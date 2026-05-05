DEAN’S LIVE RECAP: Jacob Kaarsbo on the American Empire Cracking in Half, Putin Hiding in a Bunker, and Why Canada Just Became Europe’s Newest Superpower

May 6, 2026

If you only read one recap this week, make it this one. Share it with the people in your life who keep telling you democracy is cooked. Because what Danish Intel Expert/Former UN Security Council Member, Jacob Kaarsbo and I unpacked on the LIVE today is the exact opposite story: democracy is roaring back — just not from where Americans have been trained to look for it.

The headline: the post-WWII American-led order is being quietly buried, and a new one is being built out of Europe with Canada as a co-founder. Putin is hiding from his own generals. Zelensky is done pretending Trump is a serious actor. And the Iran “ceasefire” the White House keeps flexing about is being held together by a brand-new American military operation that is, by the Pentagon’s own admission, sinking Iranian boats this week.

First, who is Jacob Kaarsbo and why should you trust this brief?

Jacob spent 15 years inside the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (FE) — Denmark’s equivalent of the CIA’s analytic branch — working foreign, security, and defence policy with a deep specialty in the Middle East, Russia, and Euro-Atlantic security. He’s now one of the most-read intelligence voices on Substack, and his new book, “Subverted” (Danish: “Undergravet”), is a working intelligence assessment of the threat Trump’s America poses to its own allies. It is exactly as bracing as it sounds.

Jacob’s Substack: jacobkaarsbo.substack.com

Jacob on Substack Notes: @jacobkaarsbo

The book — Subverted / Undergravet: Jacob’s intelligence-grade case for why Trump’s America is a hostile factor in allied security. Read it, share it, gift it to the centrist in your life who still thinks “the alliance” means something to Washington.

When a former DDIS officer tells you on the record that his old colleagues have officially labelled the United States a threat to Danish security — and that this is the most sensitive public assessment the service has ever issued — you stop and listen. That’s the level of intel Jacob brings.

⭐ THE BIG ONE: Carney just told the world the next world order is being built out of Europe — with Canada inside

This is the story the U.S. press has almost completely buried, and it is the single most important geopolitical headline of the week.

At the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Mark Carney — first non-European leader ever invited to that forum — stood up and said the quiet part out loud:

“It’s my strong personal view that the international order will be rebuilt — but it will be rebuilt out of Europe.”

Read that twice. The Prime Minister of Canada — a G7 country, the U.S.’s largest trading partner, NORAD’s other half — said the new rules-based order will not be born in Washington. It will be born in Europe. And Canada is in.

Here’s what’s already operationalized behind that line:

Canada became the first non-European country to join SAFE (the EU’s Security Action for Europe defence-industrial program), unlocking billions in market access for Canadian defence firms.

Carney announced that Canada has signed $18 billion in critical-minerals deals across 20 of the world’s most strategic minerals in the past year — and is openly “warehousing” them for government-to-government deals with G7 and European allies. Translation: those minerals are being earmarked away from the United States.

The Canada–EU “Strategic Partnership of the Future” — announced in June 2025 with Costa and von der Leyen — has gone from press release to live alliance architecture in under a year.

Carney took bilaterals at Yerevan with Macron, Meloni, Tusk’s people, Sanchez, Costa, von der Leyen, Metsola, and Zelensky — pointedly not Washington.

He took swipes at Trump on the way through — about coercion, about economic weaponization, about powerful countries no longer being restrained by international rules. Starmer, Macron, Kallas, and Rutte all backed the framing in their own remarks. Even the NATO Secretary-General publicly conceded that European frustration with Washington is now a structural feature, not a phase.

The kicker, and Jacob hammered this on the LIVE: Trump’s recent decision to pull more than 5,000 U.S. troops out of Germany lit the fuse. Europe responded by deciding it is done waiting. Canada, sitting on the energy, the minerals, the Arctic, and a functional democracy, is now the natural North American anchor for the new democratic alliance.

This is what cracking an empire in half looks like in real time. Quiet. Procedural. Multilateral. And final.

Zelensky is openly flipping Trump the bird

Jacob’s read on Zelensky right now is unsparing and, frankly, a relief: Ukraine has stopped pretending the Trump White House is an honest broker.

At Yerevan, Zelensky told European leaders that Russia is heading toward a decisive choice between escalating the war or accepting real diplomacy — and explicitly told Europe not to ease sanctions unless Moscow demonstrates real intent to end the conflict. He insisted Europe must have a seat at any negotiating table — a polite way of saying: not Trump, not Witkoff, not Kushner, us.

That is a 180 from where Kyiv was in 2025, when Ukraine was still navigating around Trump’s tantrums and Witkoff’s “Russia first” pantomime. Zelensky is now publicly and strategically aligned with Carney, Macron, Starmer, and Costa — and has stopped pretending Washington is part of the western coalition. That alone is a sea change.

Putin is in hiding. The FSB is fighting the GRU. Shoigu is being named — IN WRITING — as the coup risk

This is where Jacob’s intel chops earned their keep. There is now a leaked European intelligence dossier — picked up by CNN, OCCRP, Important Stories, Novaya Gazeta — that lays out, in clinical prose, what is happening at the very top of the Russian state. Highlights, with Jacob’s commentary baked in:

Since March 2026, the Kremlin has been operating in active high-alert mode against the risk of a “plot or coup attempt” against Putin. Specifically, drone-based assassination by members of his own political elite.

Putin and his family no longer visit their usual residences in the Moscow region or Valdai. He’s spending weeks at a time in upgraded bunkers near Krasnodar — hours from Moscow.

He has not visited a single military facility in 2026. The Kremlin is releasing pre-recorded images of him to fake out the Russian public.

