🔥Dean’s Live w Ken Harbaugh: The Iran War Restart, Trumparrhea Ragaves America, the $14 Million Puddle, and the Fading Trump SIM

Dean’s LIVE with Ken Harbaugh from The Ken Harbaugh Show — July 14, 2026

I went LIVE this morning with Ken Harbaugh, and folks — we needed a bigger show. Four stories, each one dumber and darker than the last, and by the end Ken and I were just staring at each other through the screen like two guys watching a raccoon drive a forklift. Replay’s up for subscribers. Here’s what we covered.

The Iran War Is Back On — “The Ceasefire is OVER!”

The ceasefire Trump signed at Versailles is officially dead. He said it himself on Truth Social — in all caps, naturally — and then notified Congress that “limited” military action has resumed. As of this weekend, CENTCOM has launched three consecutive nights of strikes on Iranian targets, Iran hit two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz (killing a crew member), the US naval blockade is going back up, and oil prices surged more than 9% on the news.

Ken’s the guy you want on this. His read: the 60-day MOU was never a deal — it was a press release with a countdown clock. The Strait of Hormuz was always the tripwire, because Iran’s one real piece of leverage is its ability to choke global shipping, and it was never going to hand that over for a photo op. Now Trump is calling the collapsed agreement “a test” that Iran failed — which is a fascinating way to describe your own signature foreign policy achievement imploding in under six weeks. Ken also walked us through what carrier operations in the Arabian Sea actually look like right now, and why “limited strikes” is a phrase that has started every unlimited war in living memory. Oh — and Congress still hasn’t authorized any of this.

Trumparrhea — The MAGA/MAHA Gut-Check Sweeping America

We call it Trumparrhea. The CDC would call it something less fun — if the CDC were still allowed to count.

Here’s the very real story under the very juvenile segment title: America is riding a wave of gastrointestinal outbreaks linked to raw milk, the official beverage of the MAHA movement. RFK Jr. has been doing raw milk shots at the White House, more than three dozen pro-raw-milk bills have hit statehouses, states keep loosening the rules, and — surprise — E. coli and Campylobacter outbreaks keep following. Nearly 60 people got sick in Idaho this spring. A multistate Raw Farm E. coli outbreak put kids in the hospital, including one child with kidney failure. Florida, Louisiana, California, Washington — the hits keep coming. Ounce for ounce, raw dairy causes roughly 840 times more illness than pasteurized.

And here’s the part Ken and I both lost it over: in July 2025, the feds gutted the CDC’s FoodNet surveillance system from eight tracked pathogens down to two. Campylobacter — the exact bug behind the Idaho outbreak — is now optional to report. They didn’t make America healthy. They made the diarrhea untraceable. That’s not deregulation, that’s deleting the scoreboard mid-game.

The Reflecting Pool Debacle — A $14 Million Puddle of Lies

The saga of the “American Flag Blue” Reflecting Pool continues, and it remains the perfect Trump-era story in miniature.

Quick recap for the uninitiated: Trump promised a two-week, $2 million glow-up of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ahead of the 250th. It ballooned past $14 million, contractors lined it with truck-bed coating products flagged as toxic to aquatic life, crews rushing to hit a deadline tied to Trump’s UFC birthday party pulled out the “nanobubblers” early, and within days of refilling, the whole thing bloomed neon green with algae — a thing that has happened to this pool since 1922, because it’s a shallow, sunny, stagnant pond in a swamp.

Trump’s response? Blame “Criminal, Radical Left Vandals” for the algae — claiming, without evidence, a 300-foot box-cutter slit and fertilizer dumped in the water. Seven people arrested, fencing and National Guard patrols around a decorative puddle, an ABC reporter accused of ripping up the liner for touching a peeling paint chip, and now the pool gets drained again after July 4th. Ken’s point was the sharpest of the morning: the pool is the presidency. Rush the job, hire loyalists, break the thing, blame enemies, arrest somebody. Rinse (with hydrogen peroxide), repeat.

The Fading Trump SIM

Whoever’s running the simulation is clearly low on RAM, because the Trump SIM is glitching in public.

This week’s patch notes: an 80-year-old president posting from a golf course that he “just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed” — a physical that, per the White House itself, happened back in May. Add it to the file: the dozing at cabinet meetings and Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the two-handed water-glass grip, the unexplained hand bruising, the chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, and the 36 physicians — neurologists and cognitive specialists from Harvard, Tufts, Columbia and GW — who entered a statement into the Congressional Record warning of a “rapidly worsening” decline and calling for the 25th Amendment. Polls now show a majority of Americans, including nearly a third of Republicans, think he’s become erratic with age.

Ken’s take, as a guy who spent years around chains of command: the danger isn’t just the decline — it’s that nobody in the inner circle will say it out loud while this man holds launch authority and is actively restarting a war. “Sleepy Don” is funny right up until you remember who signs the strike orders.

About Our Guest: Ken Harbaugh

If you don’t already follow Ken, fix that today.

Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot who flew electronic-warfare reconnaissance missions, a Yale Law School graduate, and one of the most credentialed veteran voices in American media. He’s the executive producer of Against All Enemies, the #1 documentary on Apple TV about extremism in the veteran community, co-founded The Mission Continues, served as President of Team Rubicon, and founded the VALOR Media Network. His writing on civil-military affairs has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, TIME, The Bulwark, and the Yale Journal of International Law, and he’s been reporting on the ground from Ukraine. He hosts The Ken Harbaugh Show — daily news and commentary on threats to American democracy — on the MeidasTouch Network. He’s not a partisan flamethrower; he’s a decorated vet who actually understands how the military moves when things are about to break bad. Which is exactly why you want him in your feed right now.

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