"Dead Air LIVE" With Steve Schmidt: World Cup Humiliation, The Cover-Up, and The Company They Keep

July 20, 2026

A recap of this week’s “Dead Air” with Steve Schmidt, presented by the Save America Movement.

This week’s episode landed in the middle of a news cycle that tells you everything about where we are as a country: a President getting booed off the world’s biggest stage, a federal police force being released from oversight, and two accused sex traffickers partying with the President’s inner circle days before the handcuffs came out. Steve and I got into all of it. Here’s the recap — and if this kind of unflinching conversation matters to you, the links to subscribe and join the fight are at the bottom.

The World Booed Him. Then His Security Confiscated the Evidence.

Spain beat Argentina 1–0 Sunday at MetLife Stadium to win the largest World Cup in history — and Donald Trump did everything in his power to make it about himself.

He arrived by Marine One flyover. He sat beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, having spent the tournament openly bragging that he called Infantino to complain about a red card given to American player Folarin Balogun — a sitting president boasting, at a Trump Tower reception no less, that he “was forced to call Gianni and just make a recommendation” about the officiating of a soccer match. Infantino, for his part, had already handed Trump a first-of-its-kind “FIFA Peace Prize” back in December. You cannot make this up.

The fans understood exactly what they were watching. Trump was booed when he appeared on screen after Jennifer Hudson’s anthem — the broadcast cut away to an aerial shot — and booed again when he walked onto the pitch. And when Spain finally lifted the trophy, Trump refused to leave the stage. Infantino literally crossed the platform trying to escort the President of the United States away from a celebration that had nothing to do with him. He would not go.

And here’s the part Steve and I spent real time on: the suppression. A coalition of activists organized under the banner Unitas Mundi printed thousands of red protest cards — a direct answer to Trump’s red-card phone call — for fans to hold up during the trophy ceremony. The cards carried a QR code to a site that read, mimicking a VAR review: “After review, for political corruption and abuse of the presidency, the decision is red card!” According to reporting from NJ.com, stadium security intercepted thousands of those cards on the bridge from the American Dream Mall — after scanning the QR code and discovering the message was anti-corruption and anti-Trump.

Sit with that. Security personnel screening political speech before a presidential appearance at a soccer game. The crowd booed anyway, because you can confiscate a card, but you cannot confiscate contempt.

The FBI Steps Back, and ICE Gets to Investigate Itself

While the confetti fell in New Jersey, The New York Times broke a story that should chill every American: federal agents around the country have been told the FBI will no longer investigate confrontations involving immigration agents — the very investigations that sometimes produce evidence against DHS agents implicated in violent encounters.

Who takes over? Homeland Security Investigations — an arm of ICE itself. As one immigration expert put it: the fox is now guarding the hen house. HSI has no jurisdiction over civil rights violations, which means an ICE agent who shoots an unarmed person may never face a federal civil rights review at all. DOJ and DHS deny the change, but the guidance circulated to agents last week — and the Times’ own investigation found that of the 400-plus resolved cases the administration brought for “assaulting federal officers,” nearly half collapsed. Dismissed. Withdrawn. Acquitted. Those cases were the pretext. The pretext kept falling apart. Now they’re removing the referee.

The timing is not subtle. Days earlier, an ICE officer shot and killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 25-year-old husband and father, in Biddeford, Maine — at least the seventh person shot by ICE agents since January 2025, and the second in a single week after the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. Guerrero wasn’t even the target of the operation. His wife and three-year-old daughter saw his body in the street.

The officer, identified through his own ex-wife and the Portland Press Herald as David Brouillette, joined ICE in late 2025 as part of the mass hiring surge. His ex-wife says he called her after the shooting, “unusually calm,” and asked her to lie for him. His record includes being removed from a volunteer fire department for refusing a supervisor’s orders, and a self-described head injury leaving “cognitive deficits.” He was not wearing a body camera. Neither was the shooter in Houston. And when the administration’s border czar, Tom Homan, was asked about all of it, he went on Fox and warned that there will be “more bloodshed” unless Democrats “shut their mouth.”

