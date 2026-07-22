Dean's LIVE w Cliff Schecter and David Shuster: Trump Just Made Saudi Arabia a NUCLEAR Power — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?!

AMPED UP with Cliff Schecter, David Shuster and yours truly. The horror, the shock, the outrage, and the laughs — because in this timeline, you need all four.

I joined Cliff Schechter and Emmy Award-winning journalist David Shuster on AMPED UP today, and folks, we needed the full hour just to process the last 72 hours of this administration’s greatest hits. A little cross-border therapy for an insane world. Here’s what we got into.

Trump Just Handed The Saudis The Nuclear Starter Kit

Let’s start with the big one. Trump has approved a 30-year civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia — announced this week — that clears the way for the Kingdom to enrich uranium on Saudi soil, with American companies building out the infrastructure. And here’s the kicker: reporting says the deal skips the “gold standard” of international oversight that every previous U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement demanded, and limits some inspection requirements.

So let’s review. The guy who doesn’t trust anyone made a deal with the guy nobody trusts. Trump and MBS, two men whose word is worth slightly less than a Trump University diploma, shaking hands on nuclear technology. What’s the quid pro quo? Follow the money — it always leads somewhere, and with this crew it usually leads to a golf course, a crypto wallet, or a hotel in Riyadh. This deal stinks, and everyone on the panel could smell it from three countries away.

And here’s what MBS himself has said, repeatedly, on the record: if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia will follow “as soon as possible.” That’s the guy we’re handing enrichment capability to. He’s not even hiding the ball. Oh, and the Saudis signed a mutual defense pact with Pakistan — the only Muslim nuclear power — last September. Sleep tight!

For David and Cliff, this one hit different. They were both in New York for 9/11. Fifteen of the nineteen hijackers were Saudi. The families of 9/11 victims spent two decades fighting for accountability from the Kingdom, and now an American president is gift-wrapping nuclear capability for them because the price was right. You could hear it in their voices — this isn’t politics for them, it’s personal. And it should be personal for every American who remembers that day.

The Gordie Howe Bridge Fiasco: Canada Is Done F***ing Around

Meanwhile, back home: Trump slapped a 50% tariff on most Canadian goods this week — wine, dairy, cement, furniture, and yes, hockey sticks. Hockey sticks, people. That’s not trade policy, that’s a declaration of cultural war. And these tariffs hit even CUSMA-compliant goods, which Carney rightly called a direct violation of the trade deal Trump himself negotiated.

So Canada did what any self-respecting country would do: we cancelled the joint ribbon-cutting for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The $4.7 billion span connecting Windsor and Detroit — named after Mr. Hockey himself, a Canadian legend who gave 25 seasons to the Detroit Red Wings — will still open. But the Friday celebration is now Canadians-only. No American officials. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bridge).

And remember, this is the same bridge Trump demanded half-ownership of back in February, like a mob boss shaking down a construction site. “Nice bridge you got there, shame if nobody cut a ribbon on it.”

Here’s the thing the Americans on the panel needed to understand, and I was happy to deliver the message: Canada is done. Done with the 51st state jokes, done with the “they need us to survive” garbage Trump spewed in the Oval Office this week, done pretending this is a negotiation between friends. The talk in Ottawa has moved past retaliatory tariffs and into export tax territory — and when you’re the country supplying energy, potash, and critical minerals (conveniently the stuff Trump exempted from his tariffs, because even he knows who needs whom), an export tax escalation is a very different kind of leverage. Nothing is off the table, and this time we mean it.

The Saddest Part: Canadians Are Falling Out Of Love With America

We ended on the part that actually bums me out. Canadians didn’t just tolerate America — we loved America. The road trips, the cousins in Michigan, the shared rinks and border towns where Windsor and Detroit were basically one city with a river running through it. That’s what the Gordie Howe Bridge was supposed to symbolize.

But through the mist of MAGA, that love is dying. Canadians are cancelling trips, pulling American booze off shelves, checking labels at the grocery store. Not because we hate Americans — we don’t. We hate what’s being done in their name, and we’re protecting ourselves accordingly. The next chapter of the Canada-U.S. relationship is going to look fundamentally different, and that’s a loss for everybody on both sides of that beautiful, unattended bridge.

That’s why shows like AMPED UP matter. Cliff and David get it. Cross-border collaboration between people who still believe in facts, accountability, and the occasional therapeutic f-bomb is how we make sense of the senseless.

Catch the full episode, subscribe to Cliff and David, and buckle up — because a nuclear Saudi Arabia and a 50% tariff wall in 30 days means this ride is just getting started.

— Dean

DeanBlundell.Substack.com

Thank you Lawrence Winnerman, Amy Gabrielle, Cris Northern, Noble Blend, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning into my live video with David Shuster and Cliff Schecter! Join me for my next live video in the app.