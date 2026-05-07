🚨 DEAN’S LIVE: Ken Harbaugh on the Project Freedom BOMBSHELL, Gulf States Ghosting Trump, and the DOJ Coming for Canadians

May 7, 2026

Another Tuesday, another Pulse Check with The Ken Harbaugh Show, and another hour of trying to figure out whether the Trump regime has run out of allies, runway, or rope.

Spoiler: it’s all three.

What NBC and Axios broke this week is the kind of story that doesn’t just embarrass an administration — it ends an era. The era of “the United States says jump and our Gulf partners ask how high” is over. As of this week, the answer from Riyadh, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait City is a polite, smiling, diplomatically worded “absolutely not.”

🎙️ Who Is Ken Harbaugh?

Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot and mission commander who flew combat reconnaissance missions off North Korea. Yale Law School grad, founder of VALOR Media, former President of Team Rubicon, co-founder of The Mission Continues, and executive producer of the #1 Apple TV documentary Against All Enemies. His bylines: NYT, The Atlantic, The Bulwark. He hosts The Ken Harbaugh Show on the MeidasTouch Network.

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💣 BOMBSHELL #1: The Gulf States Just Said “No” to Donald Trump

Operation Project Freedom — Trump’s Truth-Social-announced plan to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz under a US military “defensive umbrella” — got kiboshed by Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE within roughly 36 hours of launch.

Per NBC, Saudi Arabia suspended the US's use of Prince Sultan Air Base and Saudi airspace. A direct call between Trump and MBS couldn’t fix it. Drop Site reported that Kuwait also cut airspace. Oman — critical for naval logistics — wasn’t even consulted. Qatar’s emir found out from Truth Social.

Read that again: The President announced a US military operation in the Persian Gulf without consulting the countries whose airspace makes the operation physically possible. And when they said no, he folded in 36 hours.

Ken’s read: the “peace agreement” framing is the cover story. The actual story is that the Gulf coalition that propped up American power projection for fifty years just yanked the chair out from under us. When access, basing, and overflight (ABO) evaporate, you don’t have a strategy — you have a press release.

This is the death of US military influence in the Persian Gulf becoming visible in real time. Every Pentagon contingency plan that assumed Saudi airspace and Kuwaiti overflight now has a giant red question mark on it. And the rest of the world is watching.

🍖 BOMBSHELL #2: “Grey Meat for Dinner” — Troop Morale in Free Fall

Ken has been talking to military families. What he’s hearing:

The food is genuinely terrible — sailors sending home photos of grey meat, no fresh produce, Class I supply problems the Pentagon denies but the photos keep coming.

Living conditions deteriorating. Mail held up. Resupply slipping.

Morale at an all-time low — and the worst part: nobody knows why they’re there.

Ken’s gut-punch point: every previous deployment in modern American history had a stated mission. Right now, the Trump regime and Pete Hegseth refuse to tell the troops, the families, or the country what the mission is. It’s deployment “because we said so.”

That is the fastest way in the world to break a military.

The Putin Parallel That Should Terrify the White House

Putin is in the same trap. The Russian Z-bloggers — the loudest cheerleaders of his invasion — have spent two months publicly turning on the Kremlin. Putin loyalists are threatening revolt. Citizens are openly hostile. When the people who built the war start asking “for what?”, you’re in the endgame.

Trump is borrowing money to build a $400M ballroom bunker while sailors eat grey meat in the Gulf. It is a matter of time before the U.S. military pulls rank — and Ken called that a blessing in disguise. A military that refuses unlawful orders is a military doing its constitutional job. The oath is to the Constitution, not the man at the podium quoting Pulp Fiction in the chapel.

🇨🇦 BOMBSHELL #3: The DOJ Is Now Coming for Canadians

This one made me lose it on camera.

Per NYT, CBC, WIRED, and the ACLU: DHS has been issuing administrative subpoenas — customs summonses under the Tariff Act of 1930 — to Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord, demanding users' personal data who criticize Trump and ICE. The NYT documented hundreds of them.

This week, an anonymous Canadian (represented by the ACLU) filed suit after Google notified him DHS had demanded his name, address, location data, credit card info, and bank account numbers over X posts criticizing Trump.

The man hasn’t set foot in the United States in over a decade. He just shit-talked Trump on social media from Canada.

“Not satisfied with trying to suppress speech at home, the Trump administration is now targeting dissenters abroad.” — Michael Perloff, ACLU of D.C.

This is the literal authoritarian playbook. Canadians: if you’ve ever posted a single critical thing about Trump — and statistically, you have — the regime has decided your private information is theirs for the asking.

Never forget: the Epstein class IS the victim class. Everything they’re doing is what guilty people do.

🎯 The Through-Line

Ken and I closed where we started: the Trump regime is collapsing in real time. The Gulf states walked away. The military is hungry and asking questions leadership can’t answer. Putin is hiding while his loyalists revolt. Trump is begging Americans to fund his bunker. The DOJ is reaching across borders to silence Reddit posters.

These aren’t separate stories. They’re the same story. A regime that has lost legitimacy, allies, and the consent of its own institutions is running out of time.

Our job is to document it. That’s what these Tuesday and Thursday LIVES are for. 10 a.m. ET, twice a week.

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— Dean

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📰 Sources: NBC News, Axios, CBC, WIRED, ACLU (Doe v. Mullin), NYT, Washington Post

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