DEAN’S LIVE: Iran War Update RECAP with Ken Harbaugh

April 21, 2026

Trump controls nothing. Iran controls everything. And the troops are hungry. Ken Harbaugh walked me through the whole disaster — and why the pushback from inside the military might be the most important story in America right now.

I just got off Substack LIVE with the one and only Ken Harbaugh of The Ken Harbaugh Show. A decorated Navy vet, filmmaker, producer of Against All Enemies, and one of the clearest-eyed national security voices we’ve got right now.

We covered a lot.

1. Pete Hegseth Quoted Samuel L. Jackson and Thought It Was the Bible

The Secretary of War — excuse me, Secretary of Defense — stood up at a Pentagon prayer service and delivered a “scripture reading” that was, I am not joking, the fake Bible verse Samuel L. Jackson recites in Pulp Fiction right before he murders a guy in an apartment.

Hegseth called it “CSAR 25:17” and claimed it was “meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17.” It wasn’t. Tarantino made most of it up in 1994 (he actually lifted the riff from a 1973 Japanese martial-arts movie called Bodyguard Kiba, but that’s a whole other rabbit hole).

The real Ezekiel 25:17 is one sentence about God smiting the Philistines. What Hegseth read was Jules Winnfield’s hitman monologue. Word-for-word, with “the downed aviator” swapped in for “the righteous man.”

Why it matters — and this was Ken’s whole point: this isn’t just embarrassing. This is the guy running the Pentagon during an active war, leading monthly Christian worship services inside the building, invoking “great vengeance and furious anger” before a military operation, and he can’t tell scripture from a Quentin Tarantino script. The Pentagon spokesman’s defense was, and I quote, that anyone pointing this out is “peddling fake news.”

Ken put it plainly: when the civilian leadership of the most powerful military on earth is this unserious — this theologically unserious while waging a holy war — the people in uniform notice. Fast.

2. Trump: “I’m Not Jesus, I’m a Doctor for the Red Cross”

You saw it. The AI-generated image Trump posted to Truth Social: him in white robes, hand on a sick man’s head, divine light pouring from his palms, angels in the sky, eagles, flags, the whole megachurch fever dream.

His own base — the conservative Christian wing — came unglued. Riley Gaines, Michael Knowles, all of them telling him to take it down. He did. And then, when reporters asked him about it, here’s what came out of his mouth:

“I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there… It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

A doctor. For the Red Cross. With beams of light shooting out of his hands.

Ken and I spent a good chunk of the live on this one because it’s actually not funny — or, it’s funny the way a house fire is funny. The President of the United States is in open, public warfare with Pope Leo XIV (who has been loudly critical of Trump and Netanyahu’s war on Iran), and his response is to post himself as Christ, then lie about it, then claim he’s actually a Red Cross medic.

This is the guy with the nuclear codes. The guy ordering the Navy to blockade Hormuz. The guy Hegseth is praying Pulp Fiction verses for.

3. The Strait of Hormuz: Trump Controls Nothing. Iran Controls Everything.

This was the heaviest part of the conversation, and Ken — as a former Navy pilot — knows the waters.

Here’s the reality on the ground, and it’s not what cable news is telling you:

April 13: Trump orders the Navy to blockade Iranian ports after the Islamabad talks collapse.

April 17: Iran briefly reopens Hormuz during a Lebanon ceasefire window. Trump claims victory.

April 18: Iran slams the strait shut again, the second time Trump refuses to lift the blockade on Iranian ports. The IRGC declares the waterway “under strict management and control of the armed forces.” Iranian gunboats fire on commercial vessels — including two Indian-flagged ships, forcing India to summon Iran’s ambassador.

April 19: US Navy seizes an Iranian cargo ship (the Touska) in the Gulf of Oman. Iran promises retaliation.

Right now: No tankers are moving through Hormuz. 20% of the world’s oil sits stalled. US gas is $4.05 a gallon, and the Energy Secretary is openly saying we may not see sub-$3 gas again “until next year.” Brent crude jumped 7% in a day.

Iran’s chief negotiator, parliamentary speaker Qalibaf, said it more clearly than any US outlet: “It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot.”

That is the ballgame. Trump’s “blockade” of Iranian ports is costing Iran roughly $400–500 million a day — but Iran’s countermove is costing the global economy more, and every oil-importing country on earth is now pressuring Washington, not Tehran. The US failed to form a coalition. Not NATO, not the Asian importers, nobody. We’re alone out there.

Ken’s line: Iran doesn’t need to win. Iran just needs to not lose. And every day Hormuz stays shut, Iran is winning.

4. The Navy Is Going Hungry.

This is the story that’s cracked something open.

Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, the USS Tripoli, and the USS Gerald R. Ford (now on the longest aircraft carrier deployment since the Cold War) started sending pictures home. Photos obtained by the Center on Conscience & War and published by USA Today show:

A couple of folded tortillas and a scoop of shredded meat.

A grey meat patty and a handful of boiled carrots.

Nearly empty trays. Processed food. Tiny portions.

A Marine on the Tripoli told her dad supplies were running out — food, hygiene products, everything. A Navy mom in Texas said she’s spent $2,000 on care packages her son has never received, because USPS suspended delivery to 27 military ZIP codes at the start of April, and nobody knows when it’ll resume. Her son’s text to her: “Morale is going to be at an all-time low.”

The Pentagon’s response? Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle went on X to call it “fake news” and insist both ships have “30+ days of Class I supplies.” Hegseth backed him up.

But here’s the thing — the pictures are coming from the sailors themselves. Phones, private messages, their own plates. You can’t PR your way out of that.

Ken nailed why this matters: an aircraft carrier strike group runs on morale. You can’t fight a war with hungry, forgotten troops whose mail is being held hostage, whose Commander-in-Chief is busy posting AI pictures of himself as Jesus, whose SecDef is quoting Pulp Fiction in the chapel. The troops know. They always know first.

5. Are We Finally Seeing the Constitution Work?

This is where Ken got me a little bit hopeful — which, in 2026, is saying something.

The pushback is coming from inside the building. Sailors leaking meal photos. Families going public. Veterans organizations — IAVA, the Center on Conscience & War — are putting names and receipts on it. JAG officers quietly flagging “no quarter” orders as war crimes. Retired flag officers writing op-eds. State AGs filing. Courts ruling against Hegseth on procedural end-runs.

The system is slow, it is ugly, and it is bleeding — but the civil-military firewall, the one the Founders actually argued about for weeks in Philadelphia, is holding in places nobody expected. The uniformed military is not mutinying. It is doing something harder and more important: it is refusing to disappear. It is making the costs of this regime’s stupidity visible.

Every photo of an empty dinner tray is a Constitution working. Every sailor with a phone is a check on power. Every JAG lawyer saying “no, sir, we can’t do that” is Article II getting squeezed back into its box.

Ken’s closing thought — and I’m paraphrasing because I was too busy nodding — was that the most patriotic thing happening in America right now is a Marine on the Tripoli rationing tortillas with her buddies and telling her dad the truth.

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Huge thanks to Ken for jumping on. Thanks to everyone who tuned in live, dropped questions in the chat, and kept the room going. If you’re new here — hit subscribe, because we do this live a lot and it only works if you’re in the room with us.

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— Dean

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