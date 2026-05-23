May 23, 2026

There’s never a dull moment when the President of the United States, an inveterate liar, tries to get what he wants.

Saturday afternoon. Donald Trump is parked in the Oval Office with a phone glued to his ear, and he wants the whole world to know it. So he fires off one of his patented all-caps fever-dreams: he’s just had a “very good call” with — deep breath — the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. A regular Model UN. And the upshot, according to Dear Leader, is that a deal with Iran has been “largely negotiated, subject to finalization,” that “final aspects and details” will “be announced shortly,” and — the money line — that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

Peace. Capital-P PEACE, as he typed it. He even threw in a separate “very well” phone call with “Bibi” for flavour.

The White House comms shop did what it always does. Slapped it on a graphic. “AGREEMENT LARGELY NEGOTIATED.” Highlighter on the good part. Presidential seal energy. Bitcoin, bless its degenerate heart, immediately ripped toward $77K because the markets will believe anything for ninety minutes.

And then — and I want you to really sit in this — roughly one hour later, Iran called bullshit.

The receipts arrived before the ink dried

Not a week later. Not after some State Department walk-back. One hour. Iran’s Fars news agency came out and said the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Iran’s management — directly contradicting the centrepiece of Trump’s whole announcement — and that, per the latest text actually exchanged between the two countries, Trump’s “largely negotiated” framing was, and I’m quoting the characterization here, inconsistent with reality.

Inconsistent with reality. They could’ve just typed “Trump” and saved themselves the keystrokes.

Think about the speed of that. The President of the United States announced a peace deal, and the other party to that supposed deal publicly torched it before the press graphic had finished buffering on your timeline. That’s not a negotiation. That’s a guy announcing his engagement and the bride finding out from Twitter.

And here’s the part the White House graphic conveniently left in the margins: Trump’s post said nothing — nothing — about Iran’s nuclear program. The thing this entire war was nominally about. The reporting also notes Iran’s own foreign ministry is describing what’s on the table as a memorandum of understanding as a first phase, with the real talks supposedly happening in another 30 to 60 days. So even the friendly read is: there is no deal. There is a vibe. There is a press release about a feeling.

We have been here before. So many times.

If you’ve been conscious for the last two months, the “Trump announces Iran breakthrough, reality immediately disagrees” genre is not new content. It’s a rerun. Let me walk you through the boxset, because the Regime is banking on you having the memory of a goldfish:

Late March / early April: Trump gives Iran a “10 days to make a deal” warning, then a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen Hormuz, complete with threats to blow up Iran’s power plants and bridges. Iran rejects the ultimatum outright and says it won’t negotiate under a gun.

Early April: Trump declares a two-week ceasefire, contingent on the “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.” Oil prices crater. Everyone exhales. Then — surprise — the Strait stays effectively shut.

Mid-May, about two weeks ago: Trump publicly rejects Iran’s counterproposal as “totally unacceptable.” Iran says it will “never bow.” Standoff continues. Hormuz still choking 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Today: “Largely negotiated.” “Announced shortly.” Hormuz “will be opened.” Iran, sixty minutes later: that is not real.

Notice the pattern? It’s always shortly. It’s always largely. It’s always very good call. The deal is permanently in a state of almost-done, the way a guy at the bar is always about to pay you back. The deadlines come and go. The ceasefires get announced and then quietly don’t exist. The all-caps threats to “decimate Iran in one night” get recycled into all-caps promises of peace, depending on which one moves the markets and the news cycle that particular Saturday.

This is not diplomacy. It’s a slot machine. Pull the lever, watch the headline spin, collect the Bitcoin pump, and when reality lands face-down, just pull the lever again and hope nobody’s keeping score.

I’m keeping score.

And then the shooting started

Here’s where Saturday goes from farce to something colder.

