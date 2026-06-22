June 22, 2026

There’s a 78-year-old man named Chris Butler living in a beachfront house in Kailua, Hawaii. Former followers say the house was wrapped in tinfoil — to “keep out germs.” He doesn’t use a computer. He has spent the better part of three decades refusing to be seen in public. Back in the ‘80s he had a late-night cable access show called Chris Butler Speaks, which is exactly the energy you’re picturing. His devotees once called him “akin to a god.” He reportedly mocked them in public and called it “a form of Krishna’s mercy,” which is a hell of a way to describe being a jerk to people who worship you.

This is the man (who needs to see a dentist, btw), the Washington Post says, who was running Tulsi Gabbard’s career and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and America’s Intelligence community. From a hut. In Hawaii. Covered in Tin Foil.

Not “influenced.” Not “mentored.” Running it. Like a sock puppet with a security clearance.

What the Post actually found

Jon Swaine spent something like 18 months on this. The headline number: more than 25,000 pages of documents, including hundreds of internal memos spanning 2011 to 2017 — most of them from Gabbard’s first two terms in Congress. The memos told her what bills to introduce, what positions to take, and how to behave on television. Down to the syllable.

And before you say “ex-member with an axe to grind” — yeah, the source is a former member of Butler’s Science of Identity Foundation named Rebecca Saltzburg, who worked on Gabbard’s campaigns and handed the trove over because she felt Gabbard lied to voters about how much Butler was pulling the strings. But Swaine didn’t just take her word for it. He ran stylometric analysis — the word-pattern forensics they use to unmask anonymous authors — comparing the memos against Butler’s own 7,000-page archive of lectures. The verdict: one speaker, much more likely Butler than the other guys in the frame. Even the weird tells lined up. Butler says “duplistic” instead of “duplicitous.” So do the memos. He says “judgmentalism.” So do the memos.

Here’s the part that should make your stomach drop, given the job she ended up with. Saltzburg says Butler doesn’t type any of this himself — he dictates it out loud to secretaries who transcribe it, and the speaker is left anonymous on purpose, so it can’t be traced back to him if it ever leaked.

Operational security. From a tinfoil house. For the future Director of National Intelligence.

The receipts

This isn’t vibes. The Post lined up the memos against her actual public record, and the timing is obscene:

A 2014 memo tells her to push legislation punishing countries whose citizens fought for ISIS. The next day she puts out a statement on it. A week later, she drops the bill.

A memo literally titled “CNN Wolf Blitzer Talking points (Final)” contains a specific bit about being “disinvited” to a debate. She goes on CNN that day and uses damn near the exact phrasing.

On at least one occasion, the reporting says an aide sent her a pre-written tweet and she posted it without changing a single word.

And the guru was not a gentle boss. One memo called something she was about to say “intellectually lazy.” Another dinged her for coming off “chickenshit” and “mealymouthed.” There’s a memo fretting about her eye movements on camera — “She’s still doing the eye thing.” Somewhere out there is paper of a cult leader giving notes on a Congresswoman’s blink rate, and we’re all just supposed to be cool about it.

Oh, and there was a fake-account operation too — dozens of sock puppets with stolen avatar photos and made-up names, built to defend and boost her online during her House years. Saltzburg says she helped run it and regrets it now.

Who is this guy, and why does it matter

Butler’s outfit is the Science of Identity Foundation, a breakaway Hare Krishna sect he built in the ‘70s after splitting from the main movement. The public face is all yoga, Bhagavad Gita, “real religion is love.” Behind the curtain, former members describe a textbook high-control group: isolation from outsiders, total devotion to the leader, the works. The group denies it’s a cult. The group always denies it’s a cult.

But here’s the part that connects to everything Tulsi went on to do with actual power. Butler’s teachings — this is documented, mainstream-sourced, not my speculation — include open condemnation of homosexuality and deep hostility toward Islam. In the ‘80s he claimed bisexuality leads to pedophilia and bestiality. People who went through the group’s schools as kids say they were forced to sit through secret, sexually graphic, viciously homophobic tape-recorded lectures described as “full of vitriol and hate.”

