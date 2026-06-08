Dead Air W @SteveSchmidt: Trump Can't Survive a Question, Scott Pelley is Putting Bari Weiss and Whats Left of CBS in a Body Bag

Today on Dead Air, Steve Schmidt and I kept circling one frame, because the news kept handing it to us: Everything Donald Trump touches turns to shit.

Every lead story was the same animal in a different skin — a network owner, a President, a federal apparatus — performing strength to avoid answering a follow-up. Real power shows its work. It produces the email, names the evidence, and unseals the file. Hollow power takes off the mic, blacks out the page, and changes the subject. Hold onto that, because by the end of the night, you’ll have watched two powerful men hit the exact same wall and react in exactly the same way.

A note on why this show exists

Dead Air is a production of The Save America Movement — a pro-democracy effort built to do the one thing legacy media increasingly won’t: cover the story when the story is inconvenient to the people who now own the networks. In a media landscape where a sitting president can pressure a merger, extract a settlement, and install hand-picked editors at a crown-jewel newsroom, somebody has to keep the lights on after the broadcasters go dark. That’s the whole point of the name. When they go quiet, we go on.

And today? Today was a banger.

SEGMENT 1 — TRUMP STORMS OUT OF MEET THE PRESS

Picture the staging. A working farm in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The president seated beside a John Deere tractor, the whole tableau engineered to say heartland, strength, salt of the earth. Across from him: NBC’s Kristen Welker.

It fell apart over a single question — the one the job requires.

Trump claimed a California election was “rigged.” Welker asked whether he had evidence to support the claim. Trump’s answer was that all he had to do was look. Welker, calm, didn’t let it slide: she reminded him that wasn’t evidence.

That was the whole ballgame. The instant she refused to accept “all I have to do is look,” he had nowhere to go. He accused NBC of being a one-sided crooked network and abruptly ended the interview, telling her “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.” Then he was up and out — fast, so the cameras couldn’t hold his face.

Big ups for Welker. She didn’t ambush him. She did her job and stood still while he detonated.

The fact-check that NBC ran on its own interview

Here’s the part that should land hard: these aren’t partisan talking points. They’re claims refuted by Trump’s own government and his own recorded words.

Jan. 6 / the FBI. Trump claimed FBI agents ushered rioters into the Capitol. He repeated the false claim about FBI agents “ushering” people into the building. His own Justice Department’s Inspector General found no FBI special agents ushered anyone in and no on-duty agents on the grounds until after the riot broke out. Refuted by his own DOJ. That’s the strongest one.

“I didn’t guarantee no war.” When Welker referenced his campaign promise of no new wars, Trump said he didn’t guarantee no war and asked why he would have built the strongest military in the world. On tape from 2024 and his victory speech, he said the opposite — that he’d stop wars, not start them. This is the same man who has dubbed himself the “Peace President.”

Iran and the nuclear claim. Trump painted Iran as on the brink of a weapon. His own Director of National Intelligence testified in March 2025 that Iran had not decided to build one, an assessment unchanged into June.

“Totally obliterated.” US assessments hold that one site was mostly destroyed and two others were not badly damaged, with Iran still sitting on roughly 1,000 lbs of 60% enriched uranium per the IAEA.

“Their navy is gone.” Even the Pentagon’s read is that half of Iran’s unconventional navy — the fast boats that menace the Strait of Hormuz — is intact.

Farmers and gas prices. The “everything’s great, prices drop the second the war ends” line collides with oil executives putting the timeline at weeks at minimum, with full flows not realistic for years even if Hormuz reopened tomorrow.

Why it matters

Watch what a man does when he’s losing and you learn everything. A man who’s winning can’t wait to produce the evidence. A man who’s losing takes off the mic and calls the room crooked.

Welker stayed calm and refused to accept “all I have to do is look.” The instant she did, he was done. Remember that, because the next segment is the same reflex in a different man — and one of them brought the document.

SEGMENT 2 — SCOTT PELLEY, CBS, AND THE EMAIL

Same week. Same instinct. Opposite choice.

In his first interview since being fired from 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley — a 37-year veteran of the network — spoke to The New York Times and did the thing the powerful can’t survive: he produced the receipts. He was fired “for cause” on June 2 by new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton, after a staff meeting where he tore into the show’s new leadership.

