Dean’s LIVE: Ken Harbaugh UNLOADS on Comey’s Sham Indictment, Iran Sabre-Rattling, and Why “ICE” Just Got a PR Facelift

April 30, 2026

Plus: the economy is circling the drain, and Trump wants you to call it patriotism.

Ken Harbaugh—decorated Navy vet, lawyer, author, filmmaker, and one of the sharpest minds in the pro-democracy fight—joined me LIVE to break down the latest insults to the intelligence of Better America. And there were a lot of insults to choose from this week.

What we covered:

🎯 The Comey “Seashell” Indictment Clown Show Ken put on his lawyer hat AND his free speech advocacy hat to walk us through what’s really going on with the Comey indictment. Spoiler: it’s not about justice. It’s not about the law. It’s about chilling free speech and dissent—turning the DOJ into a personal vengeance machine for a wannabe strongman. Garbage. Pure, weapons-grade garbage. Ken explains why every American who values the First Amendment should be screaming about this.

🇮🇷 Iran: Manufactured Crisis Incoming? We dug into the Trump regime’s Iran posturing and what a Navy vet who’s actually been there sees coming. Hint: it’s not good, it’s not accidental and it’s cratering the US economy.

🚨 “ICE” is Now “NICE.” No, Really. You can rebrand a goon squad all you want—putting a smiley face on disappearances doesn’t make them less authoritarian. Ken and I tore into the Orwellian rebrand and what it tells us about where this regime thinks it can take the country.

📉 The Coming Economic Collapse: “Demand Destruction” Here’s the part nobody on cable news wants to say out loud: the US economy is heading for a wall, and it’s called demand destruction. When tariffs gut purchasing power, when wages stagnate, when consumers stop consuming, the whole house of cards comes down. And the Trump regime’s response? Tell you that suffering is your patriotic duty. That eating the pain is what real Americans do.

That’s not patriotism. That’s a hostage video.

The bottom line:

Better America is being insulted, gaslit, and shaken down all at once—by a man who couldn’t pass a 4th-grade civics test and the cult of sycophants propping him up. Ken Harbaugh brought the receipts, the legal analysis, and the moral clarity this moment demands.

Watch the full conversation above. Share it. Talk about it. Don’t let this stuff get normalized.

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Thank you 💯 PRO-DEMOCRACY STRATEGY!, Miss Myra, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, Laura Tompkins, Cathy Stein, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.