seven days before you hit post, because either nobody in the Department of War reads the news, or this thread is the loudest cope ever published by a sitting American defence official. It’s giving “there’s no crying in the war room.” It’s giving “the leopards would never eat MY face.”

Exhibit A: The $100 Billion German Submarine Deal (July 6 — EIGHT DAYS AGO)

On July 6, Mark Carney stood in Halifax and announced Canada picked Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to build up to twelve Type 212CD submarines — the largest defence procurement in Canadian history. The boats alone are estimated in the $20–30 billion range, and with fifty years of sustainment, infrastructure and weapons, the full program is projected north of $100 billion.

That’s a trilateral partnership with Germany and Norway. Germany and Norway literally offered to give up their own production slots so Canada gets four boats by 2034–2036. TKMS is projecting roughly $86 billion in direct economic impact and more than 650,000 job-years in Canada, with Canadian steel, Canadian torpedoes (Magellan Aerospace), Canadian simulators (CAE), and Canadian sustainment yards in Halifax and Esquimalt.

Know who wasn’t in the final two? The United States. The runner-up was South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean. America’s defence industrial base didn’t lose the biggest contract in Canadian history — it wasn’t even invited to the dance. “Privilege, not a right,” huh? Cool. We didn’t ask.

Exhibit B: Canada Joined Europe’s €150 Billion War Chest — And Got a Better Deal Than Anyone

Colby says middle powers “don’t have a coherent basis for alignment.” Weird, because in December Canada became the first and only non-European country admitted into SAFE — the EU’s €150 billion (about C$244 billion) defence procurement financing program. Signed in Munich in February. Ratified by the European Parliament in the spring. Done. Binding. Law.

BREAKING: CANADA Signs HISTORIC Military Partnership With The EU. Dean Blundell · December 3, 2025 Canada just walked out from under America’s security umbrella and didn’t even slam the door. You power this Substack, and we couldn’t be more grateful. Take advantage of our “December Special.” Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and get unlimited access to ALL of our content for 25% off an annual subscription and lock that discount in for life. Read full story

And here’s the part that should make Lockheed’s lobbyists reach for the Pepto: under standard SAFE rules, non-EU suppliers are capped at 35% of a system’s value. Canada negotiated an exemption allowing Canadian content up to 80% — effectively equal footing with EU companies. Canadian factories building ammunition, drones, missiles and artillery for the Canadian Forces can now sell into a quarter-trillion-dollar European pipeline. The entry fee? About €10 million. That’s not a strategy? That’s a rounding error that bought a continent.

A Polish MEP summed up the vote: transatlantic cooperation is becoming a supply chain, and Canada is in it. Note who he didn’t mention.

Exhibit C: Canada Is Literally the Headquarters of a New Multilateral Defence Bank

At the NATO summit in Ankara last week — again, DAYS before your thread — nine countries (Canada, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Türkiye and Ukraine) formally committed to establishing the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, with a target of operations in 2027. Nineteen nations negotiated the charter in Montreal in April and unanimously picked Canada as headquarters. RBC, TD, BMO, CIBC, Scotiabank, National Bank, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, ING and JPMorgan are all circling it.

So the thing Colby says “isn’t a serious possibility” has founding articles, a host country, a CEO-level lead negotiator (BDC’s Isabelle Hudon), and a 2027 launch date. The middle powers didn’t just find “a coherent basis for alignment” — they incorporated, hired bankers and picked office space. In Canada.

Exhibit D: NATO Picked the Canadian-Built Plane Over Boeing

May 27: Carney announced Canada is buying six Saab GlobalEye early-warning aircraft (~$5 billion), beating out Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail. The GlobalEye is built on the Bombardier Global 6500 — a jet manufactured in Toronto. Ottawa says at least one-third of the projected global GlobalEye fleet — a minimum of 40 aircraft, including allied orders — will be built in Canada over the next 15 years.

