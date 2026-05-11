Coffee and Tea with Lev and Dean: Trump's Hantavirus Election Propaganda, a Reality-TV Congressional Run, and Putin on the Brink

If you tuned in to today’s Coffee and Tea with Lev and Dean, you already know we didn’t pull any punches. If you didn’t — pour yourself something hot, settle in, and let me walk you through it. We covered breaking news, a campaign announcement that’s going to break the mould of American politics, a hard conversation about the engine running the Trump Regime, and — to send everyone off with a little hope — a genuinely seismic update out of Ukraine.

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller, Hantavirus, and the Midterm Panic Play

Let’s start with the headline that broke on the show today, because it’s the kind of thing that sounds like satire until you realize it isn’t.

Stephen Miller is reportedly hoping to weaponize Hantavirus as midterm election propaganda.

Why? Because the internal numbers are catastrophic. Trump is on track to get wiped out in the midterms, and the regime knows it. So the playbook — the same playbook we’ve seen since 2016, the same playbook we saw with the “caravan” hysteria in 2018, the same one we saw with manufactured panic in 2020 — is being dusted off again. Find a fear. Inflate it. Racialize it. Aim it at voters who are already exhausted and overwhelmed.

Hantavirus is a real disease. It is also rare, geographically specific, and not what will determine your family’s safety this fall. But it’s exactly the kind of word that focus groups well in a fear ad. That’s why Miller’s interested. Not because he cares about public health — this regime gutted public health — but because he needs something to scare your aunt with by October.

We’re calling it out now so you can recognize it the moment it starts hitting your feed. Pre-bunking is the cheapest, most effective inoculation against propaganda. Share this. Get ahead of it.

🗳️ Lev Is Running — And He’s Doing Something No One Has Ever Done

Now, the announcement.

Lev Parnas is running for Congress in Florida’s 27th district.

And here is what makes this different from every other campaign launch you’ve seen this cycle: Lev is opening up the entire process — the entire campaign — as a reality TV show.

Not a vanity project. Not a slick docuseries with a producer scrubbing the edges. The real thing. Strategy meetings. Fundraising calls. The hard conversations. The mistakes. The wins. All of it.

Why? Transparency. One word. That’s the whole thesis.

The American political class has spent generations convincing voters that the sausage-making has to happen behind closed doors — that you, the voter, can’t be trusted with the truth of how a campaign actually runs. Lev is rejecting that premise entirely. If you want to know who is funding a candidate, who is advising them, what deals are being floated, what compromises are being asked of them — you should be able to watch it happen.

This is the campaign the system doesn’t want to exist. Which is exactly why it has to.

More details on episode drops, the district, and how you can plug in are coming this week. Subscribe to make sure you don’t miss the launch.

⚠️ The Misogyny Is the Point — And Yes, We Have to Say the H-Word

The middle of the show got heavy, and it should have.

We talked about the misogynistic brutality of the Trump Regime in its full, undisguised form. Not the dog-whistle version from 2016. Not the wink-and-nudge of the first term. The version we have now — where cruelty toward women, toward trans people, toward immigrants, toward anyone marked as Other is no longer the byproduct of policy. It is the policy. It’s the recruitment poster. It’s the brand.

And we drew a line that I know makes some people uncomfortable, but it has to be drawn, because the historical pattern is exact:

The Nazi propaganda machine of the 1930s and 40s did the same thing. It packaged hatred of women, of Jewish people, of disabled people, of LGBTQ people, of every marginalized group it could name, and it sold that hatred to the public as strength. As masculinity. As national vitality. As the antidote to a “weak” and “decadent” society.

It was a lie then. It is a lie now.

Cruelty is not strength. Punching down is not power. A man who needs the state to brutalize a woman, or a migrant, or a trans kid in order to feel like a man is not strong — he is the most fragile thing in the room. And a movement that requires that brutality to hold itself together is a movement that is, by definition, dying.

But here’s the part we cannot soften: the lie is deadly. It got people killed in the 1940s. It is getting people killed right now — in deportation pipelines, in maternity wards forced to turn women away, in trans youth losing access to care, in domestic violence cases the system has decided not to take seriously anymore. The propaganda doesn’t stay on the screen. It walks out into the world wearing a uniform.

This is why we say it out loud on this show. Naming it is the first act of resistance. Refusing to name it is how it wins.

🇺🇦 To Close — The Best News of the Day: Ukraine Is Winning

I promised we’d end with hope, and I meant it. Because this is huge, and it is not getting nearly enough oxygen in the U.S. press.

Russia is on the verge of collapse.

Not metaphorically. Structurally. Economically. Militarily. The ruble, the recruitment crisis, the fact that Putin is now leaning on a coalition of pariah states to keep his war machine breathing — the signs are everywhere, and they are accelerating.

Putin is weaker than he has been at any point in his entire reign. The strongman act was always a performance. The performance is over. What is left is a cornered man surrounded by men who do not trust each other.

And here is the part that should make every military analyst on Earth sit up:

Ukraine is now dictating the terms of modern warfare. Globally.

The drone doctrine — Ukrainian. The integration of AI-assisted targeting at the squad level — Ukrainian. The asymmetric naval tactics that have effectively neutralized the Russian Black Sea Fleet without Ukraine even possessing a traditional navy — Ukrainian. Every military on the planet is now studying Ukrainian playbooks. The Pentagon is studying them. NATO is restructuring around them. China is nervously taking notes.

A nation that was, three and a half years ago, written off in Western capitals as a forty-eight-hour casualty is now the most innovative fighting force in the world. They did that. Under bombs. While losing power and water. While burying their dead.

If you ever wanted proof that courage and ingenuity beat brute force and propaganda — there it is. In real time.

Slava Ukraini.

Coming Up

Next live: Same place, same time — drop your questions in the comments and we’ll work them in

Lev’s campaign launch episode: Dropping soon!

The Hantavirus playbook: We’ll keep tracking it. If you see it surface in your feed, send it to me

If today’s show meant something to you, the best thing you can do is share this post. The propaganda machine is loud. We get louder by going one-to-one — friend to friend, inbox to inbox.

And if you’re not subscribed yet — what are we doing here? Hit the button. Free or paid, you’re in the room.

Until next time —

Dean

Coffee and Tea with Lev and Dean

💬 What hit hardest today? Drop it in the comments. The conversation continues there.

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Cat: Poli-Psych, Lyudmila and Daniel, Caro Henry, Ashleigh Alauren, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.