Coffee & Tea With Lev and Dean: The Wolff Grift, Cohen’s Cash Grab, and the Case for Burning Down the Two-Party System

May 23, 2026

“Coffee and Tea” is back. Lev Parnas and I had a lot to get through this week — and almost all of it circles back to the same rot: powerful people who got rich off the very system they now claim to be fighting. We brought a ringer in today. THE Ellie Leonard.

Michael Wolff’s Melania problem just got worse

If you’ve been following along, you know Michael Wolff sued Melania Trump last October — a preemptive strike after her lawyer threatened a $1 billion defamation suit over Wolff’s claims tying her to Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle. Wolff wanted a federal judge to declare, in advance, that he hadn’t defamed her.

On Friday, that strategy collapsed. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil — a Trump appointee, for what it’s worth — threw the whole thing out. She didn’t mince words either. She called Wolff’s approach “contorted,” cited an “inappropriate level of tactical gamesmanship,” and said flatly that she would not be “conscripted to oversee an abusively presented spat.” Forty-five pages, and the bottom line was simple: if Melania wants to sue Wolff for defamation, she can do it the normal way, like everybody else. Wolff doesn’t get a special pre-ruling to wave around.

So that’s the news hook. But Lev and I spent most of this segment on the bigger picture — and this is where Ellie comes in.

Ellie Leonard drags out the receipts

If you don’t know Ellie Leonard’s work, fix that. She writes The Panicked Writer on Substack, she’s a New Jersey mother of four, and she has been on the Epstein beat for something like six or seven years — long before it was a trending topic. She’s one of the citizen-journalists who actually did the grinding, unglamorous work: reading the documents nobody else wanted to read.

And read them she did. When the DOJ released its Epstein files, there were roughly 1,830 hits for “from Michael Wolff.” Ellie spent six months going through every one of them. Her reporting has since been picked up by outlets like The Nerve, and it’s been the spine of coverage on The Tara Palmeri Show and on Lev’s own outlet, Narativ.

Here’s what she found, and here’s where I want to be precise, because this matters. Ellie’s reporting — and Narativ’s, which framed it bluntly as Wolff being “Epstein’s fixer” — lays out a paper trail that looks like a lot more than a reporter working a source. According to her work, Wolff helped Epstein think through PR strategy, advised him on how to handle damaging press, and in at least one instance, their correspondence touched on shaping public statements around the survivors’ allegations. The AP, working from the House Oversight document release, independently reported the same core fact in cooler language: as the 2018 Miami Herald “Perversion of Justice” investigation broke, Epstein turned to Wolff for advice, and the two of them “war gamed” a response. Wolff has acknowledged the closeness and essentially shrugged — this is how real writers work, you flatter the subject so they talk.

That’s the part Lev kept coming back to. Because here’s the man’s current business model. When Melania threatened to sue, Wolff set up a GoFundMe. He’s publicly said he raised $800,000 from it; reporting has put the running total north of $820,000 — money from regular people, nickels and dimes from middle-class subscribers, to fund a lawsuit that has now been thrown out. On top of that, he’s pulling serious money in Substack subscriptions, and let’s not forget Fire and Fury — by Forbes’ accounting, that book earned him around $13 million. And Tara Palmeri has reported he’s been actively shopping a documentary deal with a major producer while sitting on roughly 100 hours of Epstein tapes he won’t release.

So the question Ellie’s work forces — and the one Lev hammered — is this: a man who made $13 million on a single book is passing a hat to fight a billionaire’s lawyer, while positioning himself as a white knight for survivors. The same survivors whose silencing he, per the email record, was on the other side of. You don’t get to spend years as the helpful voice on the powerful man’s side and then sell yourself as the hero of the story once the powerful man is dead. Ellie knows where the bodies of this story are buried, paperwork-wise, and she’s the reason any of this is legible to the rest of us.

Michael Cohen wants a piece of the slush fund

Speaking of cash grabs.

This week, the DOJ stood up what it’s calling an “anti-weaponization fund” — roughly $1.776 billion, born out of a settlement between Trump and the Justice Department over the leak of his tax returns. The pitch is that it compensates people who say the legal system was “weaponized” against them. The committee that decides who gets paid is being appointed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, another former Trump lawyer. Read that sentence again.

