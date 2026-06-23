June 22, 2026

Two things landed this month that, when you stack them on top of each other, are a lot more interesting than either one alone. And before the comments fill up: no, I’m not telling you he’s leaving. I’m telling you to do the math because, for once, the math is worth doing.

Thread one: the Ragin’ Cajun calls his shot

James Carville — 81, undefeated in his own mind since 1992 — has now said it twice. In March it was vague: Trump “voluntarily steps down within the next year.” In June he got cocky and put a date on it. Easter of 2027. The man, Carville says, is bored, can’t stay awake, is “soft,” “distracted,” and won’t survive the “breathtaking” rejection coming in the midterms. So he’ll just… walk away.

I told you a few days ago to pour the hopium out, and I meant it. Carville is a strategist riffing on a podcast, not a guy with a source in the building. A prediction market gives Trump roughly a 7% chance of resigning by the end of this year. Ninety-three percent says he dies in that chair before he quits it.

So on its own? Carville’s a guy reading a mood ring on the radio.

But here’s the thing. He’s not on his own anymore.

Thread two: his OWN people are saying it out loud

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan dropped Regime Change this week — 496 pages, hundreds of interviews, and enough access that the White House is reportedly tearing the place apart looking for who taped what in the Situation Room. This is not a Carville podcast. This is the two best-sourced White House reporters alive, quoting the people who stand next to this man every single day.

And the people who stand next to him are scared of what they’re watching.

Per the book: some of Trump’s own aides started saying privately that, for the first time, he was “beginning to seem old.” Not opponents. Not me. The loyalists. The ones who think he can “hear frequencies the rest of us can’t.” Even THEY clocked it AND They are openly talking about it.

Read the tells they gave Haberman and Swan, because they’re brutal in their ordinariness:

The “moments of fatigue.” The hand cupped behind the ear because he can’t hear you.

He’s asking people to repeat questions they just asked him.

“Repeated bouts of drowsiness during mid-afternoon public events.” Translation: he’s nodding off in public, in the afternoon, on the job.

Staff started moving joint press conferences with world leaders into the Oval instead of the East Room — partly because the acoustics are better and he doesn’t have to stand for an hour. They are literally redesigning the optics of the presidency around his stamina.

“Whatever thin verbal filter he had in the past was gone.”

And the sleep. Oh, the sleep. He used to roll in by 10:30. Now staff show up and find the 80-year-old leader of the free world still asleep at 8, 9, 10 a.m. because he was up all night posting and watching TV. The same man — and I will never get tired of this — who built an entire 2020 campaign calling a younger man “Sleepy Joe.”

His valet carries makeup to cover the bruising on his hands. His doctors had to publicly explain his swollen ankles. His body, in Haberman and Swan’s words, “could no longer fully conceal” his age.

Put the two threads together and the obvious move is to scream “SEE? CARVILLE’S RIGHT, HE’S DONE!”

I’m not going to do that, because it’s wrong, and you deserve better than a guy who only tells you what feels good.

The Regime Change reporting does NOT say “feeble man about to fade away and quit.” It says the opposite, and this is the part nobody waving the book around wants to sit with. The aides aren’t worried he’s checked out. They’re worried he’s unleashed. Haberman and Swan report that staff wished he were more anxious about the danger he’s courting and his collapsing poll numbers — and that he’s seeing fewer polls, refusing the bad news, and running the entire planet “on pure gut instinct,” taking risks that could throw the party and the world “into chaos and carnage.”

Get the picture clear, because it’s the whole ballgame: this is not a tired man heading for the exit. This is an aging man who lost the last guardrail. Slower body, fewer brakes. That is the scariest version of this presidency, not the most reassuring one. A guy that’s failing physically and more reckless because of it does not hand in his resignation. He floors it.

So Carville’s outcome — voluntary walk-away — is the least likely door in the building. Which brings us to the other door.

Now let’s actually play the tape forward: what if he’s GONE?

