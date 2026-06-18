June 18, 2026

There’s black rain on the Kremlin’s doorstep this morning, and the most honest reaction in Russia came from the Russians themselves.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha posted that the most popular question Muscovites are asking today is “What is going on?” His answer was a gut-punch: your country started a war of aggression, it’s been killing our people for years, now that you can smell it — go ask Putin when he plans to end it.

That’s the whole war in one exchange. Let’s get into what actually happened, because the real story is better than the hype — and you don’t need to inflate it.

What happened overnight

Ukraine launched what Russian authorities themselves called the largest drone attack on Moscow since the full-scale invasion began more than four years ago. Hundreds of drones across more than a dozen Russian regions. Moscow’s mayor said roughly 190 to 194 were shot down on approach to the capital alone. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed 555 destroyed overall.

But “shot down” isn’t the same as “stopped.” Drones got through. The Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district — about 10 miles from the Kremlin, run by a Gazprom subsidiary — caught fire for the second time in a week. NBC geolocated footage of a drone flying straight into a plume of smoke over a facility already engulfed in flames. At least five separate fires were reported at the refinery. Airports disrupted. Major roads closed.

And here’s the part Putin can’t censor away: Moscow banned sharing drone-strike footage last month to “prevent disinformation.” Didn’t work. The videos are everywhere — people gasping and swearing behind the camera while the capital fills with smoke. Russian authorities reported injuries, including in residential areas of the Moscow region where debris hit a mall, a fitness center, and apartment buildings with FSB senior leadership:

Zelensky’s framing: this is a “fully justified response,” and “it is time the war ended.” A blunter version reportedly attached to the strike — unless Putin stops, “Moscow will burn.”

This is revenge — and the direction matters

Get the causation right, because plenty of takes online have it backwards.

Russia struck Kyiv on June 14–15 in one of the largest aerial barrages of the war — 70 missiles and over 600 drones. One of them, a Shahed-type drone (the SBU recovered the fragments), hit the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the 975-year-old Monastery of the Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the most sacred Orthodox landmark in Ukraine. The Dormition Cathedral’s roof burned for hours while monks and firefighters hauled centuries-old relics out of the flames. At least 11 people were killed across Ukraine that night.

France’s foreign minister compared it to bombing Notre-Dame. The Ecumenical Patriarch called it barbarism. Russia, true to form, denied responsibility and tried to blame faulty American artillery — until the drone remains turned up on site.

So when Ukraine cast the Moscow refinery strikes as revenge, that’s the sequence: Russia torched a thousand-year-old cathedral; Ukraine answered by lighting up the refinery that fuels the war machine. Ukraine didn’t bomb the Lavra. Russia did. Ukraine sent the reply to Moscow.

The supply-chain war is the real war

The flashy refinery fires get the headlines. The strategy underneath is what’s actually bending the front line.

Ukraine has been running what its own defense minister calls a “logistical lockdown” — hunting Russian fuel depots, ammo dumps, supply trucks, and rail with an expanding fleet of medium- and long-range drones. A fuel depot in Rostov Oblast supporting Russian military logistics was hit in the same wave as Moscow. A key railway bridge in occupied Crimea — on the Kerch–Dzhankoi line used to move fuel and equipment to the southern front — was reported ablaze.

The result, per multiple independent assessments: Ukraine OWNS the supply chain routes in and out of Crimea. There’s now fuel crisis centered on occupied Crimea, around a dozen Russian regions reporting fuel-supply disruptions, and Ukrainian refinery strikes that have doubled since the start of 2026, forcing full or partial shutdowns of Russian oil processing. Analysts link these strikes directly to the slowdown in Russia’s offensive. You can’t run an army on a gas tank that’s on fire.

This is asymmetric warfare doing exactly what it’s designed to do. Manpower means less when the diesel can’t reach the front unless it’s on a buggy pulled by horses - which is happening now.

The territory question — the honest version

Here’s where I’ll give it to you straight instead of selling you a fantasy, because the truth holds up fine.

Ukraine has not swept Russia out of the occupied east. What’s actually happened, per Ukraine’s own Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, is that Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 600 square kilometers across 2026 — and in May, regained slightly more ground than they lost. Reuters notes it can’t independently verify those figures, and mapping the front is genuinely hard now because drone warfare has created a wide no-man’s-land “kill zone.”

