May 25, 2026

Congressman Dan Goldman — the guy who served as lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment, so he’s not exactly working off a hunch — put out a tweet that landed like a brick through a window:

“Donald Trump ran for office for three reasons: 1) to stay out of jail, 2) to exact revenge on his enemies, and 3) to line his pockets. Everything else he says is bullshit.”

Here’s the thing about a tweet like that. It’s the kind of line that gets dismissed as partisan venting. Oh, Goldman hates Trump; of course, he’d say that. And if it were just a feeling — just a vibe — I’d tell you to ignore it too.

But it’s not a vibe. It’s a hypothesis. And the beautiful, brutal thing about a hypothesis is that you can test it.

So let’s do that. Not with feelings. Not with “everybody knows.” With the record. With dates, dollar figures, indictments, and the man’s own words on his own platform. Three claims. Three piles of evidence. Let’s go.

A quick note before we start, because I’m not going to insult you: nobody — not me, not Goldman, not God — can crawl inside Donald Trump’s skull and read the receipts of his soul. Motive is invisible. So I’m not going to pretend I’ve got a signed confession. What I’ve got is something almost as good. When a man’s every major action over sixteen months points in exactly the same three directions, the honest question stops being “can we prove what he wanted?” and becomes “what else would explain this?“ And as you’ll see, the innocent explanations have to do some Olympic-level gymnastics.

Hold that thought. We’ll come back to it.

Reason #1: Stay Out Of Jail

Let’s rewind to where Trump actually was before the 2024 election, because the MAGA memory-hole has worked overtime to make you forget.

Going into that election, Donald Trump was staring down 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases — New York, Florida, Washington D.C., and Fulton County, Georgia. In May 2024, he became the first former president in American history to be convicted of a crime — 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Manhattan hush-money case. Not accused. Convicted. By a jury.

Two of those four cases were federal: the classified-documents case down in Florida (the one about the boxes of national-defence secrets in the Mar-a-Lago bathroom and ballroom) and the D.C. election-interference case (the one about trying to overturn a national election he lost by seven million votes).

Now watch what happened the second he won.

The federal cases didn’t go to trial. They didn’t get argued. They got dismissed — because of a decades-old Department of Justice policy, dating back to the Nixon era, that a sitting president can’t be prosecuted. Special Counsel Jack Smith folded both federal cases before Trump was even sworn in. The Georgia racketeering case? Charges against Trump were dropped in November 2025 after a chain of events that conveniently cleared his path. The New York conviction — the one a jury already returned — ended in a sentence of “unconditional discharge.” Translation: convicted of 34 felonies, walks away with nothing.

Sit with the sequence here. Four criminal cases. Ninety-one counts. One election. Zero consequences.

I want to be precise, because precision is the whole game: the presidency didn’t make Trump innocent. It made him immune. Those are completely different things, and the difference is the entire argument. A not-guilty verdict is the system saying “he didn’t do it.” Immunity is the system saying, “We are not allowed to ask.” Trump didn’t beat the cases. He outran them — and the finish line was the Oval Office.

So ask yourself the honest question. If you were facing 91 felony counts and a criminal conviction, and you knew — because the policy is written down, it’s not a secret — that one specific job in the entire country comes with a built-in shield against prosecution... how badly would you want that job?

Goldman’s claim #1 isn’t a stretch. It’s a description of a man sprinting toward the only exit in the building.

Verdict: Box checked.

Reason #2: Exact Revenge On His Enemies

This one’s almost too easy, because Trump didn’t hide it. He campaigned on it.

“I am your retribution.“ He said it out loud. Repeatedly. To cheering crowds. He sold the merch. NPR did the unglamorous work of counting and found Trump had made more than 100 distinct threats to investigate, prosecute, jail, or otherwise punish his perceived enemies. This wasn’t subtext. It was the text. It was on a T-shirt.

So when a politician tells you exactly what he’s going to do, the only real question is whether he does it. Did he?

Let’s go to the tape on year one of term two:

James Comey — former FBI Director — was indicted in September 2025 and again last month. For a sea shell pic. For calling Trump a conman. With receipts.

Letitia James — the New York Attorney General who brought the civil fraud case against him — indicted. For investigating Trump.

Jerome Powell — the Federal Reserve chairman — placed under criminal investigation. For saying no to Trump.

Security clearances stripped from a tidy little roster of names: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg. Read that list again. It’s not a national-security list. It’s a grudge list. It’s everyone who beat him, opposed him, or prosecuted him, collected in one place. For offering to tell the truth about Trump.

And here’s the part that should end the debate, because it’s not interpretation — it’s Trump telling on himself, in writing, on his own platform. In September 2025, he posted on Truth Social about his own enemies: “They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.“ And then: “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.”

Read that like a prosecutor would. That is not the language of a president asking for evidence. There’s no “let’s see what the investigation turns up.” He has already announced the verdict — “guilty as hell” — and he is publicly frustrated that the punishment hasn’t been administered yet. He’s not pursuing justice. He’s chasing a sentence and is annoyed that the paperwork is slow.

This is the same man — and I love this detail — who got elected partly by screaming that the Biden DOJ had been “weaponized” against him. Then he took office and weaponized it. Out loud. On the internet. With a body count of indictments.

Verdict: Box checked. In his own handwriting.

