Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
Apr 4Edited

I so appreciate your patriotism Dean. As Canadians, we need particularly at this moment, as you show, to build that firewall. By doing so we need to:

•each person is responsible for holding our democracy by being aware of current issues. Imperative in healthy democracies.

•resiliency, and building it is a skill being called upon now more than in our lifetimes previously that we need to nuture in ourselves and help others. Of course this comes in many many forms

•we need to have an honest look at issues that need fixing that previously we have to be able to do. Not an easy task but a critical one. Like aspects of our national security which have egregiously been let go

• get out of complacency! This ties in with all the previous. We can do this! Character matters

•a dedication of contributing to the good of our whole nation and society. We each have our role to play!

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
Apr 4

what this has become is not the country that I love and proudly served for....I know we must stand and fight to get that back...but we've said, lets sell everything, packup what will only fit in the car and move north of the border on several occasions...I truly envy Canada and love its people.....

the thing is, can't bail, have to stay and fight this madness.....to try and offer a better life for future generations.....even if it takes one corrupt member of the regime at a time....

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