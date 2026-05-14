🚨 DEAN’S LIVE w/ @JacobKaarsbo: “The American Empire Is Officially Over.” Danish Intel on Putin’s Bunker Meltdown, Ballistic Sanctions, and Trump’s Beijing Belly-Flop

May 14, 2026

I had Jacob Kaarsbo back on today, and I’m going to tell you straight: this was the one. After Trump’s Beijing bow-down, I needed a sober, credentialed, former actual spy to tell me whether I was being hyperbolic when I said the post-1945 American century just ended on camera in the Great Hall of the People.

He did not tell me I was being hyperbolic. He said, “The American Empire is officially over.”

Yes. Yes, it is.

Who Jacob Is

Jacob Kaarsbo spent 15 years inside the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (FE) — Denmark’s equivalent of the CIA’s analytic branch — with deep specialties in Russia, the Middle East, and Euro-Atlantic security. Former UN Security Council delegation member. Author of Subverted (Danish: Undergravet) — a working intelligence assessment of the threat Trump’s America poses to its own allies.

Subscribe to Jacob’s Substack today: 👉 jacobkaarsbo.substack.com 👈

When a man who spent 15 years writing classified threat assessments for a NATO service tells you the American Empire is over, you put the phone down and listen.

Thread One: Putin Is A Caged Rat. In A Bunker. In Krasnodar.

Park the chess grandmaster image. The man Jacob describes is a caged rat in a bunker in Krasnodar, with a security cordon so thick that his own generals can’t reach him without three layers of FSB pre-clearance. He scaled back the May 9 parade. He stopped the long-table photo ops. A Ukrainian drone hit a residential high-rise kilometres from the Kremlin on May 4. This is not a man running a war. This is a man running from one.

“Ballistic Sanctions” — Ukraine’s New Doctrine

The most important development in the war in 18 months: Ukraine isn’t waiting for Western sanctions anymore. They’re administering their own. Jacob calls them “ballistic sanctions” — and the phrase is going to stick:

Long-range drones and missiles hitting refineries, oil depots, pumping stations, rail junctions at a tempo Moscow can’t replace

Domestic fuel prices are spiking in cities once insulated by distance

The ruble is taking ugly hits, the Central Bank is burning reserves to paper over

Defence-industrial bottlenecks, no number of North Korean shells can solve

Western sanctions are a press release. Ballistic sanctions are a P&L statement.

Jacob: “The Russian economy is not ‘on the brink.’ The brink is in the rearview mirror. We are now watching the controlled descent.”

Thread Two: The “Putin Will Test NATO” Story — Bullshit, But…

I asked Jacob with his Danish Defence Intelligence hat on: is this real?

Short answer: bullshit. The story has the fingerprints of an info op. The actual indicators-and-warnings you’d expect — force concentrations, logistics movements, comms spikes — aren’t there. His former colleagues at FE would be screaming. They’re not.

BUT.

Russian destroyers are parked off the coast of Germany. Right now. Submarines pinging cables in the North Sea. A Russian “research vessel” is doing slow circles over critical seabed infrastructure between Denmark and the UK.

Jacob’s nuance: the story is propaganda, but the underlying behaviour is real. The destroyers off Germany aren’t the prelude to a war. They’re the prelude to a question: what happens if we keep doing this and Washington says nothing?

After Beijing? Moscow has its answer.

“Putin is not preparing to invade Latvia. Putin is checking the locks on the doors. And in Beijing yesterday, Trump handed him the keys to test.”

Thread Three: The Big One. Beijing.

I asked Jacob to put on both hats — Danish Defence Intelligence and UN Security Council — and tell me what he saw watching the footage from the Great Hall of the People.

“The American Empire is officially over. Yesterday was the funeral. Today everyone is reading the will.”

1. The visual was the document. Trump descending toward Xi. His pallor, his cadence, his inability to control the room. Xi relaxed, hosting, paternal. Jacob said Chinese intelligence will package this footage for every Belt and Road capital, every African defense ministry, every Southeast Asian foreign service for the next decade. The American president came to us. The American president called our president “great.” The American president did not mention Taiwan.

2. The readout asymmetry is the cable. Jacob — who wrote these things — said the omission of Taiwan from the White House readout while Beijing led with it is, in intelligence parlance, “a signal that travels.” Tokyo got it. Seoul. Manila. Canberra. Brussels. Riyadh. Phones were on fire last night — everyone is recalculating.

3. Marco Rubio flew into Beijing under Chinese sanctions from 2020. A sitting Secretary of State. First time ever. Jacob’s read: this isn’t an accommodation. It’s a tribute. Trump brought him along like luggage.

4. The business delegation was the real negotiation. While Trump and Xi did the Temple of Heaven photo op, a planeload of American CEOs — Huang, Cook, Musk — were cutting their own deals outside the foreign-policy architecture entirely. Jacob: this is the privatization of American foreign policy in real time. The U.S. government is no longer the lead actor. It’s the venue.

5. The cascade starts now. Next 90 days:

Europe accelerates the post-American defense architecture. The EU nuclear deterrent whisper gets louder.

Japan and South Korea accelerate nuclear-latency hedging. Not weapons yet — but the option.

Taiwan’s posture hardens — more drones, more sea mines, more asymmetric capability. Less reliance on a U.S. backstop nobody believes in.

The Gulf coalition keeps ghosting Washington.

Canada continues its quiet pivot into European security architecture. Carney is moving.

The Line Of The Day

“The American Empire is officially over. The question is no longer whether the post-war order survives. The question is who builds the next one. And right now, it is being built without Washington in the room.”

Yes, yes it is.

What To Do Right Now

1. Subscribe to Jacob’s Substack. Top two intel voices on this platform. 👉 jacobkaarsbo.substack.com 👈

2. Buy Subverted / Undergravet. A former DDIS officer’s threat assessment of his service’s former closest ally. Nothing else like it on the market.

3. Share this post. Send it to the family member who watched Beijing on cable news and thought it looked like normal diplomacy.

4. Subscribe to this Substack. 35% off annual — locked for life. No price hikes. Ever.

I’ll see you tomorrow.

— Dean

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Thank you Convergence: Power and Belief, Cat: Poli-Psych, Vicki Whicker, PJ Schuster, Stuart Cohen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jacob Kaarsbo! Join me for my next live video in the app.