"DEAD AIR" W STEVE SCHMIDT: PETE HEGSETH IS FINE WITH SAILORS GOING OVERBOARD — AND #DonaldTrumpHatesYou

DEAD AIR — FRIDAY EDITION

With Dean Blundell & Steve Schmidt

The sailors of the USS Abraham Lincoln have been at sea for 250 days.

Two hundred and fifty. The deployment was supposed to end in May. It’s August. Families are organizing town halls the Navy didn’t schedule. Multiple sailors have attempted to go over the side. And Pete Hegseth’s response — from a man who promised sobriety as the price of confirmation and is now visibly jittery on camera in Latin America — is that everything is basically fine.

It is not fine.

Steve Schmidt and I got into all of it on this week’s Dead Air - Saturday Edition - the sailors being ground into dust by an administration that started a war without enough carriers to fight it, the open-ended deployments with no timeline and no explanation, the families who had to force the Navy into a room to ask the question nobody in leadership wanted to answer out loud: are you bringing our people home before or after someone dies?

We also covered:

Mike Lindell lost another election. Shockingly — shockingly — he refuses to admit it. The man who has never won anything continues his undefeated streak of claiming he was robbed. This one never gets old.

DHS is spying on Americans while simultaneously fighting over grounded planes and a partial shutdown that has TSA agents working without pay. The surveillance state and the governance collapse are not separate stories. They are the same story.

Karoline Leavitt quit two days after the world found out she’d been stranded on the decoy plane at the NATO summit — the one with the target painted on it while the boss took the catering truck to safety. She said it was about her kids. Maybe it was. The timing remains what it is.

And — because some weeks you need to do something about it instead of just writing about it — we launched Donald Trump Hates You into the sky. Literally. A plane. A banner. Flying up and down the Florida Panhandle all weekend — Panama City, Destin, Gulf Shores. All day Friday. All day today. All day Sunday.

Some truths are complicated. This one isn’t.

👉 donaldtrumphatesyou.com

If you’re anywhere near those beaches this weekend, look up. And if you’re not — share it anyway. The message travels farther than the plane.

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