Dean's LIVE: “A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight” - What Trump’s Truth Social Post Really Means, and What Comes Next

April 7, 2026

We didn’t plan this one. We never do when the world tilts on its axis.

This morning, at just after 8 a.m. Washington time, the President of the United States posted a message to Truth Social that’s, well, concerning. In a nuclear armageddon kind of way:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

That’s not a negotiating tactic. That’s not bluster. That is the leader of the world’s most powerful military — a man with unilateral authority over its nuclear arsenal — announcing, in public, that he may annihilate a civilization by nightfall.

We went live immediately. We called in two of the sharpest, most experienced military minds we know: Ken Harbaugh, Navy veteran, combat pilot, and former congressional candidate who has spent years sounding the alarm on democratic erosion; and Denver Riggleman, retired Air Force intelligence officer, former Congressman, and one of the few people in this country who has worked both the halls of power and the shadows of the intelligence world. Together, we tried to do what the moment demanded: think clearly about the unthinkable.

Here’s what we covered. Here’s what you need to know.

The Post Itself: Read It Like a Soldier, Not a Pundit

Most of the media is treating Trump’s Truth Social post as rhetoric. Ken Harbaugh’s first words on our call cut through that immediately.

“When someone in command says it will probably happen, that’s not a threat. That’s an operational signal.”

Strip away the grandiosity. Strip away the “God Bless the Great People of Iran” benediction at the end. What remains is a sitting president telegraphing to the world — and to his own military commanders — that strikes on civilian infrastructure are imminent, massive, and personal.

The 8 p.m. ET deadline Trump set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz isn’t a diplomatic framework. It’s a countdown. And Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier directly this morning: “8 p.m. is happening.”

Denver Riggleman framed it in intelligence terms: “What you’re watching is a man who processes the world through attention and leverage. The post isn’t about Iran. It’s about him — being the one who decides whether a civilization lives or dies tonight. That’s the psychological architecture driving every word.”

A rapist. A felon. A man who has never in his life accepted a loss or absorbed a consequence. And tonight, he holds the switch.

The Weapons: What “An Attack Like They Have Not Seen” Actually Means

Trump promised Iran “an attack like they have not seen.” Let’s be precise about what that could mean, because precision matters here.

MOABs and Daisy Cutters — Conventional Annihilation

The GBU-43/B — the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs” — is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal. Its blast radius can level everything within a mile. It was designed for tunnel systems and hardened infrastructure. Power plants. Bridges. The civilian grid. The targets Trump has explicitly named.

The BLU-82 “Daisy Cutter,” its predecessor, was used to clear jungle in Vietnam and detonate minefields in the Gulf War. Both weapons are area-denial instruments. They do not discriminate. They are not surgical. They are, by design, civilization-erasers at the local level.

Ken walked us through what a coordinated strike campaign using these munitions against Iran’s power grid, bridge network, and water infrastructure would look like on the ground: “You’re not just turning off the lights. You’re collapsing the systems that keep 90 million people alive. Water treatment. Hospitals. Food supply chains. Heat in winter. You do that, and people don’t die in the explosion. They die in the weeks and months after. That’s the definition of collective punishment. That’s a war crime.”

The UN Secretary-General said exactly that today. So did France’s Foreign Minister. So did Human Rights Watch. Trump told reporters he’s “not at all” concerned.

The Nuclear Question — Because Someone Has To Ask It. And not just Anthony Scaramucci

We said we’d go there, so let’s go there.

Is nuclear deployment on the table?

Denver Riggleman’s answer was careful and chilling: “I won’t say it’s likely. But I can no longer say it’s unthinkable, and that itself is a catastrophic failure of American governance.”

Here’s the architecture of concern: Trump has unilateral launch authority. The chain of command does not include a congressional check on first use. The Goldwater-Nichols Act and its descendants require military compliance with lawful orders — and the definition of “lawful” in this administration has been stretched beyond recognition. We have a Defense Secretary who has literally prayed for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy” at a Pentagon worship service. We have anonymous NCO complaints that commanders told troops Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon.”

A tactical nuclear strike on Iranian infrastructure — framed as a “decisive” end to the conflict — is not a scenario we should be refusing to model. The people in that room believe they are doing God’s work. And people who believe that do not apply the same cost-benefit analysis the rest of us do.

Ken was direct: “The entire architecture of nuclear deterrence is built on the assumption of rational actors. We need to be honest with ourselves about whether that assumption holds right now.”

The Chain Reaction: Military, Regional, Global

Here’s what we mapped out if tonight’s strikes are as broad as threatened:

Immediate Military Escalation

Iran has already hit Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical infrastructure in Jubail. It has targeted UAE facilities. It has drone-struck U.S. allies across the Gulf. A massive strike on Iranian civilian infrastructure — power plants, bridges, water systems — does not end the war. It metastasizes it.

