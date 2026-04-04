Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Cat Kurley's avatar
Cat Kurley
Apr 4

My guess is he is golfing and they don’t want anybody to know because we still have an airman that was downed MIA.

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Cat: Poli-Psych's avatar
Cat: Poli-Psych
Apr 4

I was just reading Paul Krugman, who was making the same comment that Trump‘s Truth Social post today looks like it was written by Pete Hegseth…. like the wording was not Trump. So this is suspect!

We can only pray for an Easter miracle of the raping, pedophile, dictators demise 🙏🏻

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