While Trump was at the White House workshopping his peace fan-fiction, shots rang out one block away. Just after 6 p.m. Eastern, reporters in the White House press pool heard what they described as roughly twenty gunshots — some said it sounded like dozens — coming from near the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, over by the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The Secret Service hustled the press corps off the North Lawn and into the briefing room and locked it down. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed agents were on scene responding to shots fired. A law enforcement official says two people were shot in an encounter with the Secret Service’s uniformed division, after a report of someone firing a weapon.

As I write this, that’s most of what’s actually confirmed. Two people shot. A lockdown. Agencies “corroborating.” So I’m going to do the thing the Regime never does and tell you plainly: the details are still thin, the motive is unknown, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise to make this paragraph hit harder. If you see a tidy narrative about who and why within the next two hours, be suspicious of it. Breaking news is wrong for free; the Regime’s version is wrong on purpose.

But here’s what I can say without inventing a syllable: this is the third time in roughly a month that gunfire and the White House have been in the same sentence.

April 25 — the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Reporters and administration officials ducking under tables at the Washington Hilton while a man named Cole Allen allegedly sprinted a security checkpoint with a shotgun. May 4 — Michael Marx, shot by the Secret Service near the Washington Monument after he allegedly opened fire, a juvenile bystander grazed. And now, May 23 — twenty-odd shots a block from the Oval Office while the President posts about world peace.

Three times in a month. And every single time, the same machine spins up: the lockdown, the agency statement, the “we’ll update the public as we’re able,” and then — give it 24 hours — the narrative. The framing. The version that makes the Regime look like the steady hand instead of the common denominator.

Why I don’t believe a word of it — Butler, the Dinner, and the sim

I told you up front I don’t trust a goddamn syllable out of this operation, and I want to be honest about why, because it’s not reflex. It’s earned.

I watched Butler in 2024 become a national myth in real time — the fist, the flag, the “fight, fight, fight” — packaged and merchandised before anyone had a coroner’s report. I watched the Correspondents’ Dinner in April get instantly colonized by a counter-narrative that the whole thing was staged for political gain — a lie so dumb and so fast it could only have come from the same fever swamp the President posts from. The pattern with this Regime is never “here is what happened.” It’s “here is what you should feel about what happened, and the facts will be retrofitted to the feeling by morning.”

So when shots ring out a block from a President who, that very same afternoon, announced a peace deal that the other country denied within the hour — forgive me for not reaching for the Regime’s press graphic to tell me what’s real. They’ve spent two months proving the press graphic is the least reliable document in the building.

Here’s the tell, and it’s the whole point of this post: Iran came with receipts. A foreign adversary — not exactly a paragon of honesty itself — looked at Trump’s announcement and produced the actual exchanged text to say that’s not what we agreed to. And the instant they did, the entire “PEACE” graphic collapsed into what it always was: a feeling, in all caps, with a seal on it.

That’s the sim. Trump builds a reality out of phone calls nobody can verify, deals nobody’s signed, and ceasefires that evaporate on contact with a calendar. He announces the vibe of a thing and lets the markets and the chyrons treat the vibe as the thing. And it works — for an hour. For a news cycle. For one good Bitcoin candle.

And then the facts walk in. Iran’s foreign ministry. A reporter’s recording of twenty gunshots. A coroner. A criminal complaint. The boring, slow, un-postable stuff that doesn’t fit on a White House graphic. Facts don’t move at the speed of a Trump post — but they always, eventually, arrive. And every time they do, they interrupt the broadcast.

So no — I don’t believe there’s a deal with Iran. Iran doesn’t either, and Iran was in the room. I don’t know yet what happened outside the White House tonight, and unlike the people running the place, I’m not going to pretend I do. But I know which side has spent two months being “inconsistent with reality,” and it isn’t Tehran.

Keep the timeline. Keep the receipts. The sim only works on people who don’t.

— Dean

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Developing story. The White House shooting is still being reported out as this goes up; treat early specifics — from anyone — with the skepticism they’ve earned. I’ll update as actual confirmed facts, not narratives, come in.