Iran’s asymmetric capacity is significant and distributed. Hezbollah. Houthi forces. Militia networks across Iraq and Syria. An attack that kills or displaces millions of Iranian civilians doesn’t eliminate those networks — it supercharges their recruiting pipeline for a generation. Every military historian on the planet knows this. The people in the White House either don’t, or don’t care.

The Strait of Hormuz and Global Energy

The International Energy Agency’s chief said today this crisis is “more serious than 1973, 1979, and 2002 combined.” About a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas moves through the Strait. It is already blocked. A wider war doesn’t reopen it. It locks it shut. The cascading economic consequences — for Europe, Asia, and working Americans — are severe and immediate. We are talking about an energy shock that makes the 1970s look manageable.

Ideological Blowback — The Recruitment Apocalypse

Denver spent significant time here, because this is where his intelligence background speaks most clearly.

“Pete Hegseth conducting Pentagon prayer services invoking Jesus Christ as U.S. troops bomb a Muslim country is not a side story. It is the story. It is the single greatest propaganda gift to every jihadist recruiting operation on the planet. You couldn’t design a better radicalization tool if you tried.”

The MRFF — the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, a group that is 95% Christian — has received over 200 complaints from active-duty service members about commanders framing this war in terms of biblical prophecy and End Times theology. Thirty Democratic members of Congress have called for a Pentagon Inspector General investigation. A non-commissioned officer submitted a complaint stating a commander told troops Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon.”

This is not fringe. This is the operating ideology of the civilian leadership of the United States military.

The Muslim world — 1.8 billion people — is watching a Secretary of Defense with crusader cross tattoos, who wrote a book called American Crusade, lead a war against an Islamic republic while reciting scripture and calling for “no mercy.” The blowback from this will outlast every one of us.

The Domestic Collapse

Here at home, what does a war crimes trial look like when the president doesn’t recognize international law? What does a 25th Amendment conversation look like when the Cabinet is populated with true believers? Republican Congressman Mike Collins posted “25th AMENDMENT!!!” on X this morning. The Georgia Republican wrote: “We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

That’s a Republican. From Georgia. Today.

Chuck Schumer called Trump “extremely sick.” Progressive Democrats called the Truth Social post “genocidal.” And the White House’s response to questions about whether “whole civilization” meant civilian targets? The spokesperson said, simply: “Refer to the TRUTH.”

The domestic political structure that would normally constrain a president in this moment — Congress, Cabinet, courts — has been systematically hollowed out over the last year. We are operating without a functional safety net.

The Psychology of the Man Holding the Switch

We keep having to come back to this, because it’s the variable that makes all the modeling unreliable.

This is a man who has been found liable for sexual abuse. Who was convicted on 34 felony counts. Who has spent his entire life in the grip of two compulsions: being the center of attention, and getting what he wants. His own officials describe him — anonymously, because they’re afraid — as “the most bloodthirsty” person in his administration, “like a mad dog.” More hawkish than Hegseth. More hawkish than Rubio.

He has set and extended this deadline multiple times. He has oscillated between “negotiations are going great” and “they’ll have no bridges, no power plants, no anything” — sometimes in the same post. This is not strategic ambiguity. This is a man governed entirely by impulse and ego, with no coherent theory of victory, no defined objective, and no plan for the morning after.

Denver put it precisely: “There is no endgame here. There is only the moment. And the moment, for him, is this: the whole world is watching, and he gets to decide. That’s what he’s been waiting for his entire life.”

The world is waiting on a deadline set by a man like that. And his Secretary of Defense thinks he’s fighting a holy war.

All bets are off.

What You Can Do Right Now

This is not a moment for despair. It is a moment for clarity and action.

Contact your members of Congress today. Tell them the War Powers Resolution exists for exactly this moment. Tell them their silence is complicity. Tell them history will not be kind.

Demand accountability on Hegseth’s religious war rhetoric. The Inspector General investigation that 30 Democratic members of Congress have requested into commanders invoking biblical prophecy needs your public support.

Talk to people in your life. Not online. In person. The normalization of this — the slow drift into accepting the unacceptable — is one of the most dangerous forces in this crisis.

Stay with us. We will be back live tonight as the 8 p.m. deadline approaches. Ken and Denver have both agreed to return. This is not over.

Ken Harbaugh is a Navy combat veteran, former congressional candidate, and host of Burn the Boats. Denver Riggleman is a retired Air Force intelligence officer, former Republican Congressman from Virginia, and author of The Breach. Both joined us today without hesitation, because that’s what people who’ve actually served do when the country needs them.

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Thank you Lev Parnas, Mary Cumens, Kay Walten, ITS Never Happening…, Wendy E, and many others for tuning into my live video with Denver Riggleman and The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.