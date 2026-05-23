Dead Air with Steve Schmidt: The Ebola Outbreak And the Death of The American Hegemony Is a Christian Nationalism Story. Cruelty Isn’t a Side Effect. It’s the Product.

Today on Dead Air, brought to you by The Save America Movement, Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Hell Bent author Brian Recker joined Steve Schmidt and me to connect three threads cable news works overtime to keep apart.

Mainstream media loves a box. Ebola goes in the “Africa health” box. Bezos goes in the “billionaire” box. Christian nationalism goes in the “culture war” box. Keep them separate, file them separately, and nobody has to say the thing out loud: it’s one story.

Today, Steve Schmidt and I refused the boxes. We brought in two people who don’t think in them — SAM Science Chair Dr. Angela Rasmussen, one of the sharpest virologists alive, and Brian Recker, author of Hell Bent, who’s spent years mapping how Christian nationalism rewires the American conscience. Four people. One through-line. The death of empathy as a deliberate political project — and the corpses it’s already producing.

We also had a laugh at Trump refusing to go to Don Jr’s wedding - “a person I (he’s) known for a long time” and Jeff Bezos’ “don’t blame us, billionaires if you’re poor” interview on MSNOW.

1 — START WITH THE OUTBREAK MSM WON’T SIT WITH.

Ebola in Ituri Province, DRC. Confirmed mid-May, already across the border into Uganda. More than 540 suspected cases and at least 131 deaths as of May 19 — and officials say the real number is higher. The WHO declared a global health emergency on May 16.

The strain matters. This is Bundibugyo — one of the rarest of the four Ebola viruses, with no vaccine and no specific treatment. Every vaccine and therapeutic we have was built for the Zaire strain. Rasmussen walked us through the gut-punch: the first samples tested negative, because the tests only looked for Zaire. Bundibugyo slipped past the diagnostics for weeks. Patient one showed symptoms on April 24 and died in three days. Genetic fingerprinting didn’t catch the virus until May 14.

That delay is the whole story. And it didn’t happen in the Congo. It happened in Washington.

2 — THIS IS THE FIRST EBOLA OUTBREAK OF THE POST-USAID ERA. THAT’S NOT A COINCIDENCE.

For decades, the boring scaffolding of outbreak response — getting samples from a remote village to a lab, staffing isolation wards, paying contact tracers — ran through USAID and its partners. Trump didn’t “streamline” that. He demolished it.

The numbers: U.S. aid to the DRC fell from nearly $1.2 billion in fiscal 2024 to roughly $67 million in the last three months of 2025. By January, an estimated 258,000 jobs had been lost across the global development sector. USAID’s former DRC health director told NPR that in this outbreak, samples were delayed and degraded in transit — exactly the logistics USAID used to cover.

A virus doesn’t read your budget. You cut surveillance, you don’t save money — you just move the cost. And the cost gets paid in dead people. One researcher’s estimate already puts the aid cuts at 300,000 additional deaths in the DRC. Broader modelling: up to 14 million more dead worldwide by 2030.

The tell? The administration is reportedly trying to redirect $2 billion in global health funding to pay for the cost of shutting down USAID, including $647 million stripped from global health security itself. You don’t bill the public for dismantling the fire department unless the fire was never what scared you.

3 — BRIAN RECKER’S THREAD: EMPATHY WAS THE TARGET, NOT THE CASUALTY.

Here’s where today’s episode earned its keep. It’s easy to call the aid cuts callous and move on. Recker wouldn’t let us.

His argument, straight out of Hell Bent: the erosion of empathy isn’t a byproduct. It’s the point. A specific strain of Christian nationalism has spent years recoding empathy as a weakness — a sin, even — a con that “globalists” use to guilt real Americans into caring about people who don’t share their faith, their border, or their skin. “America First” stops being a trade slogan and becomes a theology: suffering over there is not your moral problem, and anyone who says otherwise is the enemy.

Absorb that, and cutting aid to a dying kid in Ituri isn’t a hard call you grit your teeth through. It’s a virtue. That’s the machine Recker says was built on purpose. The Ebola response is what it looks like running.

Here’s a reworked closing — it keeps your voice but lands the Memorial Day weight Steve brought to the room.

THE THROUGH-LINE.

The Congo outbreak isn’t a foreign health story. It’s a preview. It’s what a country looks like once it’s been successfully taught that other people’s pain isn’t its concern. The aid cuts are the mechanism. Christian nationalism is the permission slip. Billionaire media is the box-keeper.

Millions abroad pay first. But a country that trains itself out of caring doesn’t get to draw a clean line at the water’s edge. The instinct, once you kill it, is dead at home too.

That’s what MSM whiffed on. That’s why we did the show.

STEVE’S LAST WORD.

Steve closed the episode the way only Steve can — not with an argument, but with a reading. From his favorite book. The story of America’s repatriated war dead from the Second World War: the young men brought home in flag-draped boxes, and the ones who never came home at all, buried under white crosses in soil they liberated and never saw in peacetime.

He read it because it answers the question this whole episode was really asking. Who is America? Not the regime. Not the cruelty dressed up as virtue. Not the men shredding the aid that fed the hungry and counting it a win. America — the real one, the one worth the word — was a nation that understood freedom is not free, that empathy is not weakness, that you sacrifice for people you will never meet because their dignity is bound up with your own. Those boys didn’t storm a beach so that, eighty years on, their grandchildren would be taught that caring is a con.

This weekend we remember them. We say their names. We stand at the graves. And we should be honest about the affront — that the regime now governing in their country would have those same young men believe their sacrifice was a sucker’s bet. It wasn’t. It was the best of us. It is still who we are, if we have the spine to choose it.

So from Steve, from me, from everyone at Dead Air: hold your people close this weekend. Thank the ones who gave everything. And remember what they bought with it — because it is ours to keep or ours to lose.

A solemn and heartfelt Memorial Day Weekend to you and your family.

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Dead Air with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell, brought to you by The Save America Movement Save America Movement. Thanks to Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Brian Recker, author of Hell Bent, for joining us.

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