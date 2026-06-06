Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean: Hunter Biden Tells All — The Laptop Op, the Cage Match Challenge, and Seven Years of Truth

June 6, 2026

Some shows you plan for weeks. Some shows you know, the second they start, are going to matter long after the live chat scrolls away. This was the second kind.

For the first time, we sat down with Hunter Biden — and we did it with Lev Parnas at the table. Think about that pairing for a second. Lev was inside the machinery that went looking for dirt on the Biden family. Hunter was the human being that machinery was pointed at. The man who helped build the thing, and the man it was built to destroy, talking it through together, on the record, no handlers, no script, no PR scrub. That doesn’t happen. It happened here.

And yeah — we had some fun too. We’ll get to the cage match. We’ll get to Marjorie Taylor Greene. But the spine of this conversation was the truth about the laptops, and that’s where we spent our time.

The Laptop “Op,” As the People Who Lived It Describe It

Here’s the version of the laptop story you’ve been fed for five years: poor Hunter, drugs and bad decisions, dropped a computer full of incriminating evidence at a Delaware repair shop, and it proved the whole family was selling out the country.

Here’s the version Lev Parnas tells — and Lev would know, because by his own account he was in the rooms where this started.

Parnas has said, including in his sworn statement to the House, that the hunt for a Hunter Biden “hard drive” was in motion in early 2019 — months before the Delaware repair-shop story ever surfaced. He’s described efforts to obtain compromising material through Ukrainian and Russian-aligned figures, the Firtash and Derkach threads, the whole shadow-diplomacy apparatus Giuliani was running. And his bottom line, stated under oath, is the part nobody on cable wants to repeat: that whatever was on that laptop was personally embarrassing but contained no evidence of criminal activity and no connection to Joe Biden. They chased it, Lev says. They came up with nothing. Because there was nothing.

Hunter, for his part, has never pretended his life in that era was clean. He didn’t pretend today either. What he pushed back on — hard — is the story built around the real wreckage. As he laid it out: a man in the depths of addiction, surrounded by people who had every incentive to keep him that way, his devices and his cloud picked over, the genuinely humiliating personal material then bolted onto a fabricated narrative about selling his last name to Russia for overseas deals. The salacious stuff was the bait. The “he sold out the country” framing was the lie they wrapped around it. Hunter’s position, consistent with what he’s said publicly before: the vast majority of the embarrassing material may be real, but the provenance and the story — the idea that this was a clean computer proving corruption — is the part that was manufactured.

That’s the claim. We let Lev and Hunter make it, in full, in their own words. You can watch the replay and weigh it yourself — which is exactly the point of doing it this way instead of having a pundit tell you what to think.

The Lighter Stuff: Marjorie, and “Come Get Some”

We didn’t keep it grim the whole way, because Hunter doesn’t.

I pressed him on Marjorie Taylor Greene holding up the, ah, explicit photographs of him on the floor of Congress — one of the genuinely deranged spectacles of modern American governance, a sitting member of the House waving around a man’s nude pictures as if it were oversight. Hunter’s response? He said he got a lot of compliments. That was it. That was the whole defense. The room lost it. When the worst they’ve got is already online for the entire planet to see, what exactly is left to hold over you?

And then there’s the cage match. Under a “CAGE MATCH AT THE WHITE HOUSE” banner, Hunter floated the idea right there: Lafayette Park, right across from the White House. Don Jr. Eric. Come on down. He’ll bring Lev. If the Trump boys want to make something of it during Trump’s circus of a “Freedom 250” UFC spectacle, the park’s right there. Come get some.

Is it a real challenge or a bit? Honestly — does it matter? The energy is the message. The man these people spent half a decade trying to humiliate is relaxed enough to invite the family out to the lawn. That’s not a guy who’s afraid of them anymore.

The Part That Actually Matters: Seven Years, and Owning It

Strip away the laptop forensics and the comedy and here’s what I’ll remember from this one.

Hunter Biden took full responsibility for his addiction. Not “mistakes were made.” Not lawyer-speak. He owns it — seven years sober now, and he talks like someone who’s done the work, because he has. Anyone who’s been through recovery recognizes it instantly. It’s called making amends, and Lev knows it intimately, and so do I. You don’t get to relitigate the past or pretend it away. You name it, you own it, you carry it, and you keep going.

What makes Hunter different from basically everyone in Trump’s orbit is that his worst moments are out there. Photographed. Leaked. Waved around on the House floor. And instead of breaking him, it freed him. There’s nothing left to threaten a man with when his lowest points are already public and he’s made his peace with them.

That’s why Hunter Biden and Lev Parnas are going to be a problem for Trump. Not because they’re polished. Because they’re not afraid. One of them helped build the lie and then turned around and told the truth about it. The other survived being the target of it and refuses to be ashamed into silence. Truth to power isn’t a slogan when it costs you something — and both of these men have already paid.

That’s the whole point. Own your mistakes. Know they’re online for everyone to see. And tell the truth anyway.

Watch the full replay on Substack. Subscribe to Lev at Lev Parnas, follow Hunter at Hunter Biden, and as always, don’t be afraid to ask the hard questions here Dean Blundell

Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean.

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Thank you Nick Paro, Lyudmila and Daniel, Soso's World, Grace Doggart, Chardonai, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.