Enter Michael Cohen. After what I can only describe as an all-world heel turn — Trump’s fixer, then Trump’s loudest critic, then a guy doing six episodes of a primetime show — Cohen now says he wants money from that fund. He told CBS News he’s drafting his letter to the DOJ, third rendition and counting, and he’s floated himself as a “test case.” His argument: his prosecution, the loss of his law license, his businesses, his finances, his family — all of it, he says, was politically motivated lawfare, the same kind the fund supposedly exists to remedy.

Lev and I went back and forth on this one, and the desperation is just palpable. This is a man who pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying — and who built a whole second act on being the guy who told the truth about Trump. Now he wants to be paid out of a fund that exists because Trump squeezed his own Justice Department. The branding doesn’t survive contact with itself.

Here’s my pro tip, and Lev agreed: that claim is toast. Not Cohen’s fund — to be clear, the fund itself already exists — but Cohen’s application. Republicans aren’t going to greenlight a payout to the man who is, to them, the original Trump traitor. And Democrats are already calling the entire fund a slush fund for Trump allies; they’re not about to defend a check going out the door to anyone, least of all as a test case that legitimizes the whole apparatus. Cohen has managed the rare feat of finding the one ask that both parties will kill on sight. Watch it happen.

Which brings us to the real conversation: killing the institutions that are killing us

Both of those stories — Wolff and Cohen — are the same story wearing different coats. They are about people who learned the machine from the inside, profited from it, and now monetize their “redemption” without ever actually threatening the machine. The grift isn’t a bug. It is the system. The two-party structure rewards exactly this: pick a team, pick a villain, sell the merch.

So Lev and I ended the show somewhere more hopeful and more radical.

Lev is running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District. He’s running as a Democrat — but he’ll be the first to tell you he’s a Democrat largely by default, because the system gives you two doors and locks the rest. He’s said it plainly: he’s not a politician, he doesn’t have loyalty to a hardcore party, and he knows Trump’s machine because he was inside it during the first impeachment saga. He’s not pretending otherwise. He paid for that proximity — literally, with a prison sentence — and he’s spent the years since trying to dismantle the thing he helped build. He’s up against incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar in a crowded Miami-Dade race, and he’s running it as a people-powered campaign, not an insider-money one.

But here’s the idea we actually closed on, and I want to leave you sitting with it.

What if America stopped voting for teams and started voting for merit?

Imagine it. You walk into the booth, and you’re not asked: “red or blue.” You’re asked: Who is competent? Who has character? Who has actually done the work, told the truth when it cost them, and shown up for people with no power to repay them? Strip the jersey off the candidate, and most of our current political class would not survive the interview.

The two-party system is strangling the American dream because it converts every question of governance into a question of tribal loyalty. It’s why a Michael Wolff can rebrand as a hero, why a Michael Cohen can rebrand as a martyr — because the team will absorb anyone who’s useful to the team. Merit doesn’t work that way. Merit has receipts. Merit is what Ellie Leonard does at her kitchen table at 2 a.m. with 1,830 emails open.

Killing the two-party system doesn’t mean burning the country down. It means refusing the false choice. It means primaries, ballots, and media that reward character over colour. It means more Levs — people who’ll tell you exactly what they got wrong before they tell you what they’d fix.

— Dean

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A note on sourcing: the dismissal of Wolff’s suit was reported May 22, 2026 by the AP, NBC News, The Washington Post and others. The characterization of Wolff’s relationship with Epstein draws on Ellie Leonard’s reporting in The Panicked Writer and The Nerve, on Narativ’s coverage, and on Associated Press reporting based on House Oversight Committee document releases. The GoFundMe figures come from Wolff’s own public statements and contemporaneous reporting; the $13 million figure refers to reported earnings from Fire and Fury per Forbes. Michael Cohen’s plan to apply to the DOJ “anti-weaponization fund” was reported by CBS News and NBC News.

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Lyudmila and Daniel, Ashleigh Alauren, Kay Walten, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas and Ellie Leonard! Join me for my next live video in the app.