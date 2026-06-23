Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chuck Mitchell's avatar
Chuck Mitchell
10h

What would be wrong with a Republican civil war? The party needs blowing up anyway.

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Friedrike Merck's avatar
Friedrike Merck
10h

"The day Trump stops being president is the day his legal exposure detonates."

My scenario... the felon in the White House has become a flight risk.

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