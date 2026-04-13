Dean’s LIVE: Intel Briefing With @JacobKaarsbo: The Wall Is Crumbling - Greenland Ops, Iran Theatre, and Orbán’s Fall

April 13, 2026

What a show. Jacob Kaarsbo joined me on Dean’s LIVE and we tore through the week’s biggest stories — from Trump’s information war on Greenland to the collapse of the authoritarian old guard in Hungary. Buckle up. Here’s the recap.

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Greenland: The Psyop That Won’t Quit

The Trump regime is back at it with Greenland, and this time the playbook is pure information warfare. Non-stop Facebook operations targeting Greenlanders, pushing the message that Denmark hates them, that they’re forgotten, that America is their real friend. It’s textbook influence campaigning — divide the population from its government, soften the ground for annexation rhetoric.

This comes against the backdrop of Trump’s ongoing obsession with taking control of the island — an obsession that’s included tariff threats against eight NATO allies, the deployment of a nuclear submarine near Nuuk, and, lest we forget, the promise of “a great hospital ship” to a territory that already has free universal healthcare.

Speaking of which — where IS the hospital ship? The USNS Mercy is sitting in drydock in Alabama. Has been since July 2025. It’s not going anywhere. But the propaganda post went out anyway, complete with an illustration. The Danish Prime Minister responded with an Instagram post about how lovely it is to live somewhere with free healthcare for everyone. Didn’t mention Trump by name. Didn’t need to.

Jacob, having spent his career in Danish intelligence, had plenty to say about this. The information operations are real, they’re persistent, and they’re designed to create fractures where none naturally exist. Greenlanders have made their position clear. Their Premier said it plainly: “Greenland does not want to be owned by the USA. Greenland will not be governed by the USA.” Trump’s response? “That’s their problem.”

The “Double Blockade” of Iran: All Theater, No Substance

Now let’s talk about the Iran blockade — or as I’m calling it, the double blockade, because apparently one layer of bluster wasn’t enough.

Here’s the timeline of absurdity: The Trump administration eased sanctions on Iranian oil at sea just weeks ago — a move to try to bring down oil prices. Democrats rightly pointed out this was handing a windfall to an adversary. Then, after peace talks in Islamabad collapsed over the nuclear issue, Trump declared — in all caps on Truth Social, naturally — that the US Navy would blockade “any and all Ships” entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM then clarified it would actually be a blockade of Iranian ports, not the strait itself.

So let’s be clear about what happened: the administration eased sanctions on Iran, then announced a blockade of Iran, while simultaneously claiming a “ceasefire” that isn’t holding, after a war that was supposed to be quick and decisive and is now on Day 44 with no end in sight.

Jacob and I broke down why this is theater. Iran hasn’t surrendered. Iran hasn’t agreed to any US peace plan. Iran hasn’t met a single demand from the Trump regime. The Iranian negotiator said they were “inches away” from a deal — and then accused Washington of “maximalism and shifting goalposts.” Iran’s military adviser to the Supreme Leader said the US is “doomed to fail in any naval blockade.” And honestly? The track record supports that assessment.

There wasn’t a real ceasefire. There won’t be a real blockade. And Iran never capitulated to anything. It’s all performance for a domestic audience while oil tops $100 a barrel and American gas prices are up 40%.

China: “We Don’t Care, We’re Coming Through”

One of the more quietly extraordinary moments of this past week: China just... sailed through the Strait of Hormuz. Three Chinese supertankers loaded with crude exited the Gulf — the biggest day of oil exits since the war began six weeks ago. Beijing’s foreign ministry confirmed it, called for peace and stability, and moved on.

The message was unmistakable: We’re going through. Mind yourselves.

This is what happens when your “blockade” runs into a country that imports 40% of its oil through that strait, has a billion barrels in strategic reserve, and has zero interest in playing along with your geopolitical theater. Iran has been granting transit to friendly nations — China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iraq — while the US claims control it doesn’t actually have.

Trump’s response to China potentially providing air defense to Iran? “China’s going to have big problems.” The Chinese Embassy’s response? Essentially: We haven’t provided weapons. Your information is untrue. End of statement.

The adults in the room aren’t impressed.

