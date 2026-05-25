Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Douglas Mackay's avatar
Douglas Mackay
6h

So tell me how bad a Harris Administration would be. Is competence worse than outright corruption? Is professional superior to amateur cosplay? Does changing the name of the DofD to DofW give America the right to attack another country without debate in Congress? Is science based policy less important than cockamamie home remedies to protect children? Such a joke, such a waste, such a disgrace.

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Lisa 🌸🌞☮️'s avatar
Lisa 🌸🌞☮️
6h

The owning the libs and throwing meat to the base stuff is so exhausting and embarrassing.

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