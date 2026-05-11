Dead Air: Trump is Nero on the Potomac And Has A Golden Statue To Prove It

There were two Donald Trumps on television this weekend, and you should hold them in your head at the same time.

The first sat down with Sharyl Attkisson at the White House for Sinclair’s Full Measure. He was calm. He was presidential, by the loose standards of the genre. He declared Iran “militarily defeated” — “no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft weaponry, no radar, no leaders. The A-team is gone. The B-team is gone. And part of the C-team is gone.” He talked about the midterms with something approaching equanimity. He even, briefly, sounded like a man who had read a briefing.

The second Trump showed up a few hours later. On Mother’s Day. On Truth Social. In a fusillade of more than a dozen posts aimed at a Fox News appearance by a junior Democratic congressman from California.

Ro Khanna had gone on Sunday Briefing and said, calmly, that Democrats would win back the House. That was the offence. The 79-year-old President of the United States responded with a 180-word rant calling Khanna a “Sleazebag” from “the failed State of California” and demanding Fox News stop putting him on the air. He rolled out a new nickname — “Dumacrats.” He attacked the Supreme Court. He attacked Obama. He attacked Bill Maher. He attacked Hakeem Jeffries. He attacked Fox News itself, claiming “MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox.”

This is the split-screen of the American presidency in May 2026. The Sinclair Trump is fiction. The Truth Social Trump is the man. NPR counted it last week: 2,249 posts in the first four months of this year. Nineteen a day. Seventy-one of them about the 2020 election — more than he posted about tariffs, more than he posted about Venezuela, more than he posted about healthcare. The 2020 election was more than five years ago. He cannot stop.

Khanna’s response is worth quoting in full, because it’s a model: “This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults. This is how Democrats will win & unite the country.”

That is what an opposition party that intends to govern sounds like. Remember it.

But the meltdown wasn’t the story of the week. The story of the week was the statue.

At Trump National Doral in Miami, a 22-foot bronze effigy of Donald Trump, finished in gold leaf, mounted on a 7,000-pound pedestal — they call it “Don Colossus” — was unveiled at a dedication ceremony led by MAGA religious leaders. The president called in by phone to bless his own monument. His informal spiritual adviser, Pastor Mark Burns, presided.

The backstory, courtesy of a February New York Times feature, is the entire second-term economy in miniature. The statue was commissioned by a group of crypto investors to promote a memecoin called $PATRIOT. They paid an Ohio sculptor named Alan Cottrill $300,000. He upsold them on a gold-leaf finish — “It’s like pitching ice water to a man dying of thirst,” Cottrill told the Daily Beast — and the price ballooned to $450,000. The $PATRIOT coin launched, briefly surged on Trump’s promise to make America “the crypto capital of the planet,” then cratered, losing nearly all its value. Cottrill, unpaid, eventually held the finished statue hostage in an undisclosed location until the crypto bros came up with the last $90,000. Pastor Burns texted them in November: “The president just asked me for pictures of his statue in gold leaf.” Trump, in December: “It LOOKS FANTASTIC.”

So now there it stands. A two-story golden idol of a sitting American president, on his own private golf course, paid for by a collapsed cryptocurrency scam, consecrated by a pastor.

The biblical comparison was immediate and unavoidable. Exodus 32. The golden calf at the foot of Sinai. The story every Sunday school in America teaches. Pastor Burns, sensing the problem, rushed to X to deny it: “This was not idol worship. This was an honour. This was gratitude. This was patriotism.”

He doth protest.

This is the American religious right in 2026 — the people who spent forty years warning us about graven images, secular humanism, the moral decay of the culture — gathered on a Florida fairway to consecrate a literal golden statue of their leader. Trump, for his part, can’t stop dreaming them up. In February, he promoted an AI-generated video of his “vision for Gaza” featuring a giant gold Trump statue in the middle of a thoroughfare. In March, he unveiled an AI video for his future presidential library, showing two more. He has said he expects a statue in Venezuela. As Margaret Hartmann put it in New York magazine: “It says a lot about our current president that in response to the news that a giant gold statue of Donald Trump was dedicated this week, you have to ask, ‘Which one?’”

The statue is not an anomaly. It is the organizing aesthetic of the moment, and it has a calendar.

On June 14 — Trump’s 80th birthday, conveniently also Flag Day — the UFC will stage “Freedom 250” on the South Lawn of the White House. A 90-foot archlike centrepiece is being built in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and shipped to Washington in pieces. Roughly 4,300 spectators on the lawn. Eighty-five thousand more are watching on screens from the Ellipse. Paramount+ livestreaming nationally. Tickets are technically free; sponsorship packages with ringside seats are reportedly going for $1 million to $1.5 million, with the president himself handpicking most of the attendees. Lara Trump told NBC News it is “the hottest ticket in town… maybe the event of his presidency.”

And on YouTube this month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is rolling out a five-part reality series called The Great American Road Trip, in which he, his Fox News-host wife, and their nine children drive across the country in honour of the 250th anniversary of American independence. Duffy says he spent seven months filming it. The “nonprofit” funding the show is sponsored by Boeing, Shell, Toyota, United Airlines, and Royal Caribbean — every single one of them an entity regulated by or doing major business with the Department of Transportation. Gas is $4.56 a gallon. It has risen 52% since the United States began bombing Iran in late February. There is a documented shortage of air traffic controllers. There has been a string of high-profile plane crashes. The Secretary of Transportation is on YouTube running up the Rocky Steps with his kids.

Pete Buttigieg, who held the job before him: “I love a good road trip, but this is brutally out of touch.”

Here is the through-line.

“Save America” was, in late 2020, a leadership PAC slogan — a fundraising vehicle to contest the election Trump had just lost. Six years later, in May 2026, “Save America” is something else entirely. It is a 22-foot gold idol on a golf course, funded by a memecoin scam, blessed by a pastor. It is a cage match on the South Lawn of the People’s House with $1.5 million ringside seats sold to lobbyists. It is a Cabinet secretary moonlighting as a YouTube travel host on the dime of the industries he regulates while the airspace he is meant to be safeguarding sheds controllers and the gas the country runs on hits four and a half dollars a gallon.

The 250th anniversary of American independence — a civic occasion that ought to belong to everyone, to every American who has ever loved this country, in every form it has ever taken — has been consumed. It has been privatized into the iconography of one man’s birthday party.

This is not a movement to save America. It is a content engine to celebrate a single human being, and the religious leaders, Cabinet secretaries, crypto grifters, sports promoters, and television hosts of the country are all, this week, in their own ways, helping to gild him.

The Israelites at least had the excuse that Moses was up on the mountain and they didn’t know if he was coming back. We have no such excuse. The president is right here, on Truth Social, all night, every night, raging at a congressman who went on Fox News and was polite about it.

We are watching it happen in real time. We should at least be willing to name what it is.

Share

Dead Air with Steve Schmidt streams live on Substack at The Save America Movement . Subscribe for the full archive and live show notifications.

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Vicki Whicker, Leah Anderson, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.