The spine of it: Pelley alleged that CBS News chief Bari Weiss attempted to influence a politically sensitive 60 Minutes report on immigration protests in Minneapolis, and said her intervention amounted to editorial interference he had never before experienced at CBS News. The crackdown in question left two U.S. citizens dead at the hands of federal agents.

The “thumb on the scale”

This is the line to carry out of the night. Pelley said there was “a thumb on the scale for the president’s version of events” — a level of political influence he said he had never seen in 37 years at CBS News. The framing he describes — a woman recast as driving toward the officer who shot her, when the footage shows her turning away — was the exact framing the administration wanted.

Asked whether Weiss should be removed, Pelley didn’t blink: “Oh, gosh, yes.”

CBS’s defense IS the confession

Here’s the tell. A CBS News spokesperson said Pelley’s argument is not credible and that there is no political interference at the news organization. But notice what they didn’t do — they didn’t deny the email existed. You don’t argue about the motivation behind a document that doesn’t exist. Confirming the email and quibbling over intent is the story.

The “victim class” move nobody else is saying out loud

This is the part to expose. After Pelley confronted the new regime in front of a heartbroken newsroom — describing how Bilton pulled out his phone and read a statement off it to a room full of 50 devastated people, a moment Pelley called jaw-dropping in its callousness — management flipped the script and cast themselves as the wounded party.

During a meeting hours before he was fired, CBS News leaders initially accused him of “physically abusing” Bilton — a charge Pelley said they later backed off on.

Sit with the absurdity. A man read an email aloud in a meeting. There is zero allegation of physical contact. And management reached for the language of violence — “abuse,” “hostility” — to recast the guy holding the receipts as the aggressor.

This is the oldest trick the powerful have. When the person with the documents raises his voice, you don’t answer the documents — you accuse him of violence. Bilton wasn’t threatened. Bilton was quoted. There’s a difference, and the difference is the entire job of journalism.

And it rhymes perfectly with the rest of it: the same instinct that turns a woman turning away into a woman “driving toward” an officer turns a man reading an email into a man committing “abuse.” Invert the victim and the aggressor. Every single time.

Why it matters

This is the machine in one email. The corporate parent needed federal sign-off for a merger. The price tag came due as a multimillion-dollar settlement, a cancelled late-night host, an editor with no newsroom experience, and a purge of the journalists bulletproof enough to keep telling the truth.

They don’t want 60 Minutes dead — dead is useless to them. They want it alive, hollow, and obedient. So they fired the one man who takes notes, keeps emails, and reads them aloud.

Discovery is a hell of a drug.

One man brought the email. The other was asked for one and ran out of a barn. That’s the choice in American power right now.

THE CLOSER — MSG ON LOCKDOWN

We ended tonight with an ask. Trump is attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden — Knicks and Spurs — and the city has been turned inside out to accommodate him.

With Trump expected to attend, the NYPD and Secret Service planned to put Madison Square Garden on “lockdown,” with a block-to-two-block security perimeter around the Midtown arena, and the fan watch party outside the venue was cancelled. A security zone was established between Sixth and Eighth Avenues and 30th and 35th Streets, with the avenues closed to vehicles and general pedestrian traffic.

The first NBA Finals game at the Garden in nearly three decades, and the fans who waited a generation for it are being told to stay home so one man can sit courtside. Even a Spurs player noted Trump’s attendance “makes it inconvenient on everybody else,” with players getting screened like it’s TSA. The mayor announced an additional watch party in Bryant Park instead.

So if you’re in that building tonight, record the reaction. He’ll be in the belly of the beast — Manhattan, where Kamala Harris won more than 81% of the vote in 2024. Document it. That’s what we do now.

Stay in the fight

Dead Air is a production of The Save America Movement. If tonight’s show told you something the networks wouldn’t, the best thing you can do is make sure we can keep doing it.

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Steve Schmidt is a longtime political strategist and one of the most recognizable voices in pro-democracy commentary in America. He writes The Warning and co-hosts Dead Air with Dean Blundell, bringing decades inside national politics to bear on the fight to hold power accountable.

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