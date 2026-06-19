June 19, 2026

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan — two of the most wired Trump reporters on the planet, the people who’ve been crawling around inside this circus since 2015 — have a book coming June 23. It’s called Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. And the excerpts that leaked this week are the single most on-brand pile of garbage (literally, keep reading) you will ever see (don’t buy the book - more on that later).

Before the #MAGA crowd starts screaming “FAKE NEWS” into their gold-flecked throw pillows: I’m going to tell you exactly where each piece comes from and exactly how solid it is. Because unlike them, we do facts here. Some nonsense, sure. But facts.

Here’s the f***** up inventory.

The bedrooms: separate. And he’s COMPETING with her.

Don and Melania don’t share a room. She’s got the actual master bedroom — the big one, en suite, dressing room, the works. Don took the room next door, which is literally labelled “living room” on the White House maps.

(DailyMail GFX)

That’s his bedroom. The White House Living Quarters Living Room, because “it had to be bigger” than Melania’s.

That makes them the first presidential couple to sleep in separate rooms since Richard and Pat Nixon.

(WH Master Bedroom)

And it’s not a peaceful arrangement either. The book says Donald wanders the residence, rearranging stuff “on a whim,” physically hauling objects into his own room — including things Melania personally picked out for other parts of the house. When staff reminded him, gently, that those were his wife’s choices? He “made clear he didn’t care.” The authors say he “seemed almost to be competing with her.” Raw Story read it as Don being “determined” to have a better setup than his own wife.

(WH Living Room)

He moved her fancy “selfie” mirror from her first-term redesign OUTSIDE. Next to his “Presidential Walk of Fame.” Sir, that’s a divorce in slow motion.

The trash: monitored. Because he kept throwing out the silverware.

Quote, directly from the excerpt the Daily Mail got:

“A nighttime snacker, the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor.”

On the floor. The President of the United States. Chip bags. On the floor.

But here’s the kicker — staff didn’t start watching his trash because of the mess. They started watching it because:

“it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils.”

The man was chucking actual government sterling silver into the bin with his empty Häagen-Dazs cartons. They had to assign people to GUARD THE GARBAGE.

The carpeted bathroom. Yes. Carpet. In the bathroom.

Don likes carpet in his bathroom. Has since term one. They reinstalled it on Inauguration Day 2025.

Problem: the carpet right by the shower keeps getting soaked through, and nobody can figure out why (we can all figure out why), and staff are worried about mold growing underneath. Their fix? They keep spare matching carpet pieces in rotation — pull the wet one out to dry, slap a fresh one down. On repeat. Forever.

Fair’s fair: the book frames the mold as a staff worry, not a documented finding. No inspector wrote it up. But carpet. By a shower. In 2026. We left that aesthetic, pee shrapnel and moldy bathroom carpets in 1974 for a reason, my guy.

The super glue. Oh, the super glue.

This one’s not even from the Mail — this is straight from the New York Times’ own excerpt, so the footing’s even firmer.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt walks into the Oval Office one morning and finds the leader of the free world “clutching a tube of superglue and attempting to affix gold decorations to the marble fireplace mantel.” Himself. By hand. Like a guy hot-gluing seashells onto a picture frame at a craft fair.

The authors, dry as a bone:

“the sight of the President squeezing glue onto gilded appliqués and mounting them on the wall himself surprised no one in his inner circle.”

Even conservative S.E. Cupp on CNN called it “unfathomable to imagine a U.S. president super-gluing anything in the Oval Office” — then admitted it’s “easier to imagine THIS president doing it.” It’s the perfect metaphor, she said. It really is.

And remember, the gold itself isn’t in dispute — that part’s been photographed to death for a year. Gold figurines, gold medallions, gold eagles, gilded mirrors, cherubs shipped up from Mar-a-Lago, a gold-wrapped TV remote. The WSJ reported he flew his Mar-a-Lago “gold guy” in to do the molding. This isn’t the book’s claim. This is just Tuesday.

And the crown jewel: the “historian” who was a golf caddy

I saved the best for last because it’s almost too perfect to be real. This one’s from CNN’s reporting on the book, by the way — not the third-hand excerpt chain.

In the March interview, Haberman and Swan asked Don about his power and his place in history. So naturally he pulls out a two-page document and starts reading from it. The document argues that history’s scariest tyrants — Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Stalin, Mao, and Hitler — were all small-time, because their power was merely “local.” His, though? His is global. He’s better than all of them.

He read the names. Out loud. One at a time. Explaining how each genocidal maniac fell short of him.

And where’d this scholarly document come from? Don said it was written by “a historian” he met at a Gary Player golf event.

The historian was a golf caddy. His long time golf caddy who throws lost balls back into the fair way so Trump can cheat.

This guy:

A caddy. He’s carrying around a homemade pamphlet arguing he outranks Genghis Khan, written by a man whose actual job is handing him a 7-iron. I cannot.

So how real is all this?

Real book. Real reporters with a long, ugly track record of being right about Trumpworld. Real excerpts published by the NYT and the Mail.

BUT — and I promised you facts — most of the bedroom/carpet/trash stuff traces back to one Daily Mail excerpt. The glue and the caddy are from the NYT and CNN, so those are firmer. A lot of the headlines you’ve seen are everybody rewriting the same two leaks, not twelve outlets confirming it independently. It’s anonymous staff sourcing. The White House hasn’t picked the specifics apart yet. And the full book doesn’t drop until June 23.

So: if you want it bulletproof, wait a week. If you want to know what the two best-sourced reporters in Washington are putting their names on? You just read it.

I’ll be doing the Epstein Situation Room chapter next. Oh yeah. That’s in here too.

You’re gonna want to be here when the rest drops. Especially if you’re angry that Haberman sat on the Epstein survivors “Situation Room” story to write this book to make millions instead of doing the right thing.

I’ll save you the $49.99.

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Sources: NYT and CNN (on the glue and the caddy); Daily Mail (the bedroom/carpet/trash excerpt); plus The Daily Beast, HuffPost, Mediaite, Raw Story, IBTimes UK, The Independent. Book: “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” Haberman & Swan, Simon & Schuster, out June 23 (don’t buy it).