Dean’s LIVE: @JacobKaarsbo on Greenland, Iran, Putin’s Pending VE Day Disaster

May 8, 2026

I went LIVE today with Danish intelligence expert and former UN Security Council member @JacobKaarsbo to make sense of a week where three different stories on three different continents were all telling the same story: the strongman model is cracking in real time.

Three threads, one through-line. Here’s where we landed.

1. Iran called the bluff in Hormuz

Tehran claimed it hit a US Navy frigate transiting the Strait of Hormuz and forced it to retreat. CENTCOM denied any U.S. Navy ships were struck — but the optics, as Jacob put it, are not the point. The fact pattern is.

Trump on Tuesday paused the U.S. effort to guide stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz, while keeping the blockade of Iranian ports in place, citing “great progress” toward a deal. Translation: the most powerful navy on earth tried to muscle open a waterway, ran into mines, drones, and small-boat swarms, and quietly throttled back. Whatever you call that, you don’t call it deterrence. Iran absorbed the punch and held the chokepoint long enough to force THREE US Navy destroyers back into the Gulf of Oman. That is the takeaway in every defence ministry from Berlin to Seoul this week.

2. Greenland: Trump is flooding the zone with assholes

This one is almost beneath comment, except that it’s happening.

Jeff Landry — the Louisiana governor who has, as of this recording, still never set foot in Greenland — remains Trump’s “special envoy” to a country that does not want him. He was disinvited from the dogsled race. He’s been writing op-eds about “total, unfettered access” from Baton Rouge.

And now this: Greenlandic broadcaster KNR reported that a “mysterious American” calling himself “Cliff” offered a Nuuk taxi driver $200,000 to sign a petition to incorporate Greenland into the United States. The driver, Danny Brandt, declined and reported it to police. Others in his comments said they got the same offer.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called it “deeply worrying” and “indecent” on Facebook. Jacob’s read, from someone who has watched Russian and Chinese influence operations up close: this is hybrid warfare. Cash for signatures, a manufactured grievance pipeline, an envoy who tweets instead of negotiating — it’s the playbook, just with worse tradecraft. Denmark’s intelligence service already named the United States as a national security threat. The Cliff-from-Vegas saga is the punchline confirming the headline.

3. Putin’s VE Day is the disaster he can’t postpone

May 9 is the parade Putin cannot afford to embarrass himself at, and Ukraine knows it.

A Ukrainian drone struck a high-rise residential building in Moscow on May 4, just kilometers from the Kremlin, days before the Victory Day parade. Russia has scaled back the celebration — no display of heavy military equipment this year, partly because of Ukraine’s increased long-range strike capabilities. Mobile internet has been blacked out across Russia in the run-up, and the Kremlin has tightened personal security around Putin himself.

A “Victory Day” parade with no tanks. In Moscow. On the holiday Putin has built his entire personality cult around. Jacob’s line of the day: the strongman is hiding in his own capital.

Russia announced a unilateral ceasefire for May 8–9; Ukraine countered with its own open-ended ceasefire offer, which Zelensky says Russia violated 1,820 times within hours. The parade will happen. It will be smaller, jumpier, and more obviously a performance of strength by a regime that no longer has any to spare.

The thread

Three theaters. One pattern. Authoritarians and would-be authoritarians keep promising domination and delivering retreat — Iran can’t be conquered, Greenland can’t be bought, and Putin can’t even guarantee his own parade. The era of the strongman is, on the evidence of this single week, an era of strongmen who keep flinching.

Huge thanks to Jacob Kaarsbo for the time. Subscribe to him. Share this with someone who still thinks the bluster equals the result.

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Thank you Ellie Leonard, Mark McInerney, Peter W Shuster, Noble Blend, Lalisa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jacob Kaarsbo! Join me for my next live video in the app.