Reason #3: Line His Pockets

If reasons one and two are about fear and spite, reason three is just plain appetite. And the numbers here are so large they stop sounding like corruption and start sounding like a typo.

Start with the official paperwork — his own federally required financial disclosure. Trump reported at least $630 million in business income for 2024 alone. That includes $57 million from token sales at World Liberty Financial, the crypto outfit he’s a partial owner of.

But the disclosure is the small number. It’s the polite, on-the-record number. The real story is what happened after he took office and the crypto machine really started humming.

A staff report from the House Judiciary Committee laid it out: the Trump family’s crypto holdings have been valued as high as $11.6 billion, with more than $800 million in income from selling crypto assets in just the first half of 2025. Forbes pegged Trump’s personal crypto winnings since 2024 at around $2.4 billion. By various estimates, his net worth roughly tripled in a single year in office — from somewhere near $2.3 billion to north of $6 billion. The New Yorker put the family’s 2025 take at around $4 billion. Do that math, and it’s roughly $456,000 an hour, every hour, including while he sleeps.

But the dollar figure isn’t even the worst part. The worst part is who’s handing him the money — and what they get back.

Here’s the sequence that should make every American, left or right, feel something cold in their stomach. Days before the inauguration, an Abu Dhabi investment vehicle — backed by a member of the UAE royal family, the brother of the country’s president — bought 49% of World Liberty Financial for $500 million. Then, a UAE government fund used $2 billion of Trump’s company’s stablecoin in a deal that funnelled tens of millions in interest straight back to a Trump entity. And then — then — the Trump administration reversed a Biden-era restriction and granted the UAE expanded access to advanced American AI chips.

I’m not going to use the word “bribery” because I’m not a prosecutor, and that word has a legal definition. So I’ll just lay the three events on the table in the order they happened and let you be the adult in the room: foreign government money flows to Trump’s company. Then, Trump’s government does that foreign government a major strategic favour. If you saw that sequence in any other country, you wouldn’t hesitate for a second to name it.

And who wants to talk about his “Malicious prosecution” sush fund for 1.776 Billion with no oversight, no strings attached, Trump Crime Family expense account?

Every president in modern memory used a blind trust — they walled themselves off from their own businesses specifically so this question could never be asked. Trump didn’t. His assets sit with his kids, there’s no moratorium on foreign deals, and the family business has spent sixteen months collecting money from the exact governments his administration makes decisions about.

Verdict: Box checked. With a UAE sovereign-wealth fund holding the pen.

“Everything Else He Says Is Bullshit”

That’s the last line of Goldman’s tweet, and it’s the one that sounds like pure partisanship. So let me make the actual argument for it, because there is one, and it’s not about name-calling.

Goldman’s three reasons all share one feature: they are personal. Stay out of his jail. Punish his enemies. Fill his pockets. None of them is about you. None of them is about the country. None is about the price of groceries or the border or any of the things sold to you from a podium.

And here’s the tell. Look at where the follow-through went. The criminal cases vanished, fast, totally. The enemies — indicted, investigated, stripped, on a clear and public timeline. The money — billions, documented, ongoing. The machinery moved with speed and precision in exactly three directions.

Now look at the promises that were supposed to be about you. Compare the intensity. Compare the urgency. Compare the results. When something served Trump personally, it got done — fast, relentless, no excuses. When something was merely promised to the public, it got a speech.

That’s what Goldman means by “bullshit.” Not that Trump literally never says a true word. He means the priorities reveal themselves through the effort. You don’t learn what a man wants by listening to his speeches. You learn it by watching where he spends his energy when he thinks the speech is over. And for sixteen months, the energy has gone to the jail, the enemies, and the bank account. Every time.

So Is Goldman’s Tweet A “Fact”?

I promised you I wouldn’t insult you, so here’s the straight answer.

ABSO-F******-LUTELY.

A tweet about another man’s private motives can never be a “fact” the way “water boils at 100 degrees” is a fact. Motive lives inside the skull, and the skull is locked. Anybody who tells you they’ve proven what Donald Trump wants in his heart is selling you something, and you should keep your wallet closed.

But that’s the wrong standard, and demanding it is how the guilty walk. We almost never get a confession. What we get is evidence — and we ask whether one explanation accounts for it better than all the others. That’s not a lower standard. It’s the standard. It’s how every jury in America does its job.

So apply it. Goldman offered three reasons. The record shows: four criminal cases that evaporated on contact with the immunity of the office. An enemies list that became an indictment list, narrated by the man himself in writing. A personal fortune that tripled, fed by foreign governments that kept getting favours. Three predictions. Three direct hits. No misses.

Could it all be a coincidence? Could a man just happen to escape 91 felony counts, happen to prosecute everyone who ever crossed him, and happen to triple his money via foreign cash — all while genuinely, secretly being motivated by selfless public service?

Sure. It’s possible. It’s also possible to flip a coin and have it land on its edge sixteen times in a row. At some point, a reasonable person stops calling it luck and starts calling it what it plainly is.

A hypothesis with no equal.

It’s something that, in a functioning country, would be treated as more useful than one: the most reasonable explanation of the evidence, with no serious competitor. The burden has shifted. It’s not on Goldman to prove Trump’s a self-dealer anymore. It’s on anyone still claiming otherwise to explain the jail, the enemies, and the billions — all three, at once, with a straight face.

I’ll wait.

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