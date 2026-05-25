May 25, 2026

There’s a deal. There isn’t a deal. The Strait of Hormuz is open. The Strait of Hormuz is not open. Iran is handing over its uranium. Iran has agreed to hand over exactly nothing. Pick a reality — Trump has narrated all of them, sometimes within the same news cycle, and the only consistent thread is that the version he posts to Truth Social bears no resemblance to the document his own negotiators are actually working from.

So let’s do the thing the White House clearly hopes nobody does. Let’s read the fine print.

What Trump said

Over the weekend, Trump went to Truth Social and announced that an agreement had been “largely negotiated,” that “the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” and that final details would “be announced shortly.” He framed it the way he frames everything — as a total, generational, nobody ’s-ever-seen-anything-like-it win. He’s spent weeks insisting Iran would relinquish its highly enriched uranium one way or another, the stuff he likes to call “nuclear dust.” Back in April, he flatly claimed Iran had already agreed to hand over the “nuclear dust” buried under last year’s airstrikes.

A couple of things:

Iran never confirmed that. Not in April. Not now. On Friday, Trump said the US had complete control of the Strait. So, why would it need to be reopened?

What the document actually says

Here is what the memorandum of understanding on the table actually does, according to reporting from CNN, the Washington Post, Al Jazeera, the Financial Times and the Times of Israel: it extends the existing ceasefire for 60 days and begins a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. That’s it. That’s the deal.

The hard stuff — the nuclear program, the enriched uranium, sanctions relief, frozen assets, the actual rules for who controls the strait — all of it gets shoved into a 30-to-60-day negotiating window after the memo is signed. Israel’s own Channel 12, citing a senior US official, reported the initial deal carries no requirement for Iran to export its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Netanyahu himself, while publicly backing Trump, conceded the proposal “makes no mention” of Iran’s nuclear program or its uranium. When your most hawkish ally is the one quietly admitting the deal doesn’t touch the nukes, the deal doesn’t touch the nukes.

A senior US official, briefing reporters, was reduced to insisting Iran will dispose of the stockpile and that the open question is merely “how.” He “pushed back” on the idea that Iran hadn’t accepted disposal. Pushed back. Not produced a signature. Not produced a clause. Pushed back — because there is nothing on paper to point to.

Iran is saying the quiet part into a microphone

This is where it stops being an interpretation and starts being Iran - and US officials - openly contradicting the President of the United States.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency — and Fars is no dovish outlet, it’s tied to the Revolutionary Guard — stated plainly on Sunday that “Iran has made no commitments in this agreement regarding handing over nuclear stockpiles, removing equipment, closing facilities, or even pledging not to build a nuclear bomb.”

Not the uranium. Not the equipment. Not the facilities. Not even a pledge not to build a bomb. Nothing.

Fars went further and called Trump’s “the strait will be opened” line “inconsistent with reality,” because the arrangement wouldn’t actually allow free passage of cargo vessels — it would let Tehran manage the strait. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said outright on state TV that “nuclear issues are not being discussed at this stage” and that Iran’s focus is “on ending the war.” Tasnim, another semi-official agency, said differences over the memo’s clauses “still persist.” The conservative site Tabnak ran a poll of 110,000-plus Iranians; roughly 70 percent expect no agreement and a return to war.

None of that is the IRGC trying to look tough. That’s Tehran flatly stating that the thing Trump is selling does not exist.

The tell: “don’t worry about the posts”

And here’s the part that should end the conversation.

Fars reported — and Iran International picked it up — that during the indirect exchanges, American officials and mediators privately told Tehran not to pay attention to Trump’s public posts, including those on Truth Social, because they are aimed mainly at a domestic audience. US messengers reportedly described Trump’s public rhetoric as “completely different” from the actual negotiating position behind closed doors.

Suck on that, today.

The US negotiating team — his own team — had to reach across to a hostile government and reassure them: ignore what the boss is posting, that’s for the rubies back home. An Iranian lawmaker on the parliament’s National Security Committee, Fada-Hossein Maleki, said the same thing from the other direction, accusing envoy Steve Witkoff of feeding Trump “unrealistic reports” that Trump then blasts onto social media, “creating sensitivity in Iran” and even annoying the Pakistani mediators.

When your counterparty has to be told to disregard the President’s own statements, the President’s statements are not policy. Its content meant as ‘political theatre” for dumb Americans meant to trick them into thinking that Trump and Murica are in total control of Iran, the Strait and that Iran agreed to surrender it all.

And they TOLD Iran that.

“PPPSSST. Guys, don’t sweat Trump. He’s just trying to convince America you’re surrendering, let’s keep working on a deal that prevents us from looking like losers, and we’ll give you what you want, just don’t worry about Gramps and his Truth Social shit.”

That’s what’s happening here.

This is not new behavior — that’s the point

Remember: this is the same man who, in June 2025, slammed a Truth Social post in all-caps — “WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” — to deny an Axios report that his own administration’s proposal allowed low-level enrichment. The proposal allowed it. He denied it anyway.

And remember the war itself. Trump sold the strikes on Iran on the premise that Tehran was weeks from a warhead. Then, mid-conflict, asked by Reuters about the uranium stockpile, he shrugged: “That’s so far underground, I don’t care about that.” The casus belli, dropped in a hallway. Intelligence agencies and monitors, for what it’s worth, said there was no evidence Iran was actually building a weapon with that stockpile in the first place.

The pattern is the pattern. The post is the product. The deal is whatever survives contact with the people who actually have to sign it — and what’s surviving right now is a 60-day ceasefire extension with all the hard questions kicked down the road.

So what is this, actually?

It’s a ceasefire extension dressed up as a surrender ceremony. It may genuinely stop the shooting for two months, and if it does, fine — fewer people die, which matters. But strip the branding and here is the ledger:

Uranium handed over: none.

Enrichment ended: no, deferred to later talks.

Strait of Hormuz “opened”: no — a gradual reopening, with Iran managing passage, which Iran’s own state media calls inconsistent with what Trump described.

Iranian pledge not to build a bomb: per Fars, not even that.

What Iran actually got: the war paused, leverage intact, and a 60-day clock on every concession Trump claims it already made.

That’s not “the exact opposite of the 2015 deal,” as Trump put it. The 2015 deal, whatever you think of it, actually shipped 25,000 pounds of enriched uranium out of the country and put hard caps on centrifuges. This memo ships nothing and caps nothing. It is, if anything, the 2015 deal’s pale ghost — minus the part where Iran gave anything up.

The President is standing in front of a press-release-shaped hole and calling it a building. His own negotiators are quietly telling Iran to look away from the man at the podium. Iran’s hardline media is on the record saying the emperor is, in fact, nude.

Believe the document. Believe the people who have to sign it. Don’t believe the post — the people who wrote the post are telling you not to.

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Sources: CNN, The Washington Post, Al Jazeera, The Hill, Times of Israel, Iran International (citing Fars News Agency), Axios, Reuters, The Independent, House of Commons Library briefing CBP-10637. Reporting current as of May 25, 2026