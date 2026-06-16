🔥 Dean’s LIVE Recap: Ken Harbaugh on Trump’s Iran “Deal,” the Money Trail, and the UFC Stunt Nobody Else Caught

June 16, 2026

A Substack Live exclusive

I went LIVE with Ken Harbaugh — decorated Navy combat vet, Yale Law School graduate, filmmaker, founder of VALOR Media, and host of The Ken Harbaugh Show — and we did not come up for air. Two topics, 30 mins, and a whole lot of “wait, am I reading that right?”

Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot who flew combat reconnaissance missions, a Yale Law School graduate, founder of VALOR Media, former President of Team Rubicon, and co-founder of The Mission Continues. He’s the executive producer of the #1 Apple TV documentary Against All Enemies. His writing on civil-military affairs has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Hill, The Bulwark, and the Yale Journal of International Law. He hosts The Ken Harbaugh Show on the MeidasTouch Network.

He is one of the most credentialed veteran voices in America right now, and he’s been ahead of the curve on this Iran war from the start. When Ken talks about how the military actually moves, he’s not guessing. He’s lived it.

Topic 1: The Iran “Deal” — what’s confirmed, and what Ken thinks it actually is

Here’s where I have to be straight with you, because the numbers got messy fast and I’d rather you trust this recap than wow you with a figure that doesn’t hold up.

What’s confirmed:

The U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, digitally signed over the weekend, with a 60-day final negotiation window.

The headline figure in the reporting is a $300 billion reconstruction/investment fund — not the $324 billion number that’s been floating around. I’m not going to print a figure I can’t source.

Crucially, who pays is disputed. JD Vance told CBS the fund would be “funded by Gulf nations,” tied to Iran’s compliance, and explicitly said it is not a U.S. payout. Al Jazeera reported it’s genuinely unclear whether the money comes from Washington or Gulf states.

Separately and more concretely: roughly $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets are set to be unfrozen during the window, half before final talks begin.

Trump, for his part, posted that reports the U.S. is paying Iran are “Fake News.”

Ken’s read (and mine): Strip away the branding and look at the trajectory. We launched a war, blockaded Iran, took losses, and ended up at a table where the terms include unfreezing Iranian money and dangling a reconstruction fund — while the question of who foots the bill stays conveniently fuzzy. Ken’s argument is that even on the most charitable reading of the dollar figures, this is not the posture of a superpower dictating terms. It’s the posture of someone looking for an exit and willing to let Iran walk away looking like the region’s ascendant power.

You can call that “reparations for a war of choice,” as Ken does — that’s his characterization, and it’s a sharp one. But I want you to be able to defend it at the dinner table, so here’s the honest version: the deal is real, the exit is real, the money moving toward Iran is real, and the spin about who pays is doing a lot of work. That’s damning enough without inflating a number.

Topic 2: The UFC “Freedom 250” stunt — and this one is not subtle

This is the part Ken caught that almost everyone else scrolled past. And this one the reporting backs up hard.

At Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn on June 14, each fighter walked out to the Octagon flanked by a Medal of Honor recipient. That’s confirmed by multiple outlets.

Here’s why a veteran’s stomach turns at that. Medal of Honor recipients hold a unique place in military custom — they are, by tradition, saluted by all ranks, up to and including the Commander in Chief. So when you stage fighters to walk out beside them, the cameras capture service members appearing to salute the fighters. Yahoo Sports called the staging “slight of hand, bordering on stolen valor,” precisely because it made it look as though servicemembers were saluting cage fighters on their way to a prizefight.

Ken’s point was blunt: this is the flag, the uniform, and the nation’s highest honor for valor being used as set dressing for a pay-per-view spectacle on the White House lawn. The honor guard doesn’t exist to make an entrance look cinematic. Medal of Honor recipients didn’t earn that medal to be props in a walk-out package between an energy-drink ad and a “Visit Riyadh” bumper.

Whatever those recipients personally felt about being there — and we have no public statement from them, so I won’t put words in their mouths — the staging produced a result that should bother every veteran and everyone on active duty: it borrowed the military’s most sacred sign of respect and pointed it at the entertainment.

That’s the part we all missed. Ken didn’t.

The throughline

Both stories are the same story, really. One is foreign policy, one is pageantry, but both come down to using the appearance of strength and honor to cover for the substance of neither. A “deal” branded as victory that moves money toward Iran. A patriotic spectacle that turns the honor guard into a hype reel. Ken sees the seam between the marketing and the reality, and that’s exactly why he’s worth your time.

📌 Put Ken Harbaugh on your list of trusted sources

If you want to understand what’s actually happening — not the Pentagon press release, not the cable news version — Ken is where you start.

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Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, John Liccione, PJ Schuster, Miss Myra, James T Duffield, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.