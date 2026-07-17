Well, folks, it finally happened. After threatening to annex us, tariff us, and turn us into the 51st state, the United States has escalated to its most devastating diplomatic weapon yet: a strongly worded letter about the weather.

Reps. Jack Bergman, John James, Lisa McClain, and John Moolenaar — four adults with security clearances and access to the Library of Congress, along with mega MAGAT from Ohio, Bernie Moreno — have written to Prime Minister Mark Carney demanding Canada stop the wildfire smoke.

I’m being serious.

“Sovereignty comes with responsibility,” they intoned, apparently without a single staffer in the room brave enough to whisper, “Sir, we cannot sanction the sky or atmospheric pressure, and we do not yet have the ability to arrest Mother Nature.”

One of them — John James, currently auditioning to be Governor of Michigan — posted a campaign graphic reading “CANADA: NO EXCUSES. STOP THE SMOKE,” featuring an Apache attack helicopter. An attack helicopter. To fight smoke. I want to be clear that this is not a joke I wrote. This is a thing

A sitting Congressman published on purpose, presumably after several people saw it and said: “Yes, perfect, send it.”

So, on behalf of a grateful nation currently coughing up its own boreal forest, allow me to correct the record.

A Brief Geography Lesson for People Who Think Forests Have a Front Desk

Canada has 912 million acres of forested land. Nine hundred and twelve million. That is not a typo, that is a landmass. Roughly 70% of it is completely inaccessible to humans. No roads. No towns. No airstrips. No Tim Hortons. Nothing. You cannot send a raking crew to a place that can only be reached by float plane, prayer, and a six-day canoe portage.

Collins First Nation — one of the communities that actually burned this week, where people fled onto the lake in boats with only the clothes on their backs — isn’t even reachable by car. And that’s a place where humans live. The Congressmen would like Canada to perform landscaping services on the parts where they don’t.

The boreal forest is more than 35 times the size of Michigan. Asking Canada to “manage” it is like asking Michigan to mow the Atlantic Ocean. And then threatening the Atlantic Ocean with an Apache helicopter when it doesn’t comply.

Who Actually Starts These Fires? Great Question. It’s the Sky.

The overwhelming majority of remote boreal fires are ignited by lightning. Thousands of strikes per storm system, hitting drought-stressed forest across an area the size of Western Europe.

You cannot regulate lightning. You cannot subpoena lightning. You cannot get lightning on a call with the Commerce Committee. Lightning does not care that your patience “has run out.” Lightning has been running this program for roughly 10,000 years, since the glaciers packed up and left, and it has an approval rating among jack pines of one hundred percent.

Which brings us to the part that genuinely breaks these guys’ brains: the boreal forest is supposed to burn. Jack pine and black spruce cones are literally sealed shut with resin and only open in the heat of a fire. Fire is how the forest reproduces. Demanding Canada extinguish every lightning fire in the boreal is demanding we perform a continental-scale vasectomy on an ecosystem older than agriculture. Even attempting it would cost more than the entire federal budget, fail anyway, and create the exact fuel buildup that turned California into a seasonal candle. Ask Los Angeles how a century of “put out everything” worked out.

Oh wait — speaking of Los Angeles

A Quick Word About January 2025, Which These Men Have Apparently Forgotten

When LA was burning, and 25 people were dead, do you know who showed up? We did. Quebec sent its Super Scooper water bombers south — part of a partnership with California that’s been running since 1994. B.C. crews flew Chinook helitankers through the night, dropping millions of litres of water on the Palisades. One of our bombers got knocked out of the fight when an American hobbyist’s illegal drone punched a hole in its wing. A Canadian crew, over an American city, was nearly taken out by a guy who wanted content.

And do you know what Canada did NOT do? We did not send California a “final warning.” We did not demand that Sacramento explain why, after a hundred years, it still hadn’t fixed the Santa Ana winds. We did not put a CF-18 on a poster. We just got on the planes, because that’s what neighbours do, and because, unlike some legislators I could name, we understand that smoke does not carry a passport.

Also, a minor detail the letter skipped: this is a below-average fire year. The five-year average at this point is 3.83 million hectares burned; we’re at about 1.8. This — the sky you’re mad about — is Canada on a good year. Four Canadian firefighters have died this season fighting these fires. Communities are evacuated. Evacuees are sleeping in cars in Thunder Bay because there are no hotel rooms left. And the response from Michigan’s finest was, essentially, we are the real victims here, our lungs.

But Fine. Sure. Let’s Game Out Your Theory.

Since the gentlemen from Michigan believe Canadian smoke is a deliberate policy choice, I feel it’s time to come clean.

Yes. It’s true. Canada has a team. The Smoke Riders. Elite squads of retired Zamboni drivers and off-duty curlers working rotating shifts along the 49th parallel with industrial fans, gently wafting smoke into the border states, the Midwest, and the Eastern Seaboard. It’s a whole program. There’s a union. Dental. My shift is this afternoon.

Every morning, a briefing goes out from a bunker under a Canadian Tire: “Winds favourable. Detroit is a go. Somebody grab Cleveland while we’re at it.” The night shift handles Boston. We were going to do Mar-a-Lago, but the smoke refused, citing standards.

And frankly, gentlemen? The letter was a mistake. Because now we know it’s working. Keep threatening us, and we’re upgrading to the big fans. The Costco ones. We will run an extension cord from Winnipeg to the border if we have to. You think this is bad? We haven’t even deployed the leaf blowers.

(This is satire, Congressmen. I have to say that explicitly, because based on the Apache helicopter, I genuinely cannot trust you to detect it.)

The Actual Answer, For Anyone Still Reading In Good Faith

The thing making the fires worse every year isn’t Canadian negligence. It’s climate change — the boreal is warming at roughly twice the global average, fire seasons are longer, fuels are drier, lightning is more frequent. And the party these four men belong to has spent this exact era gutting environmental protections, cutting fire science, and calling the whole thing a hoax.

You cannot light the stove and then file a formal complaint about the kitchen being hot. You cannot spend decades juicing the atmosphere and then send an invoice for the consequences to the country downwind of your own policy. And you definitely cannot do it while your constituents breathe the same air we do, because — and I cannot stress this enough — it is the same air.

So here’s Canada’s counteroffer. We’ll keep sending our water bombers when your states burn, because we’re not psychopaths. We’ll keep fighting fires nobody on Earth has the capacity to fully control. And in exchange, you can stop threatening a G7 ally over weather, take the attack helicopter off the smoke poster, and maybe — just spitballing here — do literally one thing about the actual cause.

Or don’t. But know this: the Smoke Riders are watching. The fans are charged. And Buffalo is downwind.

Sincerely, Canada

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