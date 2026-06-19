Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3h

Guess I’m going to have to cancel my Kindle order. Think I’d much rather read it from Dean – – many more reasons for laughing!

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
3h

A fine start on the book! Yes, we assumed he is a pig all the time. And what a mess he is leaving!

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