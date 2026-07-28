DEAD AIR LIVE: Steve Schmidt, Jenn Budd, and the WHCD MSM Pledged Fealty To A Rapist President While The DNC Burns

July 27, 2026

A Substack LIVE exclusive

On Friday night, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — rescheduled from April, when a gunman sent everyone diving under tables — finally went ahead. And what did America’s most celebrated journalists do with the evening? They put on black tie and preened for proximity to a man a jury found liable for sexual abuse — a man a federal judge said had, in the common understanding of the word, raped E. Jean Carroll — a president who spent this year going after their own colleagues with subpoenas and impunity. And in the clip seen ‘round the internet, NBC’s Kristen Welker — moderator of Meet the Press, the supposed gold standard of accountability journalism — was caught yukking it up with Stephen Miller. Laughing. Animated. Delighted.

Stephen Goebbels Miller. The architect of family separation. The man building the machinery of mass detention while masked federal agents terrorize American streets.

That was the backdrop for this week’s DEAD AIR, and we could not have asked for two better guests to walk through the wreckage.

Steve Schmidt Was Apoplectic — And He Was Right To Be

Steve Schmidt needs little introduction. He’s one of the most experienced political strategists of his generation — a veteran of the Bush 2004 and McCain 2008 campaigns, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, and now the founder of The Warning, his daily Substack read by hundreds of thousands, where he has spent years sounding the alarm that fascism doesn’t rise because it is strong, but because democracy is weak.

Steve didn’t hold back. Watching the D.C. press corps toast and mingle with the very people dismantling press freedom wasn’t just embarrassing, he argued — it was a dereliction. His demand for the new world order that must follow this one: an independent media watchdog. A real accountability body that holds American media to account when it fails to protect America and Americans — when it trades adversarial journalism for access, cocktails, and a seat near power. The dinner wasn’t a celebration of the First Amendment. It was a hostage video with an open bar.

👉 Subscribe to The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Jenn Budd: The Insider Who Walked Away

Then Jenn Budd joined us — and the temperature in the room changed.

Jenn is a former Senior Border Patrol Agent and intelligence agent in the San Diego Sector who resigned in protest in 2001 over the rampant corruption and brutality she witnessed, and became one of the nation’s fiercest immigrant and asylum rights advocates. She’s the author of Against the Wall: My Journey from Border Patrol Agent to Immigrant Rights Activist and ICE: What Everyone Needs to Know, and featured in the Emmy-winning HBO documentary Critical Incident. She writes Borderland Talk here on Substack.

Jenn told us that watching Miller laugh it up with Welker made her sick too — because she knows exactly what that man’s project looks like from the inside. She walked us through:

The hiring practices — who these agencies recruit, how they’re vetted (or not), and why the culture is rotten from intake onward

Two decades of institutional cover-up — a paramilitary secret police force that, in her words, gets away with criminality far worse than that of the people it arrests

The camps — the depth and deliberateness of Stephen Miller’s effort to throw human beings into concentration camps while Americans are killed in their own streets

And on the big question, Jenn and Steve found total agreement: the next president must disband ICE. Full stop. Put your gun in the box on the left. Put your badge in the box on the right. Preserve every record. And get yourself a very good lawyer.

👉 Subscribe to Borderland Talk with Jenn Budd

Trump Didn’t Win. Democrats Lost. Twice.

We closed on the question haunting all of us: why are we suffering through Trump Regime 2.0 at all?

Because here’s the truth nobody at the DNC wants to say out loud: he didn’t win. They lost. Twice. And the party that lost to him is now — by its own chair’s admission — broke. Ken Martin’s DNC has had to mortgage its own headquarters and sits roughly $2 million in debt, while the MAGA machine sits on more than $128 million cash on hand.

This is where Steve came alive, and he’s right: Trump didn’t beat America twice. He beat these guys twice. The same people, running the same playbook, expecting a different result — while the republic burns. Shame should lead to change. It has to. Because if it doesn’t come soon, the republic is toast.

Thanks to everyone who joined us live. If this conversation mattered to you, subscribe, share this recap, and follow our guests:

See you next time on DEAD AIR.

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Thank you More Than Poetry, Stephanie Georgoulakis, PJ Schuster, Stephanie Munoz, Diana Chapman, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.