You asked. Let’s run it. Resignation, 25th Amendment, removed feet-first — pick your mechanism, the morning-after looks similar. Here’s the reality nobody’s emotionally prepared for.

It happens in an afternoon, and it’s boring. The second Trump is out — whether he signs a letter or the Cabinet and VP invoke the 25th — JD Vance is President. No vote. No election. No do-over. No President Newsom riding in. The Constitution doesn’t care how much you hate it. Vance takes the oath that day, probably in a hallway, and the nuclear football changes hands before dinner. If you spent two years fantasizing about Trump leaving without gaming out that sentence, this is your wake-up call.

Then it gets uglier, fast. Vance now has to fill HIS old job. The 25th Amendment says the new President nominates a VP who has to be confirmed by a majority of BOTH the House and the Senate. If this happens after a midterm bloodbath where Democrats took a chamber — again, Carville’s entire premise — then that VP confirmation becomes a months-long hostage negotiation. Gerald Ford needed four months to get Rockefeller through. Picture that circus with today’s Congress.

The MAGA machine doesn’t transfer. It shatters. Here’s what makes this different from any normal succession: Trump isn’t the head of the movement, he IS the movement. There’s no platform underneath it, just him. Vance inherits the desk and exactly none of the magic. The base doesn’t love policy, it loves the show, and Vance is a colder, weirder product with none of the carny instinct. Within a week, every governor and senator who’s been measuring the drapes since 2024 smells blood and starts running for 2028 — because an accidental president who backed into the job is the most beatable incumbent there is. Rubio and Vance, who Haberman and Swan report have been quietly jockeying this whole time while Trump dangles “who’d be a better successor” over both their heads, stop pretending to be friends.

And Trump doesn’t disappear — that’s the trap. He’s not going to go quietly garden in Palm Beach. He’ll be on Truth Social by sundown, holding rallies by the weekend, and functioning as a shadow president who decides whether Vance lives or dies politically. Vance governs in the shade of the man who handed him the keys and can take them back with one post. That’s not a presidency. That’s a hostage situation with better catering.

The thing his lawyers are actually scared of: the pardon. This is the part that tells you why a voluntary exit is borderline fantasy. A sitting president is a fortress against prosecution. A former one is a defendant. The day Trump stops being president is the day his legal exposure detonates. Nixon got his pardon from Ford. Trump would need one locked in from Vance before he ever signs a thing — and a President Vance whose first official act is pardoning the guy he just replaced is radioactive enough to poison everything that follows. That single problem is the real reason he doesn’t walk. Not pride. Paperwork.

Why it matters

Stack it all up. Carville says he’ll quit. The aides say he’s slowing down and they can see it. The book says he’s more dangerous because of it. And the Constitution says that if any of it ever actually happens, the prize at the bottom of the box is President JD Vance and a Republican civil war — not the clean ending you’ve been daydreaming about.

There is no version of this where the bad man simply gets tired and a hero takes his place. The slower he gets, the more reckless he drives. The only thing that swaps the driver on a schedule you can count on is the same thing it’s always been: votes, in November, in numbers too big to “vandalize.”

So clip the Carville quote if it makes you feel good. Read the book - but don’t buy it. Download it for free because Haberman and Swan intentionally sat on the Epstein Survivors situation room story for the better part of 10 months. But don’t confuse “his hand is cupped behind his ear” with “he’s reaching for the door. He isn’t. Well, he might be, and the only thing America should care about is a cultural cleansing of anyone who cosigned any of this shit. ALL OF THEM.

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This post reflects reporting available as of June 23, 2026. Carville’s remarks via his Politicon video (March 2026) and “Politics War Room” podcast (June 2026); decline reporting via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” (Simon & Schuster, June 23, 2026) and coverage of its excerpts. As always: when somebody hands you the story you most want to hear, that’s the one you check twice.

Sources: The Hill; Fox News; Yahoo News/Mandatory; Polymarket; Regime Change (Haberman & Swan); Axios; The Daily Beast; The New Republic; Simon & Schuster; the 25th Amendment, which you should honestly just read once.