🔥 Dean’s LIVE w Ken Harbaugh: Hegseth’s High-T Army, Secret Service Hates JD Vance, and Prime Time Donnie’s Biggest Lie Yet

July 16, 2026

I went LIVE this morning with Ken Harbaugh from The Ken Harbaugh Show, and folks — I need you to understand the range we covered today. We opened with the Secretary of Defense turning the Pentagon into a GNC, detoured through Secret Service agents printing merch to mock the Vice President they’re sworn to take a bullet for, and landed on the President of the United States preparing to walk into your living room tonight at 9 PM and tell you the biggest lie of his lying life.

Three stories. One hour. Ken and I barely made it out alive. Replay’s up for subscribers. Here’s what we covered.

1. Hegseth’s High-T Military: The Pentagon Is Now a Supplement Store

Pete Hegseth — a man whose entire national security doctrine appears to be “no fat generals, no beards, more biceps” — announced this week that the U.S. military will begin annual testosterone screenings for every service member 30 and older, with taxpayer-funded testosterone replacement therapy on the menu for anyone who doesn’t hit the numbers. Troops under 30 can volunteer. He says it’s about keeping warfighters on the “leading edge of lethality.”

Read that again. The Secretary of Defense of the most powerful military in human history just announced a hormone program for the troops, and the Pentagon can’t point to a single study supporting it. Actual endocrinologists — the people who do this for a living — say routine screening is never recommended, that genuinely low testosterone is rare even into a man’s seventies, and that this is a recipe for mass over-treatment. Meanwhile, nobody at the Department of War (yes, that’s what they call it now) will answer whether female service members get anything, or what happens to the guy who politely declines his government-issued gains.

Ken’s read on this was the one that stuck with me, because Ken actually wore the uniform: this isn’t health policy, it’s ideology injected into the chain of command. It’s MAHA bro-science meeting Hegseth’s 1945-recruiting-poster fantasy of what a soldier looks like. The modern battlefield runs on drone operators, cyber specialists, and intelligence analysts — and the SecDef is out here acting like the deciding factor in a war with China will be deadlift totals. When you medicalize masculinity inside a military, you’re not building lethality. You’re building a loyalty test with a blood draw.

2. The Secret Service Hates the Vances So Much They Made Merch

This one is my favourite story of the year, and it’s not close.

Carol Leonnig at MS NOW dropped a bombshell: the Secret Service agents assigned to JD Vance and his family are so “fed up” with the family’s demands that they leaked to the press. And folks — the Secret Service does not leak. These are the most tight-lipped humans in Washington. When they start talking, it’s a five-alarm fire.

What broke them? Try this: Vance planned to put his elementary-school-aged son on Marine Two — a military helicopter that costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 an hour — to fly him to a golf lesson at Joint Base Andrews. The only reason it didn’t happen is that God sent a thunderstorm. Agents say the family constantly blows up schedules with last-minute “off the record” trips, cancels their days off, and expects what multiple agents literally called “royal treatment” — helicopter house-hunting jaunts to Virginia horse country included. One source summed it up: “They change everything. They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit-tons of taxpayer money.” Their words, not mine. Okay, also mine.

And here’s the chef’s kiss: the agents got so tired of it, they created their own unofficial merch line. Custom challenge coins and stickers reading “Bobcat OTR Survivors Club” — Bobcat being Vance’s Secret Service code name — with the motto “Advance. OTR. Repeat.” The people paid to die for JD Vance are making survivor merch about working for him. Ken pointed out these are chronically overworked, under-resourced agents, and gallows-humour coins are how people in uniform tell you morale is in the sub-basement. The party of “fiscal responsibility,” everybody. Hillbilly Elegy to Marine Two golf shuttles in one easy step.

3. Prime Time Donnie and the Biggest Lie Yet

And then we got serious, because tonight matters.

At 9 PM Eastern, Trump delivers a prime-time address he’s teased as “really big news” about “free and fair elections,” adding “it doesn’t get bigger.” Administration officials say it’ll centre on “newly declassified” intelligence about the 2020 election and supposed voting machine vulnerabilities. Election experts are saying the quiet part loud: he’s laying the groundwork to contest Republican losses in November.

Ken and I telegraphed exactly what to expect, and I want you armed before he opens his mouth. Here’s the tell that gives the whole con away: before Tulsi Gabbard resigned as DNI, she commissioned a forensic analysis of voting machines. It found security flaws but zero evidence of hacking — none — and the follow-up report that could’ve helped states harden their systems has been sitting buried at the White House for months. They went looking for fraud, found nothing, buried the fix, and are now building a prime-time special on the fumes of their own empty investigation.

Meanwhile: federal agents already raided Fulton County and hauled off 700 boxes of 2020 ballots. The Postmaster General says mail-in ballots won’t move from states that won’t hand over voter data. Bannon is promising ICE at the polls. And Trump stood at Mount Rushmore and said that if the SAVE Act passes, Republicans “will not lose an election for 100 years.” That’s not a dog whistle. That’s a foghorn.

Ken’s warning, as a guy who spent his career defending the actual Constitution: authoritarians don’t cancel elections. They hollow them out and keep the shell — theatre with a pre-decided ending. Tonight isn’t an address to the nation. It’s the opening argument for stealing the midterms, delivered from the Diplomatic Reception Room with a flag pin on. Don’t watch it scared. Watch it informed. Then check your registration at vote.org, because the purges are already underway.

Who Is Ken Harbaugh (And Why You Need Him in Your Feed)

If you don’t already follow Ken, fix that today.

Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot and Yale Law grad who flew electronic-warfare reconnaissance aircraft, helped build some of the country’s most influential veteran organizations, and executive-produced the #1 Apple TV documentary Against All Enemies. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and NPR, and he hosts The Ken Harbaugh Show — daily news and commentary on threats to American democracy — on the MeidasTouch Network. He’s not a partisan flamethrower. He’s a decorated vet who understands exactly how the military and the chain of command move when things are about to break bad. Which is exactly why you want him in your feed right now.

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See you next Tuesday morning at 1030 am ET at the next LIVE with Ken.

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