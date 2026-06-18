Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
36m

WE have been waiting for this all our lives, Zelensky is a mastermind in patience.

Flamingo: The Ukrainian weapon that terrorizes Russia Ukraine grows in attack

This cruise missile is manufactured by Fire Point, an emerging Ukrainian defense company that has surprised everyone.

The company has been able to develop the FP-5 Flamingo with a range of over 1,000 kilometers, a top speed of about 900 km/h and a payload capacity of 1,150 kilograms.

Furthermore, this missile is designed to fly at low altitude so as to avoid radar detection, while being guided using satellite-assisted inertial navigation.

On June 10, a Russian facility dedicated to the production of military chips, located nearly 1,000 kilometers from the front lines, was targeted in a Ukrainian attack. The bombing was carried out using the FP-5 Flamingo missile, demonstrating one of the tactics with which Ukraine is altering the dynamics of the armed conflict with Russia.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Colleen Mac🇨🇦's avatar
Colleen Mac🇨🇦
37m

Who has the best drones? It's not Russa. I have full faith in Zelensky and his capabilities to end this. Seeing Carney push that point, adds only more support to Zelensky.

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture