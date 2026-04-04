While the U.S. is busy letting the president sign executive orders restricting who can vote by mail, Canada just quietly dropped two of the most consequential pieces of legislation to protect democracy from foreign-funded gaslighting machines. Let’s talk about what they actually do — and why the Epstein class, MAGA information warriors, Putin’s troll farms, and Beijing’s influence networks are not going to like it.* .

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The Context: We Are Living Inside an Information War

Here’s the thing nobody in polite political commentary wants to say plainly: **Canada has been a target.** Not a hypothetical target. Not a “could be someday” target. A proven, documented, foreign-interference-is-happening-right-now target.

The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes — a mouthful, shortened to PIFI — confirmed what many of us had suspected: that China, India, and others had been actively running influence operations inside Canadian politics. Not bots in the abstract. Actual interference. In actual ridings.

And that was before the information environment got weaponized to the degree it is today — where AI deepfakes of political leaders are a Tuesday afternoon project, where crypto donations from anonymous foreign shell accounts can quietly flow into third-party political groups, and where a coordinated social media storm can manufacture a culture war out of thin air before breakfast.

The Carney government looked at all of that and said: *we’re closing the loopholes.*

Two bills. Two different tools. One coherent strategy. Let’s break them down.

Bill C-25: The Strong and Free Elections Act — Your Election’s New Immune System

Introduced March 26, 2026, Bill C-25 is the big one for protecting the actual mechanics of how Canadians vote and who gets to mess with that process.

Think of it as the election system’s immune system — designed to recognize threats, neutralize them, and remember them for next time.

Here’s what it actually does:

1. Foreign interference protection goes year-round. One of the most glaring holes in previous legislation was that most protections only kicked in once an election was officially called. Which is adorable, because information warfare doesn’t take five weeks off and then start. C-25 closes that gap — foreign entities are now banned from improperly influencing Canadian voters or offering bribes *at any time*, not just during writ period. The battlefield is 365 days a year now, and the law finally reflects that.

2. Deepfakes of candidates are now a crime. Full stop. If you generate a hyperrealistic AI video or audio clip of a Canadian candidate or election official designed to mislead voters — you’re breaking the law. The bill carves out a specific exemption for satire and parody (because we do love our political comedy), but the deliberate deception play? Illegal. Given that we’ve already seen what AI-generated disinformation can do to an election cycle, this is not a theoretical protection. This is urgent.

3. Cryptocurrency, money orders, and prepaid cards are banned as political donations. This one is huge and underreported. One of the cleanest ways to launder foreign money into a domestic political operation is through hard-to-trace payment methods. Crypto. Prepaid Visa cards. Money orders. These are the financial instruments of the anonymous donor. C-25 bans them outright for political parties, candidates, and third-party political actors. You want to give to a campaign? Use something traceable.

4. Penalties went from a slap on the wrist to a punch in the wallet. Previously, the maximum fine Elections Canada could levy on an *individual* who broke election law was $1,500. For an *organization*? $5,000. That is not a deterrent. That is a rounding error for a well-funded foreign influence operation. C-25 blows those numbers up to $25,000 for individuals and $100,000 for organizations. And anyone who conspired with a violator or advised them can also be held personally accountable.

5. The elections watchdog gets real investigative muscle. The Commissioner of Canada Elections can now form information-sharing agreements with other countries to investigate foreign electoral interference. Cross-border financial flows, cross-border disinformation — the Commissioner can now follow the thread internationally.

6. Your data held by political parties finally gets protected. Political parties in Canada have historically existed in a weird legal grey zone when it comes to your personal information. Under C-25, parties must have robust privacy policies, protect vendor access to member data, and — critically — notify members quickly if a data breach occurs. No more sitting on a breach while someone figures out the PR messaging.

Bill C-9: The Combatting Hate Act — Pulling the Cultural Arsonists’ Matches Away

Passed third reading in the House of Commons on March 25, 2026 (186-137), Bill C-9 is a different instrument with a complementary purpose. Where C-25 is about protecting the machinery of elections, C-9 is about protecting the information environment those elections happen inside.

The Epstein class playbook — whether it’s being run by MAGA-adjacent networks, Russian troll farms, or Chinese state media affiliates — has a consistent structure: **find a real social tension, pour gasoline on it, light it, and watch the resulting chaos polarize voters and erode trust in institutions. The fuel they use? Hate. Manufactured outrage. Targeted vilification of communities.

