DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt: Recapping Trump's White Trash White House Bash

Why every MSM outlet is glazing the sycophantic “Freedom 250” White Trash fueled Grift-o-rama, Steve Schmidt and I spent the hour giving you a real perspective of the single most toxic, degrading weekend of the Trump Regime’s hostage taking of America.

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They bolted a 92-foot steel structure over the South Lawn of the White House. They lit it red, white, and blue. They parked a cage fight underneath it. And they did all of this for one man’s 80th birthday — sponsored by crypto, monetized in real time, broadcast to the country as a “once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.”

And the guest of honor fell asleep in the front row.

That’s not me editorializing. That’s the tape. That’s Freedom 250. And on this week’s DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt for the Save America Movement, we walked through the whole rotten weekend beat by beat, because it wasn’t one scandal — it was four, stacked on top of each other like a clown car of grift, and every single one tells you the same story: this is a family that treats every institution it touches as a vending machine.

The party nobody came to

Dana White spent months selling you a fantasy: 85,000 screaming patriots packing the Ellipse, free tickets, the biggest viewing party in the history of the city.

Here’s what actually showed up. Variety — not exactly a resistance outlet — called the Ellipse “lightly attended.” NBC’s people on the ground watched the crowd thin as the night dragged toward midnight, down to “thousands” waiting on the main event. Not 85,000. Not the friendly “80,000” the Washington Times floated. A field that was supposed to be a human sea, and instead you got a few thousand and a lot of grass.

And that was the free section. The part anybody could walk into at no cost. They couldn’t give it away.

Inside the fence it was worse, because those seats had a price — reportedly $1 million to $1.5 million a package. And by fight time the cameras caught what a million bucks bought: empty chairs. Ringside. At the White House. On national television. The single most expensive room in American political theater that weekend, and they couldn’t paper the front row.

Those empty seats weren’t a logistics hiccup. They were a polling result you could photograph.

And then the man whose name was on the whole bloated production closed his eyes. The clip’s been ricocheting around X — head settling, eyes shut, the mouth doing the thing. (For the record, and because we do facts here even when they’re delicious: that’s a viral clip from an advocacy account, not a wire-service confirmation. But it’s out there, it’s spreading, and the image is the image.) You throw the loudest party in America to prove you’ve still got it, and you doze off in your own cage. There’s no spin for that. It spins itself.

While we’re here: they staged the weigh-in at the Lincoln Memorial. They projected Conor McGregor — a man found liable for sexual assault in civil court — up the side of the Washington Monument as a “tribute.” Somebody in a production meeting looked at that list and said yes, that’s the patriotic note we want for America’s 250th. Nobody stopped it.

Oh, and the President of the United States spent part of the run-up publicly beefing with The Weather Channel over a forecast of rain, 30 mph winds, and mosquitoes. A sitting president, picking a fight with the weather. In the year of our Lord 2026.

The U.S. Army, brought to you by Coinbase

This is the one that should turn your stomach regardless of how you vote.

The official U.S. Army account posted footage from the event — the color guard, the regimental flags, the whole solemn martial display — and it ran in the same frame as the night’s corporate branding. The flags of the Republic, sharing screen space with a crypto exchange’s logo and a Paramount+ bug. The veterans’ group Veterans For Responsible Leadership said exactly what a lot of people were thinking: the United States Army, now sponsored by Coinbase and loyal to Trump above all else. A disgrace. Their word.

Roughly 2,300 of the 4,300 seats reportedly went to active-duty service members, and Sunday doubled as the Army’s 251st birthday. Sounds like an honor — until you watch how it got used. Cameras cutting again and again to uniforms in the crowd. Archival battlefield footage spliced between cage fights. The entire armed forces of the United States, deployed as B-roll for a birthday party. There was even reporting on an alleged Pentagon memo screening ticketed troops by waist-to-height ratio — soldiers selected for how they’d frame on camera. Set dressing in fatigues.

Remember who was milking it. This is a man who, by his own former lawyer’s account, faked an injury to dodge Vietnam, and who reportedly called dead American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.” That man spent Sunday night using living ones as a backdrop while a crypto logo rode shotgun on the flag.

