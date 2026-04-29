Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4d

Holy cow! To think some people considered NATO a dead duck just because Felon said so over these years! And he says we don’t need to get any money for defense? Baloney! He’s stealing so much from our treasury they will not be able to pay munitions makers for any contracts. Typical. ETTD because he won’t pay vendors. He expects them to pay for his stupid ballroom instead. No “credible commitment” until Felon bites the dust!!YAY, PM Carney! 💝💝💝

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Melissa Anthony's avatar
Melissa Anthony
4d

Mark Carney is very impressive and Canada is lucky to have him. Someday my country will get it together and hopefully we can start repairing our relationship with our allies although I’m feeling pretty hopeless right now

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