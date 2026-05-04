DEAD AIR - LIVE: Tucker’s Tall Tales, MAHA’s Tincture Queen, and a 78-Year-Old in Cuffs

DEAD AIR Recap — May 4, 2026

Another Monday, another episode where the news is somehow dumber, scarier, and more cartoonishly corrupt than the last. Dr. Angela Rasmussen joined me and the venerable us to walk through a public health landscape that increasingly resembles a bad Coen Brothers script, and we kicked things off with the only man in America who can lie with a straighter face than Donald Trump himself.

Casey Means Is Out. Meet Nicole Saphier, M.D., Tincture Saleswoman, Crack Pot and America’s new pick for Surgeon General.

The Casey Means surgeon general nomination is dead. Trump pulled it and immediately Truthed up his replacement: Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier.

Now, you might think replacing a wellness influencer with an actual radiologist is an upgrade. You would be wrong. Because Dr. Saphier has her own product line on Amazon — tinctures, supplements, the full MAHA starter pack — and she has spent years on Fox going on about flu “alternatives” instead of, you know, the flu shot.

And the MAHA reaction has been fascinating. The base, which spent six months making Casey Means a folk hero, is now openly attacking Saphier — even as other MAHA docs rush to defend her. It turns out a movement built entirely on vibes and supplement affiliate codes has trouble agreeing on which supplement salesperson should run the country’s public health apparatus.

Angie broke down what an actual surgeon general should be doing — and how far we are from that.

Tucker Carlson Lies to the New York Times (Yes, Again)

We led with a clip of Tucker Carlson getting caught — on tape — telling the New York Times something so demonstrably untrue it could be fact-checked by a houseplant. The man has built an entire second act on the fiction that he’s a brave truth-teller, and the truth is that he’s a Kremlin-friendly performance artist who reads tarot cards for autocrats while encouraging bunk religious extremism tied to bunk health and wellness and some VERY helaty antisemitism.

A 78-Year-Old Fauci Aide Got Arrested by the FBI

This is not a headline from a banana republic. This is America in 2026.

Federal agents — guns drawn, bulletproof vests on — arrested a 78-year-old former aide to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Read that again. A nearly 80-year-old public health official, treated like a cartel boss, because the MAGA government needs scalps and Fauci is still the white whale.

This is political theater designed to terrify scientists out of public service. And it’s working.

Which brings us to the next horror.

Scientists Are Dying and Disappearing — and Now There’s a Probe for what appears to be a MAHA/MAGA Driven hoax

CNN is reporting on a string of deaths and disappearances of scientists significant enough to warrant an actual investigation. Angie — who is herself an American virologist now living and working in Canada — had thoughts. Mainly? It’s bullshit.

Where to Follow the People Who Actually Know What They’re Talking About

If you got something out of today’s show, please go support the smart, brave humans who do this work full-time:

The Save America Movement — Steve’s PAC, on the ground in California this week shutting down ICE camps and doing the actual work of opposition. → saveamericamovement.substack.com

The Warning with Steve Schmidt — Steve’s daily Substack. One written post, one or two videos, every single day of the year. → steveschmidt.substack.com

Rasmussen Retorts by Dr. Angela Rasmussen — Angie’s Substack. The actual virologist. The actual science. The actual antidote to the tincture brigade. → rasmussenretorts.substack.com

We’ll be back on Saturday. Stay angry. Stay vaccinated. Stay away from every single piece of health advice coming from the Trump regime. Good talk.

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