Now line that up with the politician. The anti-Islam fixation. The 2014 memo about punishing the families of foreign fighters. It stops looking like a coincidence and starts looking like a through-line.

This was never a one-off, either. Butler’s people have been running candidates who hide their ties to him since 1976, under a fake-moderate banner called “Independents for Godly Government.” A former member put it as plainly as it gets: “Tulsi was being groomed for a political position because Chris Butler had political aspirations. He wanted the influence.”

Mission accomplished, I’d say. He got a guy in the room where the President’s daily threat briefing gets written.

“But did the guru make her do the biolab thing?”

This is the question I keep getting, so let me be straight with you instead of selling you a cleaner story than the evidence supports.

The memos cover 2011 to 2017. Her big “U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine” moment came in 2022 — so it’s not in this particular trove. Which means I can’t tell you Butler wrote her a “go push the biolab thing” memo. What I can tell you is what that narrative actually is: it’s a Russian information operation, full stop. The Kremlin floated the biolab lie in 2022 to justify invading Ukraine. Zelensky shot it down. And Tulsi picked it up and ran with it like a relay baton — “25 to 30 U.S.-funded biolabs,” the whole bit.

Then, on her way out the door this month as DNI, she declassified a pile of “biolab” material — and Kremlin-linked bot networks (the researchers call one of them Matryoshka) lit up instantly, repackaging her release as “see, Russia was right all along.” One of the slides her own office put out had an AI-generated map of Ukraine with spelling mistakes on it. That’s the level of rigor we’re working with at the top of American intelligence.

So no, I’m not going to tell you the guru personally ordered the biolab nonsense. I’ll tell you something arguably worse: she may not have needed a memo for that one. Some of it she did for the love of the game.

The Real (Obvious) Problems

There are two separate problems here that happen to point the same direction:

One — the guru who, per the Post, scripted her politics for years.

Two — Tulsi’s own, very well-documented, bipartisan-alarming Russia habit. Ex-aides say she marinated in RT, “the Kremlin’s principal international propaganda outlet.” She met Assad in 2017 and came home doubting his victims. A Belgian businessman with Russian ties — a guy who praised an FSB colonel as a “contemporary hero” — funded and arranged her 2024 Vatican trip, which is what reportedly got her briefly slapped on a TSA watch list. A Russian-American later indicted for unregistered Kremlin lobbying donated to exactly one U.S. politician. Guess who.

Two different leashes. Could they compound? Sure. Are they the same leash? Nobody’s proven that.

And the honest caveat on the whole Post story: Butler and Gabbard both deny it, his right-hand man Sunil Khemaney has stepped forward to claim he wrote most of the memos, and stylometry — as persuasive as it is — isn’t a signed confession. So file the “Butler personally dictated every line” claim under strongly evidenced and hotly contested, not proven in court.

The part that should actually scare you

The timing of this story is the tell. It dropped days after she resigned, citing her husband’s cancer — a real and awful thing, and I’m not touching that. But the reporting? This would have been a five-alarm fire during her confirmation. Instead it lands when it can’t cost her the job, because she already left.

So sit with this: a woman who former members and a year-and-a-half of documents suggest was taking marching orders from a homophobic, Islamophobic, tinfoil-wrapped cult guru in Hawaii — a guru whose people deliberately scrubbed his name off the paper trail in case it leaked — ran the office that hands the President his daily intelligence briefing. Every single Republican senator voted to confirm her.

The Spirit of Aloha has finally left the building. The wreckage she rode out on is going to take a while to clean up.

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📰 Sources: The Washington Post (Jon Swaine), Honolulu Civil Beat, Newsweek, NBC News, ABC News, The Kyiv Independent, The Insider, Kyiv Post, SpyTalk, Wikipedia/Science of Identity Foundation, Meanwhile in Hawai’i.