Then on July 7, NATO itself announced it will negotiate to buy up to ten GlobalEyes to replace its ancient Boeing AWACS fleet, with eleven countries in the joint buy. Boeing lost the alliance’s flagship surveillance program to a Swedish radar strapped to a Canadian business jet. The “no alternative to American tech” tweet aged like milk on a Phoenix dashboard

Exhibit E: The Gripen — a.k.a. The $20 Billion Haircut Lockheed Can See Coming

Canada’s 88-plane, $27.7-billion F-35 order has been under review since March 2025 — a review triggered, in the government’s own framing, by the trade war and Trump’s threats against Canadian sovereignty. Only 16 jets are contractually locked. The remaining 72? Reporting from La Presse and CBC says the leading option is a mixed fleet: keep a core of F-35s and buy 60–72 Saab Gripen-Es built in Canada, with production centres in Ontario and Quebec, full tech transfer, and up to 12,600 jobs when paired with GlobalEye. Saab has even floated that a Canadian line could build Gripens for Ukraine’s order of 100+ jets, making Canada an export hub.

Every Gripen Canada builds is a fighter Lockheed doesn’t sell. That’s potentially $15–20 billion walking out of Fort Worth because the White House couldn’t stop threatening to annex a G7 ally.

Exhibit F: The Rest of the Receipts, Rapid-Fire

Australia: Canada signed a $6-billion program for Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar, including $2.5 billion to Australia and BAE Systems Australia — the largest defence export contract in Australian history. Signed June 22. Not American.

Defence Industrial Strategy (February 2026): 70% of federal defence contracts to Canadian firms within a decade, under a new “Build-Partner-Buy” framework. Guess which country’s contractors that squeezes.

Canada has committed roughly $180 billion in procurement over ten years, plus hundreds of billions more in defence infrastructure — and it is actively, publicly, deliberately routing that money away from a supplier it no longer trusts.

And why doesn’t it trust that supplier, Elbridge? Because your boss slapped tariffs on his closest ally, mused about making us the 51st state, threatened Greenland, waffled on Article 5, disparaged the allies who died in Afghanistan after answering America’s Article 5 call, and moved NATO partners down the weapons delivery queue. Your own department suspended the Permanent Joint Board on Defense — the Canada-US military coordination body running since 1940. You did that. In May. And then in July you tweeted that everyone still craves American engagement. The demand signal you’re seeing is the sound of contracts being signed with literally anyone else.

Let’s Stop Being Polite

Here’s the thing about sovereignty, Mr. Colby: it means we don’t need your permission. Not for German submarines. Not for Swedish jets. Not for Australian radar. Not for a European war chest or a defence bank headquartered in a country you keep threatening to annex. There is no tweet thread, no tariff, no queue-position tantrum that un-signs what’s already signed. Germany and Norway gave up their own submarine slots for us. You suspended an 86-year-old defence board and called it leverage.

You say access to the American defence industrial base is a privilege, not a right. Agreed! And privileges extended by an administration that changes its mind by tweet aren’t worth the procurement risk. That’s not anti-Americanism — that’s math. Ask any CFO whether they’d sign a 40-year sustainment contract with a supplier whose CEO threatens to buy their house.

Your thread wasn’t a warning. It was a eulogy delivered a week late, by the guy who caused the death, at a funeral he wasn’t invited to.

Meanwhile, your Commander-in-Chief spent this same week insisting that shadowy “vandals” carved a 300-yard gash into the Reflecting Pool — a gash that started at 250 feet, grew to 300, then 350, then 900 feet, and then, when they drained the pool in front of the entire world press corps... wasn’t there. That’s the credibility bank you’re drawing threats from. That’s the guy whose “leadership” you cited in tweet 3 of 7.

So respectfully, Under Secretary: Canada and the middle powers aren’t “wasting time, money and political capital on a distraction.” We’re spending time, money and political capital on submarines, fighters, radar, surveillance aircraft, a procurement bank and a quarter-trillion-dollar European partnership — and almost none of it is coming from you anymore.

The hubbub you’re hearing isn’t confusion.

It’s construction.

GFY.

— Dean

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