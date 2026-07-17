Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginger's avatar
Ginger
10h

The shear stupidity that you even had to write this article is mind blowing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Stacy💫🧿♓️'s avatar
Stacy💫🧿♓️
10hEdited

I hope to hell Canada comes back with their best by saying hey fuck you guys-maybe if you didn’t think climate science was fake we wouldn’t be here-this country is full of assholes I can’t wait for them to get what’s coming to them 🤬. We love you Canada 🇨🇦!!!

Reply
Share
7 replies
130 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture