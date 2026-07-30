🔥 Dean’s LIVE w/ Ken Harbaugh: Iran Hits Egypt, Trump’s “Strategy,” MAGA’s Ukraine Apology Tour, and the Brutal Legacy of Lindsey Graham

This week I sat down for another Live with the great Ken Harbaugh — decorated Navy vet, author, filmmaker, and host of The Ken Harbaugh Show on Substack and YouTube. Ken flew reconnaissance missions off North Korea and China, has spent his post-Navy life advocating for veterans and active-duty service members, and reports from Ukraine when he’s not explaining to the rest of us why everything is on fire.

And everything is on fire.

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💥 Iran Just Hit Egypt.

We opened with the story nobody saw coming: a drone attack on Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta that set two natural gas vessels on fire at an LNG terminal — including a US-owned floating storage unit. Nobody has claimed it. No deaths, thank god. But regional analysts are saying the quiet part out loud: this looks like Iran (or one of its proxy militias) sending a message that this war can go anywhere — that there’s always “another ally in the axis of resistance” ready to widen the map.

Egypt. A country that has spent five months doing diplomatic yoga to stay OUT of this thing. Now its infrastructure is burning.

🌍 The Widening War

Ken walked us through just how fast this is metastasizing:

Jordan intercepting Iranian missiles two days in a row

A strike in Kuwait that killed one person

Saudi Arabia openly joining US strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq for the first time

The Strait of Hormuz closed, with the IRGC saying it stays closed as long as US “threats” continue

US strikes hitting Qeshm Island, where Iranian state media says missiles struck a residential neighbourhood

Five months in. Roughly two-thirds of Americans don’t support this war. And it is expanding by the day.

🍊 “We’re Going To Beat The F ing S Out Of Them”

That’s it. That’s the strategy.

After Iran launched a surprise missile attack on a US base in Jordan — five missiles, all intercepted — the President of the United States went on Fox News and announced America’s grand strategic doctrine: “We’re going to beat the fing s** out of them.”

No endgame. No off-ramp. No definition of victory. Just a naval blockade, a 20% toll booth on the Strait of Hormuz, and a guy who ran a fake university promising to beat the shit out of a country of 90 million people.

This is what happens when you elect a rapist former reality TV star to run a country. Well done, everyone. Ken — a man who actually flew missions in contested airspace — was blunt about what “no strategy” means for the people in uniform who have to execute the tantrum.

🇺🇦 Why Is Laura Loomer In Kyiv Apologizing To Zelensky??

Now for the weirdest vibe shift of 2026. Laura Loomer — LAURA LOOMER — is in Ukraine. Sitting down with Zelensky. Experiencing her first air raid. Apologizing for spending five years calling Ukraine a country “full of Nazi sympathizers,” admitting “I fell for Russian propaganda,” and saying she feels “like such an a**hole for minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians.”

Trump shared the clip on Truth Social. Captioned it “Very good!!!” He’s now talking about licensing Ukraine to build its own Patriots.

Even Tim Pool posted a sudden come-to-Jesus about Ukraine fighting “an evil dictator” — though whether Timmy’s conversion is sincere or just trolling Loomer is anyone’s guess. With that guy, follow the money.

Ken’s read: canaries in the coal mine. When the most reliable pro-Kremlin voices in MAGA world suddenly pivot in unison, it’s not a moral awakening — it’s a signal. The wind changed at the top, the influencers changed with it, and Ken laid out exactly why the regime suddenly needs Ukraine, and what it tells us about where Trump’s war footing is headed. Watch the full Live for that breakdown alone. It’s worth it.

🪦 The Legacy of Lindsey Graham

We closed on Lindsey Graham, who died suddenly on July 11 at 71. Washington gave him the full send-off this week — the rotunda, the National Cathedral, Trump calling him a “beloved friend” and “respected statesman.”

Ken gave him something else: the truth.

As a Navy vet who has spent his career hosting military and veteran-focused shows and advocating for the people who actually fight the wars, Ken laid out Graham’s real legacy: a man who never met a war he didn’t love and never met a soldier he wouldn’t abandon. Every time. Loud for the invasion, invisible for the aftermath. All hawk, no perch. The eulogies in DC were about his wit. Ken’s eulogy was about the veterans who paid for it.

It was the most powerful ten minutes of the show. Watch it.

🙏 Thank You

Thank you to everyone who tuned into the Live, dropped comments, and shared it around. You’re the reason these conversations reach people the mainstream media has given up on.

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Thank you Caro Henry, Debbie Hupp, Noble Blend, DeeDee D, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.