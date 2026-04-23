Coffee And Tea, With Lev And Dean: Iran War Chaos, Trump’s 32% Approval, and the Coming Reckoning

I went live with my friend Lev Parnas (after way too long), and let me tell you — there was no shortage of material on the table today. Coffee on my end, tea on his, and about an hour of the kind of conversation you simply are not going to get on cable news.

Here’s what we covered.

The White House Is In Full Panic Mode Over the Iran War

Lev and I opened on the absolute chaos unfolding inside the West Wing over Trump’s Iran war. The reporting Lev is hearing — and what my own sources are telling me — lines up: it is bedlam in there. Cabinet members talking past each other, the Pentagon freelancing, the State Department sidelined, and Trump himself oscillating hour to hour depending on who spoke to him last. This is not a White House prosecuting a coherent foreign policy. This is a demolition derby with nuclear-adjacent stakes.

32 Percent. Let That Sink In.

Trump’s approval has crumbled to 32 percent. We spent a good chunk of the Live unpacking what that number actually means. You don’t recover from 32 in the middle of an unpopular foreign war, a collapsing economy, and an impeachment drumbeat getting louder by the day. Every president who’s hit numbers like these in a war setting has been politically finished. Every one.

Amanda Ungaro

We got into the Amanda Ungaro story, which more and more people in the independent press are paying attention to — and rightfully so. I won’t rehash the whole thread here on the blog, but if you missed the Live, go back and watch it. Lev’s perspective on this one in particular is worth your time.

How “Vetting” Actually Works in Trump’s White House

This was the moment of the Live. Lev pulled out the receipts — literal receipts — and walked through how vetting actually functions in Trump’s orbit.

The standard, according to Lev, who was inside this world and lived to tell about it:

Pay Trump $250,000. Congratulations. You’re vetted.

That’s it. That’s the process. No background check, no security review, no counterintelligence flag is going to save you from yourself if the check clears. Lev showed receipts — people he personally watched get ushered into rooms they had no business being in, because the money was right. For those of us who’ve been saying for years that this administration is a cash register with a flag behind it, today was vindication on tape.

The Anti–White House Correspondents’ Dinner This Weekend

And now the fun part.

This weekend, Lev and I are finally going to meet in person at the Substack Anti–White House Correspondents’ Dinner. After all these Lives, all these calls, all this back-and-forth — we’re going to be in the same room.

For anyone who doesn’t know: the Anti-WHCD is what the real correspondents’ dinner used to pretend to be before it became a red-carpet event for the people who failed us. It’s independent journalists, Substack writers, and the folks who have actually been doing the accountability work while legacy media was busy both-sidesing democracy into the ground. No tuxedos required. No access to protect. No punches pulled.

Lev and I will both be there. I’ll be recapping the whole thing — who showed up, what got said, the stories you won’t see in the Times — right here on Substack next week. If you want that coverage, make sure you’re subscribed.

The Meltdown Is Coming

We closed the Live on what I genuinely believe is the story of the next twelve months: the full-blown meltdown inside the Trump regime over his impending impeachment and removal from office.

The midterms are going to be a bloodbath for the GOP and MAGA. I’ve said it, Lev has said it, and the data keeps pointing there. Once the House flips — and it will flip — impeachment proceedings begin almost immediately. And unlike 2019 and 2021, the political ground under Republican senators will be scorched earth. A 32% president with a disastrous war and a criminal cabinet does not survive a Senate trial with his own party’s knives already out.

It’s coming. You can feel it. They can feel it — that’s why the panic inside the White House is what it is.

Where To Find Lev

If you’re not already following Lev, fix that today:

Lev on Substack: https://substack.com/@levparnas

Lev on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LevParnas

Support Lev’s Congressional Run

Lev is running for Congress, and he needs support from Americans who understand what’s at stake.

🇺🇸 Donate (U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents only, per federal election law): 👉

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If you value independent reporting that doesn’t answer to billionaires, advertisers, or White House press passes — subscribe, share this post, and I’ll see you at the Anti-WHCD recap next week.

— Dean

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Cheech Previti, Noble Blend, Stephanie Munoz, Stuart Cohen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.