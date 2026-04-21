DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt: Bear Suits, Liquor Cabinets, and the Stories Your “Mainstream Media” Won’t Touch

April 21, 2026

Welcome back to Dead Air. This week, the legendary Steve Schmidt and I ran through the stories that got buried, softened, or flat-out ignored while cable news ran its fourteenth panel on whatever the White House wanted us looking at instead.

The premise of this show hasn’t changed: we are living through the golden age of Trump-owned or Trump-scared media, and the gap between what’s actually happening and what’s being covered has become a canyon. So here’s what didn’t lead the newscast this week — and should have.

Operation Bear Claw — The Most On-Brand Crime in America

Start with the palate cleanser, because you are going to need one.

Three people in the Los Angeles area were just sentenced in what California’s Department of Insurance christened “Operation Bear Claw.” The scheme: dress one guy up in a bear costume, have him climb into a Rolls-Royce Ghost and two Mercedes, claw up the interiors, and then submit insurance claims totalling nearly $142,000, saying a real bear had wandered in and had a bad day.

It almost worked. Bears actually do break into cars in the Lake Arrowhead area — that was the whole bet. But the insurance company got suspicious and flagged the video. Detectives sent the footage to a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who took one look and concluded it was clearly a person in a bear suit. A search warrant later turned up the costume in the suspects’ home, right where you’d expect it to be.

Steve and I kept circling back to this one because it is the single most perfect metaphor for the moment we are in. A guy in a costume, pretending to be a wild animal, filmed for evidence, submitted as truth — and it takes an actual scientist to say, “That is a man in a suit.” We are running the entire country on the Bear Suit Standard right now. Somebody tells you what you’re looking at. Someone in Washington tells you it’s a bear. And more often than not, no one sends the tape to the biologist.

The CNN “Global Rape Academy” Investigation That Should Be the Biggest Story in the World

If you missed this, you are not alone — and that is the point.

CNN’s As Equals team published a months-long investigation titled “Exposing a global ‘online rape academy’ that is teaching men how to abuse women and evade detection.” The reporting, led by Saskya Vandoorne, Kara Fox and Niamh Kennedy, went inside a Telegram group called “Zzz” with roughly 1,000 members, and documented how men were sharing tips on drugging and sexually assaulting their own wives and partners, selling so-called “sleeping liquids,” and trading videos. It linked back to the Pélicot case in France — the one where a husband spent years recruiting strangers to rape his drugged wife.

The French lawmaker Sandrine Josso, herself a survivor, is the one who coined the phrase “online rape academy.” Her words. Because that is what these spaces are: classrooms for predators.

The Telegram group was taken down during the investigation. Polish authorities detained and charged a man based on leads from CNN’s undercover work. Motherless.com — the porn site at the center of the “sleep” content — is now the target of a UK petition to get it deplatformed.

This is a global, literal, ongoing criminal conspiracy. And in any sane news cycle, this is front-page, top-of-the-hour, for weeks. Instead, it lasted roughly 36 hours on the homepage and was replaced by whatever Trump tweeted at 4 a.m.

Yes, the viral “62 million men attended” number is a misread of Motherless’s monthly traffic, as Snopes has now documented. Fine. But the correction does not lessen the horror of what the actual investigation found. It intensifies it. And the fact that the biggest story isn’t the story itself, but whether the number got repeated correctly on X — that is the media environment we are trying to describe on this show.

The Trump Liquor Cabinet — Meet Kash and Pete

This is where the rundown turned into what Steve called “the national security version of a frat house at 2 a.m.”

KASH IS MIA

The Atlantic, Sarah Fitzpatrick reporting, dropped a piece headlined “Kash Patel’s Erratic Behaviour Could Cost Him His Job,” with a subhead reporting that the FBI Director “has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.” Fitzpatrick spoke to roughly two dozen sources — current and former FBI officials, intelligence staff, hospitality-industry workers, members of Congress, lobbyists, and former advisers.

The opening anecdote is the one that should stop you cold: On April 10, Patel was locked out of an internal FBI computer system. He became convinced he had been fired by the White House and started calling aides and allies. His own lawsuit confirms he was locked out — they just dispute what it meant.

An official quoted in the piece said the concern that keeps them up at night is how Patel — the Director of the FBI — would respond to a domestic terror attack, given his unreachability. During a shooting war with Iran.

Patel’s response was to go on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business show, announce he was suing The Atlantic for $250 million, call it a “legal layup,” and then blow a big kiss to Trump on his way out. He filed on Monday. The Atlantic called the suit “meritless” and said it stands by its reporting.

And then — because the universe has a sense of humour — a video resurfaced of Patel chugging beer in the U.S. men’s hockey team’s locker room at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Wearing their gold medal. Singing. Dancing. The FBI spokesperson’s defence at the time was that it wasn’t a personal trip. Iranian state-adjacent accounts have already turned it into a LEGO Kash parody video that is currently being shared on X faster than the FBI can issue a denial.

The director of the FBI is being trolled, in LEGO, by Iran.