Netanyahu: Killing Civilians to Stay in Power

We spent considerable time on Netanyahu’s campaign of destruction, and Jacob didn’t mince words. What Israel is doing in Lebanon is not about security — it’s about political survival.

Let’s lay it out: A ceasefire was announced between the US and Iran. Pakistan, the mediator, said it covered Lebanon. Iran said it covered Lebanon. Hezbollah said it would halt attacks. And then — hours later — Israel launched “Operation Eternal Darkness,” its largest strikes of the entire war, killing over 350 people in a single day. Strikes in central Beirut during rush hour, without warning. A cemetery hit during a funeral. Residential neighborhoods flattened. Emergency workers killed.

This is a man with active criminal cases, in an election year, who understands that the moment the shooting stops, his political career — and possibly his freedom — is over. So the shooting doesn’t stop. Every escalation, every “security zone” expansion, every refusal to include Lebanon in any ceasefire framework — it’s all engineered to keep the war machine running because Netanyahu needs the war.

He visited troops in southern Lebanon yesterday, standing in occupied territory, declaring “the war continues.” Over 2,000 Lebanese have been killed since March. UNIFIL vehicles are being rammed by Israeli tanks. And the world watches.

Hungary: The Wall Cracks Wide Open

And now the story of the week — possibly the story of the year.

Viktor Orbán is done.

Péter Magyar and his Tisza party didn’t just win Hungary’s parliamentary election yesterday — they obliterated Fidesz. With 53.6% of the vote, Tisza secured 138 seats out of 199. That’s a two-thirds supermajority. A constitutional majority. Orbán’s Fidesz was reduced to 55 seats after 16 years of increasingly authoritarian rule.

Turnout was nearly 80% — the highest in Hungary’s post-Communist history. Magyar told a jubilant crowd along the Danube that they had “liberated Hungary” and “replaced the Orbán regime.” He wasn’t being hyperbolic. This was a political earthquake.

And here’s the part that matters for everyone: Magyar didn’t just win. He warned them. He put every pro-Orbán business, every complicit bureaucrat, every corrupt institution on notice. “I’m coming for you.” That’s not just a campaign promise. With a supermajority, he has the constitutional power to actually do it.

Jacob and I discussed what this means on multiple fronts:

For Ukraine: This is massive. Orbán had single-handedly blocked a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine. He’d been sharing EU deliberations with Moscow. His government had cultivated the closest relationship with Putin of any EU member state. That obstruction is over. The funding floodgates are about to open.

For Putin: This is the nightmare scenario. Orbán was his most reliable ally inside the EU — his veto, his voice, his agent of disruption. That’s gone. The EU just got reunified on its eastern flank in a single night.

For Trump: His boy lost. JD Vance flew to Budapest days before the election to shore up Orbán’s support. It didn’t work. The MAGA-Orbán axis, which served as the ideological template for democratic backsliding worldwide, just got rejected by record-breaking margins. Obama called it “a victory for democracy, not just in Europe but around the world.” Hakeem Jeffries said: “Far-right authoritarian Viktor Orbán has lost the election. Trump sycophants and MAGA extremists in Congress are up next.”

The Bigger Picture: The Wall Is Coming Down

Here’s what Jacob and I kept coming back to: the wall of authoritarian populism that Putin built — the network of allied leaders, the shared propaganda infrastructure, the mutual protection racket — is crumbling.

Poland went first in 2023. Hungary just fell. The bricks are coming out of the wall one by one.

And the next brick? It might be the biggest one of all.

The United States of America.

Trump’s approval ratings are cratering under the weight of a war nobody wanted, gas prices nobody can afford, and an administration that governs by Truth Social post. The midterms are in November. The same energy that turned out 80% of Hungarian voters — that fury, that determination to take your country back from people who treat it as their personal property — it’s building everywhere.

Violent populism is dying. Not quickly, not cleanly, and not without damage. But the trajectory is clear.

The wall is coming down.

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Thanks to Jacob Kaarsbo for an incredible conversation. Catch the full replay on Substack.

— Dean

Thank you Lev Parnas, Caro Henry, Deeanna Burleson, Lalisa, Wendy E, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jacob Kaarsbo! Join me for my next live video in the app.