The $616 million coin heist — the grift IS the product

Now let me tell you about a magic trick.

A guy pulls a coin out of his pocket three days before he’s sworn in. Not a real coin — a meme coin, a digital nothing with a cartoon of his own fist-pump on it — and he says to the crowd: put your money in here. And about two million people, God love their gullible hearts, pour roughly $1.2 billion into a token called $TRUMP.

Then the magician makes the money disappear. Poof. $616 million of it, straight into the family’s pocket. When the lights came up and the crowd checked their wallets, more than $700 million was just… gone. A coin that peaked above $73 now trades around two bucks. A 97% faceplant. Reuters put a forensic accountant’s eye on the whole thing.

Here’s the mechanic that matters. They minted one billion tokens — and let the public buy only 20% of them. The other 80% stayed locked in the vault, held by two family-tied entities: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC (I am not making that name up). When 80% of a thing is in the magician’s vault and only 20% is on the floor, the “price” you see isn’t a price. It’s a puppet show. The public bids against itself for scraps while the people who own the pie decide when to start slicing.

Blockchain firm Chainalysis crunched the wallets. 58 wallets made more than $10 million each — about $1.1 billion in gains for a tiny handful of insiders and whales who knew when to get in and, more importantly, when to get out. And on the other side of that trade? 764,000 wallets lost money. Three-quarters of a million people. Mostly small holders. The “his guy” voter who thought buying the coin was like buying a MAGA hat — except the hat doesn’t evaporate 97% of its value while the guy who sold it to you tours the biggest losers around the White House as a prize.

Yeah. That happened. Black-tie dinner for the top holders, White House tour for the biggest 25 wallets. They gamified getting fleeced.

And the coin was just one of four. Reuters tallied the $TRUMP coin, World Liberty Financial, American Bitcoin, and ALT5 Sigma — and the family has cleared at least $2.3 billion in profit since he walked back into the Oval Office. Guess what the people on the other side of those four ventures lost. $2.3 billion. It’s not a coincidence. It’s a mirror. A zero-sum machine, run from inside the building that’s supposed to regulate it.

The White House’s defense? That everything he does is “in the interests of the American people.” The American people lost $2.3 billion. And eight government ethics experts told Reuters it might actually be legal — not because it’s clean, but because nobody ever imagined a president shameless enough to need a law against it.

He told us himself, years ago, and Reuters dug it up like a fossil that explains the whole species: “The licensing deals are the best of all deals because there’s no risk.” No risk. For him. All the risk got outsourced to a guy in Ohio who put his kid’s college fund into a fist-pump cartoon because the President told him to.

Eric, the dollar signs, and “it’s AI!”

And then there’s Eric.

Some alleged DM screenshots went nuclear hours before the first punch — posted by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, then nuked about 15 minutes later. In them, “Eric” works the angle on a verified UFC broadcaster: who’s winning, you placing bets, any fighters injured, and finally the quiet part into a megaphone — are any of the fights rigged? With dollar-sign emojis. He typed the dollar signs.

Now — we do facts here. Nothing’s verified. Screenshots are trivially fakeable in 2026, and later that same night Cormier’s account started spamming a Trump-themed crypto scam, which is the fingerprint of a hack-and-pump, not a whistleblower. So the likeliest read is that the DMs are a fake.

But here’s why it traveled to 8 million views before the fights even started: because “Trump kid shakes down a Hall of Famer for a rigged-fight tip with dollar signs” is the most believable sentence in America. Their brand did the forgery’s heavy lifting. When the fake is indistinguishable from your reputation — the fake isn’t the story. The reputation is.

(And the punchline: the alleged “tip” was garbage. He was eyeing Diego Lopes for an upset. Lopes was the favorite, and went out and knocked his guy cold in the opening bout. Even as a hypothetical fight-fixer, he’d be a bad one.)

The tarp over the Kennedy Center

A judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center. The administration filed paperwork swearing it complied.

And as of Monday morning — per WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, amplified by CBS’s Scott MacFarlane — the tarp is still up, obscuring the name of the building entirely. Consequence reported it looks like the plan is to keep a permanent cover over the building rather than reveal the name’s been removed.