HEGSETH DOES PULP FICTION

On April 15, at the monthly Pentagon prayer service that Pete Hegseth — now titled “Secretary of War” after the department’s rebrand — has made a regular event, he led a room full of military officers in what he introduced as the “CSAR 25:17” prayer. Combat Search and Rescue. He said it had been recited by the “Sandy 1” A-10 crew before the rescue of a downed American airman in Iran.

The text he read?

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of camaraderie and duty shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy One, when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”

That is Jules Winnfield. That is Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction, right before he empties his gun into a guy on a couch.

To be fair — and we tried to be — Hegseth didn’t claim it was scripture verbatim. He said it was meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17. And the actual Ezekiel 25:17, in the King James, is much shorter and much less Tarantino: it is a warning of divine vengeance on the Philistines. The Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell went on X to defend him and accused anyone pointing out the Pulp Fiction connection of “peddling fake news.”

Then — and this is the part that Steve said we should not let slide — Hegseth told the room that what they talk about in worship should inform “the remainder of our day and the remainder of our week,” including, explicitly, military decisions. Fifteen minutes before the prayer, he told them, he’d been discussing blockades with Admiral Cooper. Then came the revenge prayer borrowed from a hit man in a crime movie.

Even Steve Bannon, of all people, went on the air to tell Hegseth to knock off the religious talk in briefings about Iran because it was distracting from the operational details.

When Steve Bannon is the voice of restraint, you are somewhere none of us has been before.

Meanwhile, Hegseth’s line on the press is unchanged from last month: everyone else is a pharisee and a liar, and only he and Trump tell the truth.

Trump vs. The World (and the Pope, and apparently the Nuclear Codes)

On Sunday, April 19, Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran had violated the ceasefire by firing on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened to knock out “every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.” He closed with “IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” and the phrase that became the headline — “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Two weeks ago, the nice version involved threatening to wipe out “a whole civilization.”

That post is the one that got Pope Leo XIV to call the rhetoric “truly unacceptable” and remind Americans that attacks on civilian infrastructure violate international law. The Pope urged Americans to press their members of Congress for peace.

Trump responded by posting that the Pope is “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and later shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus.

Even Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana — who spent years as the most reliable bow-tied cheerleader on Fox — went on The Big Weekend Show and said, and I’m paraphrasing because we still live under copyright law: he loves Trump like a taco, but he does not want a “holy war with the pope,” and the press, he said, sucks it up like a Hoover Deluxe.

And then — and this is the part where you want to be sitting down — a tweet that Steve flagged alleges Trump was pushing for the use of nuclear codes against Iran. We are not going to pretend that the claim has been verified in the way we’d want before calling it a fact. But the fact that it is circulating, from credible accounts, in the middle of an active shooting war, at a moment when the FBI Director may or may not be reachable, while the Secretary of Defence is reading movie dialogue at a prayer service — that itself is the story.

This is the Bear Suit Standard again. Somebody is telling us this is all totally normal. Somebody else is telling us we’re overreacting. And no one is asking the biologist.

Mark Carney Files for Divorce, and the Best Candidate You’ve Never Heard Of

On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney released a direct-to-camera video address to the Canadian people. In it, he said — carefully, the way only a former central banker can say it — that Canada’s deep economic ties to the United States, which used to be a strength, are now “weaknesses that we must correct.” He said hope is not a plan, and nostalgia is not a strategy. He said Canada cannot rely on one foreign partner.

In the language of diplomacy, that is a divorce filing.

Carney’s not wrong. Trump’s tariffs are at levels not seen since the Great Depression. Carney just secured a majority government. He met with Xi Jinping in October and called it a “turning point.” He’s openly talking about deepening ties with the UK, Australia, New Zealand — the Commonwealth — and pulling away from Washington. He is, in real time, auditioning to be the leader of the Western free world.

That is the vacancy no one in the American press wants to admit exists.

And on the American side of the ledger — Steve’s pick, and I agree — keep your eye on Jon Ossoff. A serious, calm, institutionalist senator from Georgia who just happens to understand where the country is, where it’s been, and what it needs to come back from. He might be the best potential presidential candidate you have barely heard of. He is very much a Dead Air candidate to watch.

The Through-Line

Every story on the board this week is the same story.

A guy in a bear suit is getting a Rolls-Royce claim approved until somebody sends the tape to a biologist. A Telegram group running a “rape academy” for a year before a news organization finally sat down and read the damn chat. An FBI director locked out of his own computer, thinking he’d been fired, and calling around to find out — and the coverage is “how dare you report this.” A Defence Secretary reading Pulp Fiction to generals and calling it scripture. A president threatening to take out the power grid of a country of 90 million people while his own senators beg him to stop picking fights with the Pope. And the closest ally the United States has ever had quietly tells its own citizens, on camera, that it’s time to stop depending on us.

None of this is normal. None of this is a drill. And the only job we have on this show is to keep calling the bear a man in a suit.

We’ll see you next week on Dead Air.

— Thanks as always to Steve Schmidt for joining. And of course, thank you to the incredible team The Save America Movement for making this possible. Subscribe, share with someone who still thinks cable news is covering this, and leave a comment with the story from this week you think got buried the hardest.

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