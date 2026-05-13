Dean's LIVE: Aliens, Oligarchs, and the Trump Family Grift Machine: Denver Riggleman Breaks Down Congress's Most Unhinged Week Yet

This week’s Dean’s LIVE with former Congressman, USAF veteran, and intelligence expert Denver Riggleman was a fire-hose of insanity, and Denver — as always — brought the receipts.

We covered a LOT. Here’s the recap.

🛸 The UFO Document Dump That Wasn’t

Trump’s big, hyped-up UFO disclosure landed with all the impact of a wet paper bag. A joke. A nothingburger. But somehow that joke triggered the most deranged week in Congress in recent memory.

Enter Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna, who pivoted hard from “we want transparency” to floating that:

There’s a new “alien religion” quietly emerging

A shadowy deep state is hiding reverse-engineered alien technology

That tech, if released, could be used to win foreign wars

Denver — who actually worked in USAF intelligence and the NSA — walked us through why this kind of thing isn’t just goofy LARPing. It’s a deliberate distraction architecture. The dumber the headline, the less oxygen there is for the actual scandals. Speaking of which…

💰 The $10 BILLION IRS Payout: A Self-Dealing Masterclass

This one is so brazen it almost defies belief. Trump is reportedly receiving a $10 billion payout from the IRS — for “malicious prosecution” — authorized by Todd Blanche, who is now the U.S. Attorney General AND was previously Trump’s personal defense lawyer.

Let’s review who Trump actually is, in the eyes of American courts:

Convicted of 34 felony counts in the New York hush-money case

Found liable for tax fraud in the NY civil case

Adjudicated by a federal jury to have sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll

And the Justice Department, run by his own former lawyer, is cutting him a ten-figure check. Denver — who has spent his post-Congress life chasing money flows, shell companies, and disinformation networks — called it what it is: state-sanctioned self-enrichment.

👨‍👦 The Trump Sons’ Sole-Source Bonanza

Denver took us through the pattern, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Trump-adjacent companies receiving sole-source U.S. government grants, loans, and contracts:

Vulcan Elements (rare earth play)

Powerus

Unusual Machines (drone components — Don Jr. is on the board)

A mine deal in Kazakhstan

These aren’t competitive bids. These are gifts. Public money, no competition, family-connected entities. The federal procurement process is being treated like a Trump Org loyalty program.

🇨🇳 Eric Trump’s Beijing Adventure

Eric Trump landed in China today with a planeload of Trump-aligned oligarchs. The cover story? Diplomacy. The reality, per Denver?

Deals. For everyone on that flight.

Not improving U.S.–China relations. Not advancing any U.S. national interest. A flying real-estate-and-influence roadshow, with the President’s son as the closer. Denver — whose intel background means he reads these movements differently than most — laid out exactly why a foreign trip like this, with that passenger manifest, is a counterintelligence professional’s worst nightmare.

🗺️ Virginia Redistricting & The 2026 Forecast

We closed on Virginia’s redistricting fight and Denver’s projections for 2026. Bottom line from a former Republican congressman who knows that map cold:

Democrats will win the House. Regardless.

The math, the energy, the suburban collapse for the GOP, the brand toxicity of the Trump crime family — Denver thinks none of it can be gerrymandered around at this point. The House is gone for the Republicans, and he’s increasingly bullish on the Senate path too.

📌 About Denver Riggleman

Denver Riggleman is a former U.S. Congressman (VA-5, 2019–2021), a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran who served as an intelligence officer, and a former contractor for the NSA, NRO, and Joint Intelligence community. He served as Senior Technical Adviser to the January 6th Select Committee, where his data work helped trace the architecture of the coup attempt. He’s the author of The Breach, co-owner of Silverback Distillery in Virginia, and CEO of HOOTL AI. In 2023, he joined Hunter Biden’s legal team doing data analysis. He’s one of the very few people in this fight who can read a money trail, a comms network, and a foreign intelligence operation — and explain all three in plain English.

🔗 Follow & Subscribe to Denver

Substack: denverriggleman.substack.com — subscribe for his deep dives, J6 text releases, and live conversations

Co-host: Truth in the Barrel podcast

Host: Denver After Dark

Book: The Breach — his inside account of the January 6th investigation

If you value reporting that names names and follows the money, hit the subscribe button on Denver’s Substack. He’s been sitting on receipts for years and he is done being quiet.

Share

Thanks for joining us on Dean’s LIVE. Hit subscribe, share this recap, and we’ll see you next time.

— Dean

Thank you Lev Parnas, Vicki Whicker, PJ Schuster, Farmers AGAINST trump., the real pambo, and many others for tuning into my live video with Denver Riggleman! Join me for my next live video in the app.