That is not law enforcement talking. That is a threat against protected speech, made by the man running the operation. Two travelers were even seized at Boston’s Logan Airport this month — a mother who flew up for a Noah Kahan concert and a DJ in town for a World Cup match — because domestic air travel is now a dragnet. Steve’s framing on the show was the right one: accountability in America is being deleted in real time, piece by piece, memo by memo, and they are counting on you being too exhausted to notice.

The Tate Brothers, the Envoy, and the Company This Family Keeps

And then there’s the story that binds the whole rotten week together.

On Saturday, U.S. Marshals arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami — pulled out of a bare-knuckle boxing event in handcuffs — on a British extradition request. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service has now brought the brothers’ combined charges to 59, including multiple counts of rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault, and, for Andrew Tate, charges relating to indecent images of a child. They deny everything and say they’ll fight extradition.

But here’s what Steve and I wanted our audience to understand, because the cable networks will bury it: days before their arrest, the Tate brothers were being feted in Washington by Paolo Zampolli — Donald Trump’s own Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, the man who has spent decades telling the story that he introduced Donald to Melania, a onetime partner in Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar charity. Per the Daily Mail’s reporting, Zampolli hosted the brothers at his D.C. home, squired them around town, and during the same trip they got a photo-op inside Congressman Wesley Hunt’s Capitol Hill office. Zampolli insists it was just a summer party and had “nothing to do with” his State Department role. The State Department declined to answer press inquiries.

This is not a one-off. The on-ramp between the Tates and Trump world has been under construction for years, and it runs straight through the family. Don Jr. called Andrew Tate’s Romanian detention “absolute insanity” and appeared on a livestream with him. Reporting from the Times and others has documented Barron Trump’s cultivated connection to Andrew Tate — reportedly brokered through Tate’s associate Justin Waller — during the 2024 campaign’s outreach to young men. Tate himself has bragged: “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well.” JD Vance follows both brothers on X. And in February 2025, after years of refusal, Romania suddenly lifted the brothers’ travel ban so they could fly to Florida — a decision Forbes reports came at the Trump administration’s urging, with The New Yorker adding that their passports were returned by a Romanian official who had recently visited Mar-a-Lago.

So let’s say the quiet part out loud, the way we did on the show: this is a family enterprise that has spent a decade normalizing men like this — platforming them, springing them, partying with them — right up until the moment the handcuffs make the association inconvenient. The administration now denies any connection. Of course it does. But you don’t get to spend eighteen months building the runway and then act surprised when the plane lands. The Tates’ own lawyer, in a statement to the Daily Mail, made the appeal explicit: “Washington knows that Andrew and Tristan Tate’s ability to influence the next election is unmatched.”

That’s who they think they’re talking to. That’s who they think is listening. Believe them.

The Thread

Three stories. One pattern. A President who demands the trophy while his security confiscates dissent. A federal police force killing people and then being handed the job of investigating itself. And a political family whose orbit keeps filling up with traffickers, fixers, and men who monetize the degradation of women — until the marshals show up.

They are counting on your exhaustion. Don’t give it to them.

Subscribe, Join, Fight

If this episode of Dead Air meant something to you, here’s how to stay in the fight with us:

Share

🇺🇸 Join the Save America Movement — dedicated to truth, accountability, and the preservation of our democracy. We cannot do this without you. Take action today at TheSaveAmericaMovement.org.

📬 Subscribe to Steve Schmidt on Substack — The Warning with Steve Schmidt is where Steve tells you what happens in politics before it happens: steveschmidt.substack.com

▶️ Subscribe to Steve on YouTube — The Warning with Steve Schmidt: youtube.com/@thewarningwithsteveschmidt — and become a YouTube member to directly support the work.

Follow Steve everywhere: Bluesky (@thewarningses), Instagram (@thewarningses), TikTok (@thewarningses), Facebook (SteveSchmidtSES), and X (@SteveSchmidtSES).

And subscribe to Dead Air wherever you get your podcasts, so you never miss an episode.

Democracy doesn’t defend itself. See you next week.

Thank you Brodee Myers-Cooke, Cash Flow Collective, Kay Walten, Stephanie Munoz, Diana Chapman, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.