(Image courtesy of Understandingwar.org)

But here’s the line that matters: the independent monitoring group DeepState reported that May marked the first monthly net decline in Russian advances since 2023. Russia’s spring-summer offensive has largely stalled. Russia can still attack — Pokrovsk is still a meat grinder — but converting attacks into real gains has gotten progressively harder, if not, impossible.

So no, it’s not a liberation. It’s something quieter and arguably more important: the momentum flipped. For the first time in two years, the arrow isn’t pointing Moscow’s way.

The Patriot story — what’s real, what’s pending

Zelensky did not walk out of the G7 with a signed missile-production deal. Let’s be precise, because precision is the whole point.

What he actually did: formally ask the US for a license to produce Patriot PAC-3 interceptors domestically, after sending letters to the White House and Congress. The math behind the ask is brutal — US output runs around 60–65 PAC-3s a month, Ukraine burns 60–70 in routine months and up to 150–180 during heavy attacks. The Iran war torched US stockpiles; deliveries to Ukraine got cut “several times over,” in Zelensky’s words, not for lack of money but because the Middle East ate the supply.

After meeting Trump at the G7, Zelensky said Trump was “very positive” about helping more with missiles — but no final decision was confirmed. The G7 statement promised more air defense and said leaders would consider licensing Ukraine to manufacture Western weapons. That’s a door opening, not a deal closing. Ukraine’s parallel hedge is its own homegrown interceptor program (Fire Point’s Freyja), aiming for a sub-$1-million Patriot alternative by 2027.

Bottom line: the production push is real and gathering steam. It just isn’t done. Anyone telling you it’s signed is ahead of the facts.

And Trump?

Trump hasn’t gone quiet — he’s circling back

The “Trump went silent on Russia” take doesn’t survive contact with the last few days.

He spoke by phone with both Zelensky and Putin on June 14 — his 80th birthday. At the G7 he said Russia should make a peace deal and that he’d do what he could to end the war. More notably, he signaled he may reimpose sanctions on Russian oil — the US had temporarily eased some oil sanctions back in March when crude spiked. European leaders spent the summit working hard to drag Ukraine back to the top of his agenda after the Iran war swallowed Washington’s attention.

The fairer read: Trump got distracted by the Middle East and cut US aid, leaving France and Europe as Ukraine’s biggest backers — but he’s re-engaging, and the sanctions hint is the tell that he think’s Ukraine is winning. Being on he winners side is the only thing that matters to Trump so when he said he didn’t want to “talk about it” when asked if he now thought Putin started the war in Ukraine, that’s another tell. Maybe a bigger one.

The G7 soundbite that might be a prophecy

Which brings us to the line worth sitting with.

After his bilateral with Zelensky in Evian, Mark Carney didn’t say “Ukraine will win” — and he didn’t need to. What he said was sharper:

“Russia is not winning, and we have to push Putin to end this war.”

And separately: “the tide is turning” in Ukraine’s favour.

Ursula von der Leyen put the same idea differently: the situation in 2026 is very different from 2025, Russia’s fatigue is openly showing, and that’s the moment to double down.

Here’s why that’s not just summit boilerplate. A war’s outcome is shaped by what the people funding it believe is possible. When the G7 stops asking “can Ukraine survive” and starts asking “how fast can we make Russia stop” — that shift in belief becomes its own kind of weapon. It loosens the missile licenses, the sanctions, the money. A self-fulfilling prophecy doesn’t need to be true on day one. It needs enough powerful people to act as if it’s true.

And the most powerful evidence isn’t in Evian. It’s on the sidewalks of Moscow this morning — commuters dodging black rain, filming the smoke they’re not allowed to film, asking each other “what is going on?”

They know. On some level they’ve always known. The only open question is the one Carney left hanging:

Putin knows Russia isn’t winning. The real question is when he admits or what window he’ll fall out of if everyone around him admits first.

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Sources: ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, Bloomberg, Reuters/PBS, Kyiv Independent, CBC, PBS NewsHour, NPR, RFE/RL, The Conversation, Artnet, Kyiv Post, TWZ, and statements from Ukraine’s General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi.