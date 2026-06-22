Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CJ's avatar
CJ
9h

There were days during Trump Covid I felt like I was living in a science fiction novel. This round of Trump is far worse. Do they look for these misfits, or is this an example of the only type of person who will work for the Trump administration?

Where do you even start to find this volume of compromised people? Did they just use the unredacted Epstein files to source their recruitment list?

Reply
Share
1 reply
agatha's avatar
agatha
9hEdited

The Administration did not go through the normal background checks that have always been used. And the Senate republicans did not object. I seriously believe they would have confirmed her. The senate confirmed RFK JR. Kash Patel, Emil Bovie(?) who now is sitting on the Appellate Court. Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Dr. Oz and the entire bunch and this is the most unhinged government I have ever seen in this country. 6 decades of administration. I weep for the loss of expertise.

Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture