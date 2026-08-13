Dean’s LIVE w/ Ken Harbaugh: A Carrier Full of Broken Sailors, Trump’s Decoy Plane, and the Press Secretary Who Walked

August 13, 2026

Ken Harbaugh joined me again this week, and I’ll be honest — there were moments in this conversation where we both just sat there. Because when the story is 5,000 American sailors breaking down in the middle of the Arabian Sea, there’s no clever segue. There’s just the truth.

Here’s what we got into.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Is Breaking Its Crew

The Lincoln left San Diego on November 21st for what was supposed to be a routine Pacific deployment. It got redirected to the Middle East, and its crew has now logged more than 260 days at sea — over 250 of them consecutive, a modern record for a carrier — with no end date announced. Nine months. Five of them in combat operations against Iran.

And the reports leaking off that ship are gutting. Navy Times and Stars and Stripes — not partisan outlets, the military’s own press — are reporting thwarted suicide attempts, sailors physically prevented from jumping overboard, spouses getting texts like “I hope I don’t wake up tomorrow.” Rep. Mike Levin described the conditions: moldy showers, broken toilets, laundry down for weeks, no hot water, meals reduced to half a cup of rice and two tortillas. Senator Blumenthal has now written to Hegseth demanding answers. The Navy’s response? “We have not observed an increase in suicidal ideations.” Two hundred family members at a town hall in San Diego would beg to differ.

Ken flew for the Navy. He’s spent his post-service life advocating for the people who serve. And his point was the one that stuck with me all night: it’s not just the exhaustion. It’s the purposelessness. Sailors can endure brutal deployments when they know what the mission is and when it ends. This crew has been extended over and over, fighting a war with no stated objective, watching ceasefire after ceasefire — we counted, it feels like 49 of them — get announced and collapse. You cannot ask human beings to give everything for a mission nobody will define. Hopelessness is what breaks people. And it’s breaking them right now, on our watch, on a 37-year-old carrier in the Arabian Sea.

The Decoy Plane — and the Press Secretary Who Walked 48 Hours Later

Then there’s the Turkey story, which would be a spy novel if it weren’t so grim.

The Washington Post broke it Monday: back on July 8th, facing an Iranian assassination threat, Trump was smuggled off Air Force One in Ankara via an airport catering truck and flown out on a separate military aircraft — while the press corps and White House staff flew home on the original plane believing the President was aboard with them. The White House publicly identified the decoy as Air Force One. Reporters were told to keep their window shades down. Rubio and Bessent rode the bait plane. Hegseth flew with Trump. The press? Never told. They were the decoys.

Trump’s response when asked about the people left on the bait plane: he figures his plane was at greater risk. Comforting.

Now here’s the timeline Ken and I couldn’t stop staring at. The Post story lands Monday. Wednesday — 48 hours later — Karoline Leavitt announces she’s leaving as press secretary at the end of the month. The official reason is family, and we take her at her word that motherhood is real and hard. But Ken and I both said it on the live: you don’t spend a month watching your White House quietly confirm that you and the entire press operation were used as human camouflage — without your knowledge — and then treat the timing of your exit as a coincidence. Draw your own conclusions. We drew ours.

The Cracks Around Hegseth and Trump

Don’t sleep on the pattern here, because it’s one pattern, not three stories:

Sailors on the Lincoln pushed to the edge of what any reasonable person would call a breaking point — some family members are using words much stronger than that. A press secretary walking away two days after learning her life was collateral in a security operation nobody briefed her on. A Defense Secretary now fielding formal Senate demands about why an American carrier crew is disintegrating at sea.

This is what institutional rot looks like from the inside. The people closest to the machine — the sailors, the staffers, the press — are the first to feel it, and the first to stop pretending.

Ken and I have been warning about exactly this for years: what happens when you treat service members and public servants as props. It’s just sad we have to be right.

About Ken Harbaugh

Ken is a former U.S. Navy pilot turned veterans’ advocate and one of the sharpest voices in the pro-democracy fight. He’s the producer of Against All Enemies, the #1 documentary on Apple TV about extremism in the veteran community, and his writing on civil-military affairs has appeared in The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Bulwark, and NPR. He built some of the most influential veterans’ organizations in the country and now hosts The Ken Harbaugh Show on the MeidasTouch Network. When Ken talks about the military, he’s not guessing. He’s lived it.

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