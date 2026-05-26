Dean’s LIVE: Ken Harbaugh on Putin’s Last Gasp, and Trump’s Fake Iran “Peace” Theatre

May 26, 2026

Friends —

I just got off LIVE with Ken Harbaugh, and if you missed it, here’s the recap you actually need.

Quick intro for the three of you who don’t know Ken yet: he’s a former U.S. Navy pilot, the producer behind the documentary Against All Enemies, and one of the sharpest voices on democracy, fascism, and the war in Ukraine working today. He’s been bylined in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and NPR — and lately he’s been doing what almost nobody in U.S. media bothers to do: going to Ukraine and seeing it with his own eyes.

👉 Ken’s Substack: thekenharbaughshow.substack.com 👉 Ken’s YouTube: youtube.com/@Team_Harbaugh

Subscribe to both. Seriously. He earns it.

Ukraine: Russia’s “last gasp” looks exactly like a last gasp

Ken went to Ukraine to document what he called Russia’s desperation phase — and the picture he painted is brutal for the Kremlin.

After bleeding hundreds of square kilometres in the east, Russia’s front lines are buckling. And what does a losing army do when it can’t win on the battlefield? It does what cowards do. It hammers civilians.

Last weekend, Moscow threw 600 strike drones and 90 missiles at Ukraine — one of the heaviest bombardments of Kyiv of the entire four-year war. They reached for the Oreshnik, the nuclear-capable ballistic missile, used against Ukraine for the third time, this time near a city of 200,000 people. Even the EU’s own foreign policy chief said the quiet part out loud: Russia has reached a military dead end, so it’s deliberately targeting city centres.

That’s not strength. That’s a regime out of options.

And here’s the part Ken wanted everyone to hear — Ukraine is undeterred. They’re not flinching. They’re escalating their “long-range sanctions” — the drone campaign deep inside Russia — and the results are staggering. Ukrainian strikes have forced practically all of the largest oil refineries in central Russia to fully stop or sharply cut fuel production. The damage now runs to a massive share of Russia’s total refining capacity — plants in Moscow, Ryazan, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod and Kirishi knocked offline or crippled. Russia has had to ban its own gasoline exports just to keep its people supplied.

Ukraine is hammering Moscow’s war economy as I type this. They are dismantling Putin’s ability to fund the war one refinery at a time.

And Ken’s biggest takeaway? The shift in the conversation. NATO is now openly admitting something that would’ve been unthinkable two years ago: NATO needs Ukraine more than Ukraine needs NATO. Ukraine has built the most battle-tested, drone-innovating, Russia-bleeding military on the continent. As Zelensky himself put it — if they’re not invited into NATO, they’ll build NATO on their own soil. They already have.

Iran: when your war is “political theatre,” you’ve already lost

Then we got into the collapse of Trump’s fake Iran “peace deal.”

Let’s be clear about what a Trump Truth Social post is and isn’t. It is not a peace deal. It’s not diplomacy. According to officials on both the U.S. and Iranian sides, it’s political theatre for a domestic audience — a man performing “peace” for his base while the actual war grinds on.

And the war is grinding on. Overnight, the U.S. military struck Iranian boats and missile launch sites in southern Iran — even as Trump insists negotiations are “moving forward.” You can’t bomb a country on Monday and call it peace on Tuesday. Iran’s officials have said as much: their foreign minister accused Trump of killing the chance to de-escalate, saying any willingness to step back was killed almost the moment it appeared.

Now Iran has gone further. Their leadership is saying U.S. military bases across the Middle East are no longer safe after the new strikes. There is nowhere for the U.S. or its allies to hide.

And here’s the thing — I believe them. So does the free world. When a regime tells you it will treat any country that lets its territory be used against Iran as a legitimate target, that’s not a bluff you call for a photo op.

That’s the entire problem. When the war you’re waging is just theatre for a domestic audience, you stop steering the actual conflict. You’re improvising airstrikes for headlines while the other side is deadly serious. Trump is performing. Iran is fighting. That asymmetry gets people killed — and it won’t be the people writing the Truth Social posts.

The bottom line

Two wars. One throughline. Desperate men hammering civilians to cover for the fact that they’re losing the plot. Putin does it with Oreshnik missiles. Trump does it with all-caps posts and overnight bombing runs he calls “peace.”

Ukraine knows the difference between strength and spectacle. So does Ken. So do you.

Go subscribe to Ken — Substack here, YouTube here. Watch the full LIVE. And as always — thank you for being here. This community is how fact-based content that MSM ignores actually reaches people.

We’re just getting started.

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Thank you Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Oakbridges.ca, Alex LeMay, Sandra Steffen, Deborah J., and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.