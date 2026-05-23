Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jane's avatar
Jane
5h

the orange blob is so disgusting - every minute of every day - horrid - everyone in the usa needs just one good night of sleep!

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
5h

When the mention of a ballroom bunker happens again due to a shooting, the real issue should focus on guns, access to guns, protection for all Americans and we can’t all have a ballroom bunker. So, the call should be for protecting every American by actually approaching the real problem - need for gun control not saying guns are outlawed but actual policies that detail effective gun control not ballroom bunkers!

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