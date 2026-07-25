DEAD AIR: Missing Mitch, Bended Knees, and a Parasite the Government Stopped Looking For

July 26, 2026

Forty days.

That’s how long it has been since anyone outside a small circle of aides has laid eyes on Mitch McConnell. The 84-year-old senior senator from Kentucky was hospitalized on June 14 and effectively vanished. He has missed every roll call vote in the Senate since June 11. His office released a photograph of him in a hospital bed in mid-July, along with a statement attributing the absence to a fall and pneumonia — and that photo did approximately nothing to quiet the questions.

On this week’s Dead Air, Steve Schmidt and Dr. Angela Rasmussen Schmidt showed up for the autopsy.

The Weekend at Bernie’s Caucus

The story isn’t the illness. Men in their eighties get sick. The story is the machinery that has assembled itself around the silence.

Ask Senate Majority Leader John Thune when he last spoke to McConnell and you get a shrug and a guess — several days ago, maybe the day before last. Send a reporter to ask his chief of staff a direct question and you get nothing at all; Nicholas Ballasy tried on July 23 and watched McConnell’s aides walk past him without a word. Weeks of this. A United States senator is missing and the people who work for him have decided the public isn’t entitled to know whether he’s capable of doing the job.

Steve and Dean walked through why this isn’t a human-interest story about aging. It’s a story about a seat. It’s about the defrauding of the American people.

Under Kentucky law, there’s a hinge date: August 3. If the seat is vacated after it, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear loses the runway to call a special election, and the seat sits empty until the next Congress. Beshear has been asking publicly since July 11 — he wrote that he’d urged the last administration to be straight with the public about a president’s health and he was asking McConnell for the same courtesy. Just tell us what’s going on, he said. End the speculation.

I aksed Steve if Bashear should just show up to the hospital. Steve brought up some points about privatcy but what about a mechanism to force the proof of life issue?

The silence past that date is not an accident. It’s a strategy. And the tell is that the pressure isn’t only coming from Democrats. Josh Hawley has said out loud that at some point you owe your constituents an explanation. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that if he can’t provide one, he should resign. When Republicans and progressives arrive at the same sentence, the cover-up has gotten sloppy.

Meanwhile, a columnist at McConnell’s own hometown paper has already published his obituary. Joseph Gerth of the Louisville Courier Journal wrote it while the man is still alive, on the theory that a pre-obituary spares you the awkwardness of saying what you actually think after the fact. Steve had thoughts about what that tells you about a legacy.

Bending the Knee, Again

The second White House Correspondents’ Dinner happened this weekend, and the press showed up in formalwear to do what it does now.

Steve wrote about it, and he did not soften it:

“What was clear from watching last night’s depravity was that Donald, though claiming ‘he alone could fix it,’ never would have had the chance to destroy the White House and light the world on fire without the American media.”

Read the full piece here.

That’s the thesis of this show in one sentence. The institutions that were supposed to hold the line didn’t just fail to stop this. They built the runway.

The Parasite Nobody Is Testing For

Then SAM Science Chair Dr. Angela Rasmussen joined to explain why thousands of Americans have spent this summer violently ill from a parasite most of them had never heard of — and why nobody can tell them exactly where it came from.

Here are the numbers, and they need to be kept straight, because two different things are happening at once.

The outbreak: CDC and FDA have linked iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, sourced from central Mexico, to 1,947 confirmed infections across nine states — Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. At least 98 people have been hospitalized. Taylor Farms recalled the product on July 17, including Marketside-brand bagged lettuce sold at Walmart. It is now the largest known cyclospora outbreak in United States history.

The season: That outbreak sits inside something bigger. Since May 1, CDC has logged 4,173 lab-confirmed domestic cases and is aware of roughly 7,400 more awaiting confirmation — more than 11,500 illnesses identified nationwide. Michigan alone has recorded over 7,100 cases. Michigan normally sees about fifty a year. Over the same window last year, the entire country reported 249.

And the federal government’s top health official went in front of cameras this week and said the outbreak is under control, while the epidemiological curve has not slowed.

Now Connect It

Here’s the part the Sunday shows won’t touch.

You cannot gut the system that finds contaminated food and then act surprised when contaminated food isn’t found.

Since 2025, the FDA has shed 3,859 employees, with hundreds more gone this year. CDC has lost nearly 2,900 positions. The agency’s budget was pushed from $7.2 billion down toward $6.5 billion, with a proposal floated to hand routine food facility inspections off to states — states that were simultaneously losing the FDA funding they relied on to do that work. Roughly 90% of produce inspections already run through state inspectors, and the federal specialists who trained and supported them were fired.

Foreign facility inspections have fallen roughly 30%, to some of the lowest levels ever recorded. ProPublica interviewed about two dozen current and former FDA officials who put the collapse squarely on Trump-era staffing cuts. One food safety expert’s assessment: it’s only a matter of time before people die.

Now hold that next to this outbreak. The lettuce was imported. The inspections that cover imported food are at historic lows.

It gets worse. The Food Traceability Rule — the cornerstone of the Food Safety Modernization Act, the rule specifically designed to let investigators walk a contaminated product back to its source in hours instead of weeks — was delayed from 2026 to 2028. And this summer, investigators have been unable to pin down the source of multiple cyclospora clusters. The FDA is currently juggling several separate investigations at once.

And the surveillance net that’s supposed to catch this? CDC’s FoodNet was scaled back from tracking eight pathogens down to two: salmonella and E. coli. Cyclospora is not one of them. It’s also a parasite that routine stool tests frequently miss entirely — clinicians have to know to specifically order the test. So the real number of sick Americans is certainly higher than 11,500. CDC says so itself.

Dr. Rasmussen’s point, and it’s the one to take away: this is what deregulation looks like when it stops being an abstraction. It looks like a bagged salad, a hospital bed, and an agency that no longer has the staff to tell you what happened to you.

Who’s Who

Steve Schmidt

Republican strategist turned one of the sharpest critics of the party he helped build. Schmidt managed John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, ran Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2006 re-election, was a top strategist on George W. Bush’s 2004 campaign, and led two Supreme Court confirmations from inside the Bush White House. He’s now the founder of The Save America Movement and founder and host of The Warning, with more than 250,000 subscribers.

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Dr. Angela Rasmussen

Virologist and Principal Research Scientist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan, with an affiliation at the Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security. She studies how the host body responds to emerging viruses — avian influenza, Ebola, mpox, SARS-CoV-2 — and became one of the most trusted public science communicators of the pandemic. She serves as Science Chair of the Save America Movement and writes Rasmussen Retorts, where all content is free. She’s who I trust for everything “infectious disease.”

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The Save America Movement

SAM is dedicated to truth, accountability, and the preservation of democracy — producing Dead Air, SAM LIVE, documentary screenings, and long-form accountability programming, and building a coalition of people who refuse to let this be normalized.

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Dead Air exists to cover the stories the media is ignoring — the ones this administration wants dead and buried. If that work matters to you, the most useful thing you can do is become a paid subscriber. It’s what pays for the production, the research, and the time it takes to connect a bagged salad to a budget line.

Democracy doesn’t defend itself.

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