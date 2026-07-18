Coffee & Tea with Lev Parnas: Uniting The Rest, Trump's Culture War On Steroids, And How About That Weasel Michael Cohen

July 18, 2026

If you missed this weekend’s Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean, do yourself a favour and watch the replay — because this one wasn’t about a news cycle. It was about the thing underneath every news cycle. The reason Trump got elected twice. The reason he might not need to be elected a third time.

The infighting. Yours. Ours. All of it.

Let’s break it down.

🔥 UNITING THE REST OF US (Or: Why You Keep Losing to a Conman)

Here’s the uncomfortable truth Lev and I put on the table: the “Left” — and I use those quotes deliberately, because it’s really just everyone who isn’t in the cult — cannot get on the same page long enough to do the one simple thing that matters: beat the rapist/conman at the ballot box.

You’ve got 100 days. That’s it. One hundred days until the midterms, and instead of lining up shoulder to shoulder, you’re at each other’s throats over purity tests, podcast beefs, and whose take was insufficiently perfect.

Lev said it best: you’re being funnelled into a culture war so you never fight the class war. Every hour you spend fighting each other is an hour Trump doesn’t have to spend fighting any of you. This isn’t organic. It’s engineered. It’s Trump’s Culture War On Steroids, and you’re all unpaid extras in it.

🐀 AND HOW ABOUT THAT WEASEL, MICHAEL COHEN

Want the perfect example of a wedge in action? Look no further than Michael Cohen.

Cohen went running back to Trump for relevance, and now he’s been activated — a weapon deployed into independent media to cause exactly the kind of chaos we talked about above. Divide the audiences. Poison the wells. Turn accountability voices against each other while the boss skates.

Lev has been telling you who Cohen is for years. He was right then. He’s right now. When someone shows you they’ll do anything for proximity to power — believe them the first time.

🚨 WHILE YOU WERE FIGHTING EACH OTHER, THIS HAPPENED

Let’s recap what Trump’s operation was actually doing while everyone argued online:

Promising to jail dissent — openly, proudly, on camera.

Labelling ALL of you as far-left terrorists — not the fringe. All of you. Journalists, teachers, your aunt with the yard sign.

Alleging China rigged the election — Big Lie 3.0, pre-loading the excuse for whatever comes next.

Sending Markwayne Mullin out to demand states hand over their voter rolls — or face prison. Sit with that one. Elected officials threatening states with prison for protecting your vote.

That’s not a culture war. That’s a hostile takeover with a culture war painted on the side of it.

🗑️ THE SEWER: MSM & INDEPENDENT MEDIA

We didn’t spare anybody. The mainstream press is chasing access and both-sidesing a coup. And too much of the independent media has decided the real enemy is... other independent media. Congratulations, everyone — you built the exact sewer Trump needed you to be swimming in.

⏰ THE BOTTOM LINE

Lev and I agreed on the only thing that matters: if we don’t unite behind common sense to deal with Trump’s corruption, you will not have a country anymore. Not a worse one. Not one.

You don’t have to love each other. You don’t have to agree on everything. You have to line up, vote, and drag everyone you know with you. 100 days.

Stop fighting the culture war. Start fighting the class war. Beat him.

Watch the full replay of Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean on the Substack.

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👉 deanblundell.substack.com

Share this with someone who’s still fighting the wrong war. The more people in the room, the harder we are to ignore. 🇨🇦

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Cat: Poli-Psych, LC - Silence is Complicity, Cash Flow Collective, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.