🚨 DEAN’S LIVE: “Operation Project Freedom” — Ken Harbaugh, and I Call BS on Trump’s Brand-New, Totally-Not-A-War War in Iran

May 5, 2026

Another Tuesday, another Pulse Check with The Ken Harbaugh Show, and another hour where the two of us sat there trying to figure out whether to laugh, scream, or start a GoFundMe for the U.S. Constitution.

Today’s theme? The Trump regime has rebranded its war in Iran. Again. This time it’s called “Operation Project Freedom” — which, if you said it out loud at a middle-school student council meeting, would get you laughed out of the room. But this is the United States Department of War (sorry, “Defence”), and apparently, we’re doing branding exercises while sailors die.

Let’s get into it.

🎯 “Operation Project Freedom” — A New War to Avoid Calling It The Old War

This is the part where I lost it on-camera, and Ken just slowly nodded like a man who has seen too much.

The Trump administration’s play is transparent and insulting:

The “ceasefire” with Iran is technically still in effect. (Trump said so. He pinkie-promised. There are tweets.)

But the U.S. is actively bombing Iranian assets, sinking Iranian boats, and killing Iranian sailors.

Solution? Call it a different war. Slap a new Pentagon-coded name on it — Operation Project Freedom — and pretend it’s an unrelated kinetic operation that doesn’t require congressional authorization, doesn’t violate the ceasefire, and doesn’t count as the war the President insists he ended.

Ken’s read on this was sharp and unsentimental: this is a textbook end-run around Article I of the Constitution. Congress has the power to declare war. Full stop. So when the executive branch decides it wants to keep blowing things up after publicly declaring peace, the workaround is rebranding. New op name. New “mission.” Same dead people. Same oil price spike. Same boats on fire.

It is an insult to the intelligence of every American with a functioning frontal lobe — and a direct middle finger to the troops being asked to execute a war their commander-in-chief refuses to legally name.

🤔 Who Do You Believe — Iran or Trump? (LOL.)

We then waded into the great epistemological crisis of 2026: whose version of the “uptick in hostilities” is closer to reality?

The competing claims:

U.S./Trump: We sank six Iranian fast-attack boats in the Strait. Defensive posture. Totally fine. Ceasefire intact.

Iran: The U.S. is the aggressor. They’ve launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. interests in the UAE — and reportedly hit UAE infrastructure as collateral or warning.

Here’s where I had to laugh, because the punchline writes itself: when the choice is between the Islamic Republic and the Trump White House, which one has the better recent track record on truth-telling?

That’s not a defence of Tehran. That’s an indictment of how completely the credibility of the U.S. government has collapsed under this regime. Ken put it bluntly — when adversaries’ statements start tracking better with reality than your own government’s, you don’t have a foreign policy problem. You have a regime problem.

🤡 Hegseth’s “We Own the Strait!” Press Conference — Cosplay Defence Secretary, Live From The Brink

If you missed Pete Hegseth’s press conference, please — for your own enrichment as a citizen — go watch it. Bring popcorn and a flag to half-mast.

The greatest hits:

“We own the Strait!” — a sentence so geopolitically illiterate that I have to assume he thinks the Strait of Hormuz is a yacht club.

A reporter asks: “Is the ceasefire still on?” — Yes.

“Are you bombing Iran again?” — Yes.

“Are you sinking Iranian boats?” — Yes.

“…So is this a new war?” — Yes. Totally different project.

That’s not paraphrasing. That’s the actual logical structure of his answers. A different project. The Secretary of Defense of the United States is out here describing a war the way a Silicon Valley middle manager describes a Q3 sprint.

Ken — a guy who actually flew combat reconnaissance missions, who actually understands the chain of command, who actually has skin in the game — was visibly disgusted. His take: this is what happens when you put a Fox News weekend host in charge of the most dangerous military on Earth. There’s no operational discipline. There’s no information control. There’s no respect for the legal architecture that distinguishes a war from a “project.” There is only branding, bluster, and burned bodies.

🌍 The Death of U.S. Soft Power — and Who’s Filling the Vacuum

I closed with the question that’s been eating at me for months: what happens to American influence after this?

Because here’s what’s already happening in real-time:

Canada is rebuilding its alliance posture with the EU and quietly distancing from D.C. on every file that matters.

The EU is no longer pretending the transatlantic relationship is functional. They’re pursuing their own defense, energy, and trade architecture.

China is doing what China does — sitting back, saying nothing, and making deals everywhere the U.S. used to be the default partner.

Ken’s answer was the most heartfelt moment of the show. I’m not going to pretty it up — he basically said this:

America is in trouble. The institutions that made the U.S. the indispensable nation are being gutted in real time. The military is being politicized. The State Department has been hollowed out. The intelligence services are being purged. And the world is watching.

But the silent majority of Americans — the ones who didn’t vote for this, who are horrified by it, who are organizing and voting and resisting — they need their allies to stand with them. Not against America. With the America that still exists. The America that honors treaties, respects the rule of law, and doesn’t sink boats while pretending it isn’t at war.

Canada, Europe, the democratic world — Ken’s message was clear: don’t write us off. Side with the silent majority. Now more than ever.

I’ll be honest. It hit me harder than I expected.

📌 Bottom Line

“Operation Project Freedom” is a war. Calling it something else doesn’t change that. Congress has been bypassed. Again.

Hegseth is a danger to U.S. national security. Full stop.

The credibility gap between the U.S. government and its own adversaries is now functionally zero. That’s not a partisan observation. That’s a strategic catastrophe.

U.S. soft power is on life support. The post-WWII order built by American leadership is being dismantled by an administration that doesn’t understand what it’s breaking.

Allies matter. And the silent majority of Americans is begging the world to keep the lights on while they fight to take their country back.

👉 Follow Ken Harbaugh — Seriously, Just Do It

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Quick bio: Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot who flew combat reconnaissance missions over North Korea. He’s a Yale Law School graduate, founder of VALOR Media, former President of Team Rubicon, co-founder of The Mission Continues, and executive producer of the #1 Apple TV documentary Against All Enemies. His writing on civil-military affairs has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and The Bulwark.

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