C-9 amends the Criminal Code to create cleaner, sharper tools against that kind of deliberate cultural arson.

Here’s the mechanics:

1. A proper legal definition of “hatred” — finally. The bill codifies the Supreme Court of Canada’s own definition: hatred involves *detestation or vilification* — extreme manifestations that go well beyond mere offence, disagreement, or humiliation. This is not a speech police bill. Disagreeing with someone, criticizing a policy, or saying something that hurts feelings? Not covered. But deliberately inciting people to despise a group in a way likely to lead to real-world harm? That’s the target.

2. A new hate crime offence. Any offence under the Criminal Code that is *motivated by hatred* — on the basis of race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and more — can now be prosecuted as a hate crime. This matters because it gives prosecutors a tool to reflect the actual *why* behind attacks on communities, places of worship, and cultural spaces.

3. Prohibition on Nazi and genocide symbols used to promote hatred. There’s a clear-eyed exception for journalism, education, art, and research. But displaying these symbols for the purpose of promoting hatred toward a group? Criminal offence.

4. Protection of religious and cultural spaces. A specific provision addresses the obstruction of, or interference with, access to places of worship and cultural gathering spaces — a direct response to documented increases in intimidation campaigns against houses of worship.

The One-Two Punch: How C-25 and C-9 Work Together

Here’s the strategic beauty of running these two bills in tandem — and why it matters for anyone who’s been watching the MAGA information warfare playbook get exported north of the border.

C-25 attacks the infrastructure of foreign-funded disinformation. It cuts off the money flows, criminalizes the AI-generated deepfakes, and builds a real-time detection and response system through Global Affairs Canada’s Rapid Response Mechanism — now armed with $31.5 million over five years to monitor foreign information threats not just during elections, but continuously.

C-9 attacks the content strategy of hate-based culture war manufacturing. The playbook requires being able to vilify communities freely, spread hatred with legal impunity, and use online spaces to incite real-world division without consequence. C-9 makes that harder and more expensive.

Together, they address the two core components of what modern information warfare actually looks like:

the delivery system(foreign money, fake media, hacked systems, anonymous donors) and the payload (targeted hatred, manufactured outrage, community vilification designed to fracture social trust).

The Kremlin’s bot farms need both to work. The Chinese state media influence networks need both to work. The MAGA-adjacent “culture war” export industry needs both to work. Pull away either pillar and the whole operation gets harder to run.

The Part Nobody in Power Wanted to Say Out Loud

There is something the Carney government has implicitly acknowledged with this legislative package that most Western democracies are still tiptoeing around: **the United States is now, functionally, a source of information threats to Canadian democracy.**

Not its people. Not its civil society. But the coordinated information ecosystem that flows from certain American political networks — the ones financed by the same billionaire class that treats democratic elections as expensive nuisances — has been actively seeping into Canadian information spaces for years. The same culture war templates. The same manufactured outrage cycles. The same anonymous funding mechanisms.

Bill C-25’s ban on untraceable donations isn’t just aimed at Beijing and Moscow. It’s aimed at anyone — anywhere — who wants to anonymously buy their way into Canadian politics. And the Global Affairs Rapid Response Mechanism monitoring foreign information threats “at all times”? That’s not a narrow lens pointed only east.

Canada is, quietly but firmly, building a firewall that works in all directions.

The Bottom Line

While Americans watch their president sign executive orders making it harder for their own citizens to vote by mail — while 23 states scramble to sue the federal government to protect the basic act of mailing in a ballot — Canada just moved in the opposite direction.

Two bills. One aimed at the machinery of elections. One aimed at the content of the information war. Both aimed at the same enemy: the coordinated, well-funded, often foreign-backed operation to gaslight democratic populations into distrust, division, and ultimately, submission.

Is it a perfect solution? No legislation ever is. Critics on the right argue C-9 overreaches on speech. Critics on the left argue neither bill goes far enough on white nationalist networks. Both critiques deserve serious engagement.

But the direction? The direction is right.

At a moment when the most powerful democracy in the world is actively dismantling its own electoral guardrails, Canada just installed new ones while Trump is busy opening up as many foreign interference pipelines as humanly possible. Including one to Canada to relieve plus from our national sovereignty

That’s worth paying attention to.

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