Staff in close proximity — chefs, photographers, bodyguards — are barred from internet-connected phones and public transit. Surveillance cameras have been installed in their private homes.

The Federal Protective Service (FSO), not the FSB, is now running the giant Moscow internet shutdowns — and the FSO has expanded its protective remit to cover ten additional senior commanders, not just Gerasimov.

For the first time in years, Victory Day in Moscow this week will roll without heavy military vehicles. They are afraid of Ukrainian drone strikes on Red Square.

And the bombshell: the dossier names Sergei Shoigu — former Defence Minister, current Security Council Secretary — as the leading “destabilizing actor” associated with coup risk, citing his retained influence over the military high command. The arrest of Shoigu’s longtime deputy Ruslan Tsalikov on March 5 is being read by European intelligence as Putin breaking the unspoken pact among the siloviki — and as the moment the Russian elite started preparing for a post-Putin Russia.

Jacob’s bottom line, and I quote him only loosely here: there is no timeline. No one is saying “next week.” But the pattern — the security failures, the elite arrests, the fact that Gerasimov is publicly tearing into FSB chief Bortnikov inside Security Council meetings, the fact that the FSB and the military are openly blaming each other — is the texture of a regime that has lost control of its own internal balance. This is what late-stage Putinism looks like from the inside. The siloviki are no longer aligned. And Shoigu, of all people, is the name on the dossier.

Whether Shoigu is actually plotting or whether European intel is strategically planting the suggestion to fracture Moscow even further — Jacob’s read is that it almost doesn’t matter. The damage is done the second the Kremlin reads its own name in the leak. Putin now has to assume his oldest fishing buddy is the threat. That paranoia eats regimes alive.

The Iran “ceasefire” is a fiction, and Hegseth literally said so on camera

The MAGA-verse has spent two months selling the line that Trump “ended the war with Iran.” Jacob and I dismantled that one in real time, because as we were live, the news was breaking: the U.S. has just sunk six to eight Iranian fast boats in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE took 15 Iranian missiles on Monday, and a South Korean ship was hit and set on fire.

The cope from the Pentagon podium is genuinely amazing. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stood next to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and said — out loud, on camera — that “the ceasefire is not over.” Why? Because, per Hegseth, the new operation sinking Iranian boats and blockading Iranian ports is called “Project Freedom” and is, quote, “separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury” — the original U.S./Israeli air campaign that started in late February.

Caine then casually disclosed that since the April 8 “ceasefire,” Iran has attacked U.S. forces more than 10 times and fired on commercial vessels nine times — but said all of it has stayed “below the threshold of restarting major combat operations.” Senior officials told Fox’s own Jennifer Griffin that the U.S. is “closer to the resumption of major combat operations than we were 24 hours ago.”

So let’s just translate that for the people at home:

The “ceasefire” is being defined as: the U.S. has not yet officially restarted bombing Iranian soil.

Meanwhile the U.S. is running a 15,000-troop operation, 100+ aircraft, guided-missile destroyers, an “ironclad” naval blockade of Iranian ports, and is sinking Iranian vessels in active combat in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is on Fox saying Iran will be “blown off the face of the Earth” if they touch a U.S. ship.

That is not a ceasefire. That is a rolling 60-day soft-launch of the next phase of the campaign, dressed up in branding so Trump can keep telling the rally crowd he’s a peacemaker. Jacob’s read: this is the same playbook — pause for political optics, redefine the operation, restart under a new name. Anyone telling you Iran is “over” is either lying or hasn’t read the Pentagon transcript.

Oh — and Iran is currently bombing the UAE. For the second day in a row. That is not what de-escalation looks like.

The throughline

Here is what Jacob and I kept circling back to, and it’s why this LIVE matters:

The Trump regime is collapsing as a credible global actor in real time. Not in some distant, theoretical sense. Right now. This week. The Europeans are openly building a post-American security architecture. Canada has formally joined it. Ukraine has aligned with it. The Russian regime — Trump’s patron and partner — is hiding in a bunker watching its own generals turn. And the “wins” the White House keeps selling on Iran are, by the Pentagon’s own admission, ongoing combat operations.

The American MSM choke point is not telling you any of this. They are telling you that Carney is being “anti-American” for diversifying minerals. They are telling you the Iran ceasefire is holding because Hegseth said the magic words. They are telling you Putin is winning because he keeps saying so on TV.

Jacob Kaarsbo, with 15 years inside an actual intelligence service, is telling you the opposite. And the receipts — CNN, OCCRP, the Pentagon’s own briefing room, Carney’s own podium — back him up.

What to do with this

Subscribe to Jacob. Seriously. jacobkaarsbo.substack.com. The intel briefs are worth every cent and then some, and the man does not miss. Buy “Subverted” / “Undergravet.” It’s the document of the moment. An intelligence officer’s threat assessment of his own former closest ally. There is nothing else like it on the market. Share this post. Send it to the friend who’s been doom-scrolling all year. Send it to the family member who keeps asking if democracy is dead. Send it to the centrist who still thinks “the adults” are in charge in Washington.

Democracy is not dead. Democracy is being rebuilt — out of Europe, with Canada in the room, with Ukraine fighting, and with Putin hiding. The sim is collapsing. Sooner than you think.

I’ll have Jacob back soon. Until then — keep your head up and your sources varied.

— Dean

Catch the full LIVE on my Substack. Like, share, restack, and pass it to one person today who needs to hear that the good guys are not, in fact, losing.

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Thank you Debbie Hupp, Noble Blend, the real pambo, Micheal Scott, Dana Britt, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jacob Kaarsbo! Join me for my next live video in the app.