Sit with the symbolism. The man who has spent his entire life bolting his name onto every surface he could reach — buildings, steaks, a university, a coin — is now hiding behind a tarp on a federal arts institution because a court made him take the name down. A cover-up you can literally photograph.

The $300 billion surrender — and the man already building the fall guy

While the cage was on the lawn, the actual catastrophe was happening on paper.

After declaring “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED” something like 39 times in 105 days, Trump’s been strutting around calling a “very strong” memorandum of understanding with Iran a triumph. The problem is Iran’s own state media published the draft. Not leaked it. Published it. With a flourish. Because when you win this badly, you frame the receipt.

Big caveat, said plainly: the 14-point draft Mehr News printed is unverified, and neither government has officially confirmed its contents. Now here’s what’s reportedly in the thing Iran is bragging about:

$24 billion in frozen assets released — half of it before final talks even begin.

Oil and petrochemical sanctions: suspended, day one.

The naval blockade: lifted within 30 days.

The Strait of Hormuz reopened — on Iran’s terms.

U.S. forces withdrawn from “areas surrounding Iran.”

A reconstruction package “worth at least $300 billion “ the U.S. and allies are “required to present.”

And the retina-detacher: Iran’s missile program and its proxies — Hezbollah, the Houthis, the whole franchise — “removed from the agenda entirely.”

So what does America get? Iran “reaffirms” its commitment under a 1968 treaty not to build a bomb. That’s the entire haul. A sticky note we’ve had taped to the fridge since the Johnson administration — in exchange for $324 billion in motion, the strait, the troops, and permanent immunity on missiles and proxies.

Here’s the part that should make the teeth hurt. These are the same people who spent a decade screaming that Obama’s deal was the worst surrender in American history. That deal got 98% of Iran’s uranium gone, enrichment capped at 3.67% for fifteen years, centrifuges dismantled, IAEA cameras on the stockpile, a one-year breakout clock — and the money released only after verified compliance. Money after compliance. Trump’s structure is the exact inversion: pay first, talk later. The contractor demanding the full deposit before he’ll even drive over to quote the job.

And it won’t even hold, because Israel was never at the table and says it isn’t bound — striking Lebanon while the ink dries. You cannot promise Iran a ceasefire on a front you don’t command.

Then watch the most cynical move of all. Lindsey Graham — who has never been within a country mile of a position the White House didn’t pre-clear — put out a careful little statement welding the deal to “the architect, Vice President Vance.” Not Trump. Vance. That’s not a compliment. That’s casting. Trump keeps the Hormuz victory lap; Vance gets handed the credit today precisely so he can be handed the blame tomorrow, right around the midterms, when the whole thing comes apart. He didn’t end a war. He bought his way out of one with your money and somebody else’s leverage, called it strength, mailed the receipt to Tehran, and pre-addressed the blame to his own VP.

And then, the algae

You want the metaphor? They handed you that too.

Trump’s own post bragged about celebrating against the backdrop of the “beautifully new Reflecting Pool” — 300 military musicians, flyovers, the largest fireworks show in history, the works.

And then the cameras got close to the water. Surprise. It’s full of algae.

A presidency in one frame: all surface, scummy underneath.

What actually died on the lawn

Strip away the fighters — Gaethje bloodying Topuria for a belt was the least objectionable thing that happened all weekend — and look at what was left standing under that cage.

A president asleep at his own party. A free crowd that didn’t come. Million-dollar seats sitting empty on camera. The United States Army turned into branded content next to a crypto logo. 764,000 people robbed of $700 million while 58 wallets walked off rich. A son screaming “AI!” over a scandal his family’s reputation made believable. A federal arts center hidden under a tarp because a judge made them take the name down. The Middle East handed to Tehran with the bill mailed to the American taxpayer. And a Reflecting Pool full of algae as the literal backdrop.

That’s not a celebration of 250 years. That’s a wake made to look like an 80th birthday party.

The building survived the weekend. Something inside it didn’t.

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This is what unchecked grift looks like when every institution becomes a vending machine. Nobody ever wrote the law against this — which means the people have to be the check. That’s the whole point of the The Save America Movement. Subscribe, share, organize, show up. Keep your eyes open, and your wallet closed.

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