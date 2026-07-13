DEAD AIR LIVE: Steve Schmidt Delivered the Only Eulogy About Lindsey Graham That Matters

July 13, 2026

While the flags flew at half-staff and cable news dusted off the sanitized biography, Steve Schmidt did what Steve Schmidt does: he told the truth. On this week’s DEAD AIR LIVE, Steve and I got into the eulogy everyone is talking about — the one he wrote in The Warning within hours of Lindsey Graham’s death — and why “Lindsey knew better. He chose worse.” might be the most honest six words written about the late Senator from South Carolina.

We also dug into the Mitch McConnell “proof of life” statement (spoiler: we’re not buying it), and the five-alarm press freedom emergency unfolding in real time — federal agents showing up at the homes of New York Times reporters because they told the truth about Trump’s Qatari jet.

If you missed it live, the full replay is below. Here’s what we covered.

The Only Graham Eulogy That Matters

Lindsey Graham died over the weekend at 71, and the official Washington tribute machine kicked into gear immediately — Trump calling him “one of the greatest Senators,” Thune praising him, the wire services recycling the hard-luck biography. Steve wasn’t having any of it.

Steve wrote that Graham was a lonely and unprincipled man who betrayed his country for power and his decency for attention — a hollow man who found “relevance” as a cast member in the most malignant reality show ever produced. On the live, Steve unpacked why he wrote it, why he doesn’t mourn Graham, and why he does mourn the country Graham helped break: the January 6 betrayal, the abandonment of John McCain’s legacy, the choice — made freely, over and over — of Trump over friend, country, duty, and oath.

We also talked about the karmic timing: just days before Graham’s death, the Save America Movement sat down with Dr. Annie Andrews, the pediatrician and Fighting Democrat who won the Democratic nomination for that very Senate seat. Steve has called her one of the most exceptional candidates in the country. That race just became a whole new ballgame in South Carolina.

McConnell Is “Back” — And We’re Not Buying It

After nearly a month of total silence, a 911 call describing CPR and cardiac arrest, a stretcher video, “proof of life” phone calls that nobody could verify, and even the President of the United States admitting he had “no idea” how McConnell was doing — Mitch McConnell’s office finally released a statement and a photo Sunday night.

The official story: it was a fall, then pneumonia; he’s in rehab now, and he won’t be back to vote when the Senate returns. Steve and I went through why this account raises more questions than it answers — the weeks of stonewalling, the recycled press statements, Elaine Chao staying in China through the whole ordeal, and a Kentucky Governor forced to send a public letter just to get basic information about a sitting United States Senator. With the GOP’s Senate majority now down a seat after Graham’s death, McConnell’s empty chair isn’t just a health story. It’s a power story. And i’s 100 percent bullshit.

Trump Sends the FBI to Reporters’ Doorsteps

Then the segment that should chill every American: four New York Times reporters — Julian Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, and Eric Schmitt — were subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan, with federal agents delivering some of the subpoenas to their homes on a Friday night.

Their crime? Reporting that the Secret Service urged Trump to fly home from the NATO summit on the old Air Force One because his $400 million retrofitted Qatari “gift” lacks basic defensive countermeasures, including antimissile capabilities. The subpoenas came down after FBI Director Kash Patel and DOJ officials met at the White House. Before the story even ran, a senior FBI official called the Times, asked them to kill it, and demanded they burn their sources. They refused. Two days later, the agents showed up.

Steve laid out what this is: not a leak investigation, but a blueprint — the systematic use of federal law enforcement to intimidate and silence journalists who publish things Trump finds embarrassing. As the Times’ own counsel put it, federal agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution. It shocked ours. We talked about what comes next, and why the answer to intimidation is more truth-telling, not less.

About Steve Schmidt

Steve Schmidt Schmidt is one of America’s most respected political strategists and one of the earliest and loudest voices warning about the threat Donald Trump and MAGA extremism pose to American democracy. He ran day-to-day operations for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, worked in the George W. Bush White House, and helped elect Arnold Schwarzenegger — before walking away from the Republican Party and co-founding the Lincoln Project in 2019. Today, he writes The Warning, one of the most-read political newsletters on Substack, and is a founding steering committee member of the Save America Movement.

About the Save America Movement

The Save America Movement (SAM) is a citizens committee co-founded by Steve Schmidt and Bishop William J. Barber II to lead a focused, disciplined, moral, and fierce opposition to Donald Trump, MAGA, and their enablers across all 50 states. SAM’s fight is framed as right vs. wrong — not left vs. right — and it takes that fight to the airwaves, online, and on the ground. Heading into the 2026 midterms, SAM has committed up to $100 million to flip as many as 60 GOP-held House seats and break MAGA’s grip on Congress. The Save America Movement is a 501(c)(4) organization powered by people like you.

Subscribe, Watch & Support

Subscribe to the Save America Movement on Substack for every livestream, action alert, and DEAD AIR episode: saveamericamovement.substack.com

Donate to the Save America Movement — every dollar goes toward crushing MAGA in the air, on the ground, and at the ballot box. Find the donate link at saveamericamovement.substack.com/about

Read Steve’s newsletter, The Warning : steveschmidt.substack.com

Follow Dean Blundell on Substack: deanblundell.substack.com

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